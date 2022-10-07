ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Carlos, CA

Oktoberfest takes over Redwood City

The sounds of German music and clinking glasses rang out during an extraordinarily long weekend as the start of fall embraced Redwood City’s Courthouse Square. From September 22 through 25 (Thursday through Sunday, if anyone’s post-celebration memory recalls), the popular plaza was converted into a huge beer garden where merriment chased away any notions of future hangovers.
REDWOOD CITY, CA
Dirty Harry - Stalking Scorpio - Portsmouth Square

After arresting Scorpio at Kezar Stadium Callahan, still bruised from his earlier beating at Mount Davidson, is summoned to the D.A.’s office and is incredulous to learn that Scorpio has been released because the, shall we say, unconventional confession tactics rendered all of the evidence inadmissible in court. The D.A. admonishes him not to get involved again.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Birrieria celebrates grand opening in San Pablo

Birrieria celebrated its grand opening in San Pablo on Saturday. The new Mexican restaurant is located at 14401 San Pablo Ave., at Stone St. Included on its menu: Quesabirria, Taco De Birria, Tacos Dorado de Birria, Torta de Birria, Plato de Birria and Consome. The eatery opens Monday to Thursday...
SAN PABLO, CA
Church of the Nativity commemorates 150th anniversary

Parishioners from the Church of the Nativity in Menlo Park on September 24 celebrated 150 years of spiritual service to the community with a crowded mass followed by a cocktail reception and dinner that included Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone, who heads the San Francisco Archdiocese, covering Marin, San Francisco and San Mateo counties.
MENLO PARK, CA
Sonoma, CA
San Carlos, CA
San Carlos, CA
San Carlos, CA
Luxurious inn by the sea promotes health and wellness

If you’re eco-conscious at home, you’re probably also aware of sustainable travel options that allow you to explore the world without feeling like you’re contributing to waste, pollution and excess consumption. That’s the very concept behind eco-tourism destinations such as Stanford Inn by the Sea, a luxury resort perched overlooking California’s Mendocino coastline.
STANFORD, CA
Toll House Hotel officials excited for Italian restaurant secret to get out

At a public forum last month, when asked about the Town’s financial outlook, Mayor Rob Rennie acknowledged concerns, noting revenue from local hotels had only recovered to about half of pre-pandemic levels. But with the opening of a new fine dining restaurant at the Toll House Hotel from the...
Kainos Fashion Show returns

Kainos USA in Redwood City enables adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities to maximize their potential while becoming active, contributing and integrated members of the community. On September 29, Dianne and Brian Morton of Atherton hosted a fundraising fashion show that raised more than $100,000 for the organization. Decked out in the latest sartorial styles, Kainos’s clients strutted their stuff down the runway while the many guests cheered them on.
REDWOOD CITY, CA
Holiday Happenings at The Westin St. Francis

Head to The Westin St. Francis this holiday season for your family travel getaway. The San Francisco hotel offers family travelers an array of holiday programming. Created by executive pastry chef Jean-Francois Houdré, the massive rotating holiday display will be revealed in the hotel’s lobby Nov. 23. At 12 feet tall, the castle weighs more than 1,200 pounds and features more than 20 circular towers. The castle is on display through Jan. 2, 2023.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Nike Honors San Francisco’s Historic Chinatown With The Air Force 1 Low

Across the nation Chinatowns in each major city proffer the food, customs, art and beauty of Chinese culture here in the States. Next to North Beach and the Financial District of San Francisco, the United States’ first-ever Chinatown was established in 1848. Paying homage to the centuries-old neighborhood, The Swoosh is subsequently crafting a celebratory Air Force 1 Low.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Blue Angels cancel last Fleet Week show for most S.F. reason

The most San Francisco of reasons grounded the Blue Angels ahead of their final Fleet Week performance. Fog forced the Blue Angels to cancel their portion of Sunday's air show, a day after fog also postponed the squadron's stunts on Saturday. Due to the weather conditions, we are unable to perform today at the San Francisco Fleet Week Air Show. We want to send a special thank you to the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

