Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
climaterwc.com
Oktoberfest takes over Redwood City
The sounds of German music and clinking glasses rang out during an extraordinarily long weekend as the start of fall embraced Redwood City’s Courthouse Square. From September 22 through 25 (Thursday through Sunday, if anyone’s post-celebration memory recalls), the popular plaza was converted into a huge beer garden where merriment chased away any notions of future hangovers.
reelsf.com
Dirty Harry - Stalking Scorpio - Portsmouth Square
After arresting Scorpio at Kezar Stadium Callahan, still bruised from his earlier beating at Mount Davidson, is summoned to the D.A.’s office and is incredulous to learn that Scorpio has been released because the, shall we say, unconventional confession tactics rendered all of the evidence inadmissible in court. The D.A. admonishes him not to get involved again.
Birrieria celebrates grand opening in San Pablo
Birrieria celebrated its grand opening in San Pablo on Saturday. The new Mexican restaurant is located at 14401 San Pablo Ave., at Stone St. Included on its menu: Quesabirria, Taco De Birria, Tacos Dorado de Birria, Torta de Birria, Plato de Birria and Consome. The eatery opens Monday to Thursday...
climaterwc.com
Church of the Nativity commemorates 150th anniversary
Parishioners from the Church of the Nativity in Menlo Park on September 24 celebrated 150 years of spiritual service to the community with a crowded mass followed by a cocktail reception and dinner that included Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone, who heads the San Francisco Archdiocese, covering Marin, San Francisco and San Mateo counties.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Inhabitat.com
Luxurious inn by the sea promotes health and wellness
If you’re eco-conscious at home, you’re probably also aware of sustainable travel options that allow you to explore the world without feeling like you’re contributing to waste, pollution and excess consumption. That’s the very concept behind eco-tourism destinations such as Stanford Inn by the Sea, a luxury resort perched overlooking California’s Mendocino coastline.
losgatan.com
Toll House Hotel officials excited for Italian restaurant secret to get out
At a public forum last month, when asked about the Town’s financial outlook, Mayor Rob Rennie acknowledged concerns, noting revenue from local hotels had only recovered to about half of pre-pandemic levels. But with the opening of a new fine dining restaurant at the Toll House Hotel from the...
meetingstoday.com
Ritz Half Moon Bay Chef Applies International Techniques to the Local Bounty
Resorts don’t get much more magical and mystical than the San Francisco Bay Area’s The Ritz-Carlton, Half Moon Bay, dramatically perched on a cliff overlooking the Pacific with verdant hills and meandering fog punctuating the heady atmosphere. But for all its scenic beauty, the region and resort also...
climaterwc.com
Kainos Fashion Show returns
Kainos USA in Redwood City enables adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities to maximize their potential while becoming active, contributing and integrated members of the community. On September 29, Dianne and Brian Morton of Atherton hosted a fundraising fashion show that raised more than $100,000 for the organization. Decked out in the latest sartorial styles, Kainos’s clients strutted their stuff down the runway while the many guests cheered them on.
RELATED PEOPLE
Capitola Monte Foundation Fireworks Show returns
Capitola's premier fireworks show as the large performance is scheduled for Sunday, October 9. The post Capitola Monte Foundation Fireworks Show returns appeared first on KION546.
SFist
Italian American Heritage Parade Returns to North Beach Sunday for Its 154th Year
It’s Fernet-Branca shots, Peronis, and parade floats all around on Sunday, as the “oldest continuously running Italian heritage parade” in America returns to North Beach, amid another weekend chock-full of activities. Unless you’ve been living under a pair of noise-canceling headphones the last 24 hours, you know...
allthatsinteresting.com
A Fine Dining Restaurant For Dogs Just Opened In San Francisco — Featuring A $75 Tasting Menu
Dogue, which opened in San Francisco's Mission District, features food items like hand-cut filet mignon tartare and poached quail eggs. On September 25, a new luxury cafe named Dogue opened in San Francisco. But its bespoke food items are exclusively for dogs. As reported by the San Francisco Chronicle, Dogue...
whereverfamily.com
Holiday Happenings at The Westin St. Francis
Head to The Westin St. Francis this holiday season for your family travel getaway. The San Francisco hotel offers family travelers an array of holiday programming. Created by executive pastry chef Jean-Francois Houdré, the massive rotating holiday display will be revealed in the hotel’s lobby Nov. 23. At 12 feet tall, the castle weighs more than 1,200 pounds and features more than 20 circular towers. The castle is on display through Jan. 2, 2023.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bay Area archaeologists dig deep to uncover San Francisco's hidden history
Bay Area archaeologists are uncovering San Francisco's hidden past at the largest public archaeological excavation west of Mississippi.
sneakernews.com
Nike Honors San Francisco’s Historic Chinatown With The Air Force 1 Low
Across the nation Chinatowns in each major city proffer the food, customs, art and beauty of Chinese culture here in the States. Next to North Beach and the Financial District of San Francisco, the United States’ first-ever Chinatown was established in 1848. Paying homage to the centuries-old neighborhood, The Swoosh is subsequently crafting a celebratory Air Force 1 Low.
‘Breathtaking’: SF photographer captures rarely seen weather phenomenon on camera
"I could not stop staring at it."
Fly roundtrip from SF to Austin for under $180 all winter
The deals start in November and run through February 2023.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Blue Angels Fleet Week events canceled on Sunday
Thousands of people waiting to see the Blue Angels take to the San Francisco skies on Sunday for Fleet Week are out of luc
Trove of stolen photos reveals Oakland street life in the 1970s
A good Samaritan tracked down the owner of photos dumped on the street after a robbery.
Blue Angels cancel last Fleet Week show for most S.F. reason
The most San Francisco of reasons grounded the Blue Angels ahead of their final Fleet Week performance. Fog forced the Blue Angels to cancel their portion of Sunday's air show, a day after fog also postponed the squadron's stunts on Saturday. Due to the weather conditions, we are unable to perform today at the San Francisco Fleet Week Air Show. We want to send a special thank you to the...
Multiple people mysteriously died at this Victorian bathhouse. It's now the site of an Oakland Whole Foods.
The Piedmont Baths, an aquatic theater and pleasure palace, were mired in tragedy.
Comments / 0