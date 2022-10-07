ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Comments / 0

Related
TechCrunch

Nigerian data and intelligence company Stears raises $3.3M, backed by Mac VC and Serena Ventures

Five years on, this startup, Stears, is announcing a $3.3 million seed round led by MaC Venture Capital. Serena Ventures, Omidyar Group’s Luminate Fund, Melo 7 Tech Partners and Cascador (Empowering Economic Growth Foundation) participated. This news is coming two years after Stears raised $650,000 in pre-seed funding. Last month, it was one of the 60 startups to get accepted into the Google for Startups Black Founders Fund 2022 cohort, which included some non-dilutive funding.
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

Social commerce startup Elenas secures $20M to help more LatAm women sell online

Founder and CEO Zach Oschin started the Colombia-based social commerce company in 2018 (and participated in our Latin American Startup Battlefield that year) to move the traditional independent sales process online. Here’s how it works: Entrepreneurs can browse a portfolio of hundreds of thousands of wholesale products in areas like...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

SettleMint lands €16M to beef up its web3 low-code platform and enter Japan

“Less than 1% of developers in Europe have any experience in web3,” observes SettleMint’s co-founder and CEO Matthew Van Niekerk. People learning Solidity from scratch could take anywhere from three to 18 months to hone their skills in the Ethereum programming language, he tells TechCrunch in an interview.
WORLD
TechCrunch

Airwallex raises $100M to power cross-border business banking, valuation stays flat at $5.5B

The funding is coming in the form of an extension to Airwallex’s Series E — technically a Series E-2, after a $100 million extension in November 2021, and the original $200 million in September 2021. It is mostly an inside round with previous backers Square Peg, Salesforce Ventures, Sequoia Capital China, Lone Pine Capital, Hermitage Capital, 1835i Ventures and Tencent all participating; Australian fund HostPlus and an unnamed “leading North American pension fund” also invested.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pilot#Techcrunch#Liberty City Ventures#Canaan Partners
TechCrunch

Factorial adds $120M and doubles valuation to $1B to build enterprise-quality HR for SMBs

The Barcelona startup has raised $120 million, a Series C that is not only one of the biggest for Spain, but one of the biggest currently coming out of Europe. Led by Atomico, the round also included GIC as well as past investors Tiger Global, CRV, K-Fund and Creandum. This all-equity round is notable not just for its size, but for the price tag it confers on the startup: Factorial is now valued at $1 billion, double its valuation a year ago when it raised $80 million.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Meilisearch lands $15M investment to grow its ‘search-as-a-service’ business

“For three years, we have created a product that brings a lot of value to developers, which has allowed us to form a strong community,” De Quelen said via email. “The new money is to focus on the development of Meilisearch Cloud, our fully managed offering of Meilisearch instances. We will also continue to invest in our open source offering by releasing an ‘enterprise-ready’ version of Meilisearch by the beginning of 2023.”
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Google unifies its BI services under the Looker brand

“Looker is the name you’ll hear us use when talking about all of our Google Cloud business intelligence product, as we bring together Looker, Data Studio, and core Google technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML),” Kate Wright, Google’s senior director for BI product management, writes in today’s announcement. This combination, Google argues, will allow users to go beyond traditional dashboards — the kind Google Data Studio specializes in — and allow businesses to bring this data into more of their workflows and applications to make data-driven decisions.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

The profit divide running through the neobanking sector

Lately, we’ve seen neobanks focused on targeted niches, often segmented by demographics. Startups are building for populations that may have been left behind by the traditional banking world. But not all are so specific. Many of the best-known neobanks are in fact rather general, hoping to attract a large customer base from one geographic area or another.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Fintech
TechCrunch

Google Cloud expands to six more countries

Google today announced its plans for a major expansion of its physical Google Cloud infrastructure. The company plans to launch new Google Cloud regions in six new countries: Austria, Czech Republic, Greece, Norway, South Africa and Sweden. That’s on top of the regions in Milan, Paris, Madrid, Columbus and Dallas the company already announced and plans to bring online in 2023.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Samsung seeks smart TV growth with first Tizen OS licensing deals

Tizen, for the uninitiated, is a Linux-based OS hosted by the Linux Foundation for more than a decade, though Samsung has been the primary developer and driving force behind the project, using it across myriad devices, including smartwatches, kitchen appliances, cameras, smartphones and TVs. Although Samsung has essentially abandoned Tizen...
ELECTRONICS
TechCrunch

Only 72 hours left to save hundreds on TC Sessions: Crypto passes

Don’t waste another minute. Buy your pass — either general admission or student — before the deal expires on October 12 at 11:59 p.m. (PDT), and you’ll save $250 or $400, respectively. Now that you’re registered, get ready to go mining for opportunities across the blockchain,...
MARKETS
AFP

Japan space rocket ordered to self-destruct after failed launch

Japan's space agency said it sent a self-destruct order to its Epsilon rocket after a failed launch on Wednesday because of a problem that meant the craft could not safely fly. It was Japan's first failed rocket launch since 2003, and public broadcaster NHK said the self-destruct order was issued around 10 minutes after liftoff.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Associated Press

Mobvista Subsidiary, Mintegral, Secures Top Rankings in Tenjin’s Hyper-Casual Games Benchmark Report

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 11, 2022-- Mintegral, a leading programmatic ad platform owned by Mobvista has announced its ranking as a top ad network in Tenjin’s Q3 2022 Hyper-Casual Games Benchmark Report. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221011006158/en/ Ad spend and cost-per-install across iOS and Android, Q3 2022 (Graphic: Business Wire)
VIDEO GAMES
TechCrunch

Quantori is building an app development platform focused on life sciences

The startup is attempting to position itself as being uniquely prepared to work with this market, and today it announced a $15 million seed investment on a post-money valuation of $100 million. It certainly makes some bold claims, saying, “Quantori’s data engineering and data science platform for drug discovery and...
SOFTWARE
TechCrunch

As crypto regulation looms ahead, here are the bills to look out for

Regulation around crypto is far from final in the U.S., and some would argue that the path is just being paved. As crypto-focused bills are being introduced to Congress, there are a few the industry and regulators should keep an eye on, according to a new report by Prime Trust.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy