ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Tennessee Titans rule out Treylon Burks, Bud Dupree for Washington game

By Chris Thomas, Nashville Tennessean
The Tennessean
The Tennessean
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EpyQ7_0iQNAfLJ00

The Tennessee Titans will limp into Washington with a depleted linebacker corps and without their first-round draft pick.

Linebackers Bud Dupree, Zach Cunningham, Ola Adeniyi and Joe Jones have been ruled out for Sunday's game (noon CT, CBS) against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field, Titans coach Mike Vrabel said Friday.

Wide receiver Treylon Burks, the Titans' first-round draft pick in April, was also ruled out with safety Amani Hooker.

Burks was unable to practice this week after suffering a turf toe injury in last week's week in Indianapolis. Dupree also left that game with a hip injury after recovering a Matt Ryan fumble on the game's first drive. Dupree initially suffered a hip injury during the Week 2 loss in Buffalo and missed the Week 3 victory against the Raiders.

Cunningham (elbow) and Hooker (concussion protocol) will miss their second straight games. Hooker returned to practice this week, and Cunningham missed practice Wednesday, according to the Titans' team website.

The Titans have won consecutive games after starting 0-2 for the first time in Vrabel's tenure.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Nashville, TN
Football
Local
Tennessee Football
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Sports
The Tennessean

Tennessee Titans DL Denico Autry leaves Commanders game with back injury

Tennessee Titans defensive lineman Denico Autry returned to the game after leaving Sunday's game at the Washington Commanders with a back injury. Autry was down on one knee following a third quarter play. He tried to walk off the field before going down to a knee in front of the Titans bench in some discomfort. The team announced that he was questionable to return to the game, which he did at the end of the third quarter.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Ryan
Person
Amani Hooker
The Tennessean

Explaining the TSSAA football tiebreaker rules to determine playoffs

The Tennessee high school football season concludes on Oct. 28 for the 2022 regular season with all TSSAA teams required to have their regular seasons completed by Friday night of Week 11. When those games are completed, the TSSAA will release its playoff brackets for all nine classifications — six in Division I, which includes only public schools, and three in Division II, which includes only private schools. ...
TENNESSEE STATE
The Tennessean

State champions and touchdowns: Vote for the Tennessean boys athlete of the week

Vote now for The Tennessean's high school boys athlete of the week. Fans may vote one time per hour. The poll ends at 11 a.m. on Thursday. Gabe Borders, Macon County: Borders had four total touchdowns — rushing for a TD, catching one, returning a kickoff and blocking a punt and returning it for a score. He also ran for 85 yards and had 135 receiving yards in a 35-34 win over Stone Memorial.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Tennessean

Nashville-area girls soccer rankings: Meet the new No. 1 team

The final week of the TSSAA girls high school soccer regular season is here. Here's a look at the top 10 teams in the Nashville area heading into Week 8:. 1. Page (15-0-2) — The Lady Patriots began the week with a narrow 2-1 win over BGA and started district tournament play with a 7-0 win over Marshall County. Ansley Hitt scored twice against Marshall County and five other players also scored. Last week: No. 2.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Tennessean

The Tennessean

7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
879K+
Views
ABOUT

Nashville news, weather, Predators, Titans, Vanderbilt, Vols, music, restaurant, things to do and investigations from the Tennessean and USA TODAY NETWORK staff.

 http://tennessean.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy