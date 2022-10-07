ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Mitchell, KY

WLWT 5

A crash is causing delays on the Daniel Carter Beard Bridge in Newport

NEWPORT, Ky. — UPDATE:. The crash blocking lanes and causing delays along the Daniel Carter Beard Bridge in Newport has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. Police are responding to the Daniel Carter Beard Bridge for reports of a crash, Tuesday afternoon. Click the video...
NEWPORT, KY
WLWT 5

Two left lanes blocked along SB I-75 at the Norwood Lateral

CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. The crash blocking lanes along soutboung I-75 at the Norwood Lateral has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. Multiple lanes are blocked along the interstate in Bond Hill, Monday night. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

A crash is causing a major backup along I-275 near Milford

MILFORD, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash blocking lanes and causing delays along northbound I-275 at State Route 28 has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. Police and emergency crews are at the scene of a crash causing delays along the interstate near Milford, Tuesday afternoon.
MILFORD, OH
WLWT 5

A crash on I-471 is causing delays for morning commuters in Newport

NEWPORT, Ky. — Northbound I-471 in Newport is seeing delays after a crash, Tuesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash was reported by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet at 6:53 on the Daniel Carter Beard Bridge. Delays are expected...
NEWPORT, KY
WLWT 5

Two lanes blocked on I-275 in Sharonville due to a crash

SHARONVILLE, Ohio — The two center lanes are blocked on westbound I-275 in Sharonville after a crash, Monday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash was reported by the Ohio Department of Transportation at 6:28 a.m. between the Mosteller...
SHARONVILLE, OH
WLWT 5

A crash is blocking the left lane along SB I-75 in Evendale

EVENDALE, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash blocking the left lane along southbound I-75 at Glendale Milford Road has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. Police and crews are at the scene of a crash on Interstate 75 near Evendale, Monday evening. Click the video player...
MILFORD, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a pedestrian struck on Joseph Road in Groesbeck

GROESBECK, Ohio — Reports of a pedestrian struck on Joseph Road in Groesbeck. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
GROESBECK, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a multi-vehicle crash on State Route 32 in Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Reports of a multi-vehicle crash on State Route 32 in Williamsburg. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WILLIAMSBURG, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on AA Highway in Mentor

MENTOR, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries on AA Highway in Mentor. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
MENTOR, KY
WLWT 5

A disabled semi-truck is blocking a lane on a major ramp in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — A disabled Fed-Ex semi-truck is blocking the right lane on northbound I-71/75, Tuesday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The Ohio Department of Transportation reported the disabled vehicle on the ramp from the Brent Spence Bridge to Fort...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Red Bank Road in Madisonville

CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Red Bank Road in Madisonville. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Two lanes are blocked on the interstate in Camp Washington

CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. The crash blocking lanes along northbound I-75 near Hopple Street has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. The two left lanes are blocked on northbound I-75 in Camp Washington after a crash, Monday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other...
CINCINNATI, OH
eaglecountryonline.com

Dearborn County Roads, Bridges to Close for Cleaning, Sealing Project

The closures will start this morning. (Dearborn County, Ind.) - A handful of Dearborn County roads and bridges will close this week. The Dearborn County Highway Department will close the following roads and bridges to through traffic for bridge deck cleaning and sealing. Bridge #19, Chesterville Road between Lower Probst...
DEARBORN COUNTY, IN

