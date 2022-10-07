ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

High Street tour provides look at Peoria's past

Taking a walk with Gary Ebeling along High Street opens your eyes to some of the history that’s on display in Peoria. A member of the Peoria Historical Society, Ebeling is one of the society's guides who conducts a walking tour of High Street and Moss Avenue. The tour...
PEORIA, IL
Future of ambulance service uncertain in Pekin

PEKIN (25 News Now) - Pekin City leaders are looking to decide who should provide ambulance services as a 10-year contract is set to expire next summer. The city currently contracts with Advanced Medical Transport (AMT) for its ambulance services. At Monday night’s council meeting, the fire chief did mention...
PEKIN, IL
Galesburg’s oldest lumber store to close. Here’s what’s next for Peoples

It will soon be the end of an era for Galesburg’s original retail home center and longest operating lumber yard. Peoples Do It Center will close its retail hardware and lumber store at 468 E. Berrien St., after the end of business Oct. 31. Peoples will continue and expand its rental division and also move its Stihl Outdoor Power Equipment Sales & Service across the street to 465 E. Berrien St.
GALESBURG, IL
Off ramp closing at I-57/I-74 interchange

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Transportation will be closing an off-ramp at the interchange of Interstates 57 and 74 this week as construction crews continue a reconstruction project under the Rebuild Illinois capital program. The ramp leading from westbound I-74 to southbound I-57 is set to close for two days – Tuesday […]
ILLINOIS STATE
Last Honor Flight of 2022 returns to Peoria soon

PEORIA, Ill. — The latest group of area military veterans to travel to Washington D.C. for memorial tours returns tonight and this will reportedly be the final Honor Flight of the year. More than 70 area veterans and their guardians took off for D.C. Tuesday morning from General Wayne...
PEORIA, IL
Gas Prices Up In Illinois

Gas prices are creeping back up in Illinois. Triple AAA says the current average price for a gallon of gas is around four-dollars-and-40-cents. That is around 23 cents more than last week.
ILLINOIS STATE
Grand jury charges teen with Taft Homes homicide

PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria County grand jury has indicted a Peoria teenager for a shooting last month at Taft Homes that claimed the life of a Georgia man. Peoria County Court records indicate the grand jury Tuesday charged the 16-year-old male, with three counts of First-Degree Murder, and one count of Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon.
PEORIA, IL
Manufacturing in Galesburg and Monmouth Accounts for 3,000 Jobs and $155 Million

Manufacturing month is celebrated throughout October nationwide, recognizing the importance impact the industry has on the economy and Knox County Area Partnership President Ken Springer shares manufacturing plays an important role providing for the local region:. “Manufacturing is really, really important to both Warren and Knox Counties; very, very important...
GALESBURG, IL
Shooting and then a crash on Peoria’s south side

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Police say a 17-year old girl was shot in the arm Monday night at River West Apartments, and a short time later was involved in a car crash that happened when her mother was driving her to the hospital. Police say the shooting happened...
PEORIA, IL
Coroner identifies victim in fatal hit-and-run

PEORIA, Ill. – The Peoria County Coroner says fingerprint databases helped identify the victim of the fatal hit-and-run accident early Sunday in Peoria. Coroner Jamie Harwood says a preliminary autopsy on John Fasig, 52, indicates he died likely instantly of multiple blunt force injuries. He says through the use of the Peoria and Illinois State Police databases, fingerprint matches were confirmed independently of each other.
PEORIA, IL
Tasty New BBQ Spot in Illinois Will Benefit Vets, First Responders

The first location opened exactly 10 years after the 9/11 attacks with a "mission" to give back, and now the fourth location in Illinois is about to have its grand opening. The restaurant was conceived after two friends traveled the country to find the best barbecue and sauces while wanting to start a business that has "meaning and purpose."
ROCKFORD, IL
Vandals are Sadly Destroying Illinois’ Historic Covered Bridges

This is why we can't have nice things. A new video share reveals that vandals are being allowed to deface and in some cases destroy many of Illinois' historic covered bridges. A YouTuber who frequently visits historic places just dropped this new video of a covered bridge in Illinois. This is the Thompson Mill Covered Bridge that connected Springfield to Effingham, Illinois many decades ago. Here's the sad backstory he shared of what he found:
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Extended fall break isn’t for everyone in Peoria Public Schools

PEORIA, Ill. — While most students in Peoria are enjoying an extended fall break, there are still hundreds who require services provided at local school facilities. Peoria Public Schools District 150 Superintendent Dr. Sharon Desmoulin-Kherat says around 700 students initially signed up for the district’s ongoing fall intercession program, which is a way to serve students in need while other teachers and students go on break for two weeks as part of the newer modified school calendar.
PEORIA, IL
Gas prices jump another 25+ cents in Peoria area

PEORIA, Ill. – Another significant increase in local gasoline prices in the last week. Both AAA and GasBuddy.com report Peoria-area gas price averages more than 25 cents higher than this time last week. AAA’s Peoria-Pekin metro average is at $4.31 per gallon, while GasBuddy’s is a penny more at $4.32.
PEORIA, IL
London Mills Village Board pulls out of Spoon River Scenic Drive

LONDON MILLS, Ill. (WMBD) — The London Mills Village Board voted Thursday to remove itself from its role in the Spoon River Scenic Drive Fall Festival. “We just don’t have the manpower to run it anymore,” said coordinator Tracey Evitch. In a statement to vendors, the village...
LONDON MILLS, IL
Decomposed body found in rural Knox County village

Knox County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a storage unit in Maquon on Friday evening, after a report of a suspicious odor. The owner of the storage unit reportedly told deputies the odor was a dead possum. But when deputies asked the owner to open a box inside the storage...
KNOX COUNTY, IL
Gov. Pritzker Announces $119 Million Investment in Western Illinois University

Governor JB Pritzker today joined state and local officials to announce a $119 million investment for the construction of a Center for Performing Arts (CPA) at Western Illinois University. The funding is made possible by the Governor’s historic bipartisan Rebuild Illinois capital plan. The new Center for Performing Arts will support the academic mission and programs in the WIU College of Fine Arts and Communication and serve as a cultural and performing arts destination for the campus community, the City of Macomb, and the entire western Illinois region.
MACOMB, IL
Teen injured in shooting, then involved in crash

PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Police say a 17-year old girl was shot in the arm Monday night, then involved in a crash that happened when her mother was driving her to a hospital. Peoria Public Information Officer Semone Roth says the shooting happened around 8 p.m. near the River West Apartments. The teenager’s injuries were not serious.
PEORIA, IL

