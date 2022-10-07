Behind the 17 locations of St. Lucie Battery & Tire is a family of immigrants who moved to southeast Florida in the 1940s. Initially, the Miller family started a poultry and egg business in Fort Pierce, yet one of the oldest boys, Joey, saw a need for batteries in the area. So, after he delivered eggs and poultry to the locals, he’d pick up old batteries from service stations, clean them up and re-sell them as reconditioned batteries. Later on, he’d sell new batteries and then add Farm Bureau tires. And before he knew it, he had created St. Lucie Battery & Tire.

FORT PIERCE, FL ・ 16 HOURS AGO