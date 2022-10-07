Does cancel culture not exist for the Black and wealthy?

Good morning y'all,

Happy Homecoming Saturday to the Tennessee State University Tigers! I love homecoming season regardless of whose homecoming it is, but that's not what I wanted to get into today.

I'm sure most of y'all have heard about or seen what our dear brother Ye (formerly known as Kanye West) decided to wear during his Paris Fashion Week show. He wore a sweatshirt that said "White Lives Matter," which obviously created a bunch of controversy within the Black community.

I mean, be for real, how could it not?

The phrase "White Lives Matter" is used by white supremacists to disparage the Black Lives Matter social movement − which seeks to highlight racism, discrimination and racial inequality experienced by Black people.

For a Black man to proudly wear that shirt and then post on Instagram saying that the Black Lives Matter movement was a scam is not just blatantly disrespectful to the Black community as a whole, but also to the individuals who died due to racial discrimination and to their families who are still fighting to get justice.

I feel like the Black community is always giving Ye a pass on the wild stuff he's been saying and doing for years, because he lost his mother and hasn't been "mentally right" since. But is that really an excuse for him to constantly use his platform to disrespect Black people whenever he feels like it? Hell no.

My father lost his mother at the age of 20 while he was a sophomore in college. He had a few years of wild behavior and then got his stuff together to take care of his kids.

How many times are we going to let this man play in our face before we realize that Ye does not care about Black people.

Were his comments about Harriet Tubman never actually freeing the slaves, but she rather just had the slaves go work for other white people, not enough? Were his comments about slavery being a choice not enough?

Was him defending the previous president's racist comments not enough? Was the black sweatshirt he wore with the fat white letters "White Lives Matter" on the back not enough?

Don't get me wrong, I like his music− mainly his old stuff− but not enough to continue to defend him and financially support his businesses, especially when he shows no remorse for his actions or comments. His behavior doesn't shock me anymore because he's been doing this for years now.

We have to stop allowing the wealthy to get away with disrespecting the very people who helped them reach their celebrity status and fame. We can't just support someone because they're Black.

Especially when that individual has shown us time and time again that the struggles and concerns of the Black community aren't his priority.

We need to hold people accountable for their actions− especially the Black and wealthy. We cancel white-owned brands for saying less but won't cancel a Black man whose behavior has been questionable for years because we like his music and the overpriced shoes and clothes that he sells.

That doesn't even sound right.

Kyra Watts, an Atlanta native, is a graduate of Florida A&M University, and a writer and editor on the opinion and engagement team at The Tennessean in Nashville. She can be reached @Kyrawatts98 on Twitter.