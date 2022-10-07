Read full article on original website
Mets Reportedly Make Decision On Buck Showalter
The Mets have reportedly made a decision on manager Buck Showalter. Despite losing the division in brutal fashion, and falling in the first round of the MLB playoffs, the New York Mets will bring Showalter back in 2023. The Mets won 101 games in the regular season, but failed in...
Padres star Joe Musgrove gets brutally honest on Mets’ ear inspection mistake
After leading the San Diego Padres to a crucial Game 3 win against the New York Mets in the MLB playoffs, Joe Musgrove got brutally honest on the “desperate” move their opponents made that ended up being a huge mistake. To recall before the start of the sixth...
Look: Baseball World Reacts To The Bob Costas News
For the first time in 22 years, Bob Costas will return to the broadcast booth for a full MLB playoff series. Per Jimmy Traina, "TBS announced that [Costas] and Ron Darling will call the Yankees-Guardians [ALDS] series." The baseball world reacted to the news on Monday. "Bob Costas will be...
Brian Cashman: Aaron Judge turning down contract was 'The all-time best bet'
Brian Cashman said Aaron Judge betting on himself in a contract year was “the all-time best bet,” as Judge will now command much more than the $230 million the Yankees offered preseason.
Browns Released Notable Quarterback On Monday Morning
The Cleveland Browns cut a former first-round quarterback on Monday morning. The team announced that they have released former top-10 pick, Josh Rosen, from the practice squad. That comes just over a month after they originally signed him. Before Rosen signed with the Browns, he was selected 10th overall by...
Times set for first two ALDS games for Cle, NY
Game times have been announced for the first two games of the ALDS between New York and Cleveland.
Browns part ways with veteran quarterback
The Cleveland Browns have announced the release of veteran quarterback Josh Rosen from the practice squad.
Guardians manager Terry Francona hilariously looking forward to ‘fun’ ALDS environment in New York vs. Yankees
Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona has had a long, storied career. He managed the Boston Red Sox to two World Series titles, but he still hasn’t led the Guardians franchise to the promised land. And after sweeping the Tampa Bay Rays following a marathon victory in Game 2, the Guardians are one step closer to achieving the ultimate goal. However, the New York Yankees, yet again, stand in their way.
Cleveland’s secret weapon? Midges are back just in time for Browns football and to confront the Yankees (again) in the baseball playoffs
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Guardians may have a secret weapon when they play the New York Yankees at Progressive Field -- midges -- as made famous during one previous New York-Cleveland playoff series. Sports fans got their first fall glimpse at them for the fall Sunday ahead of the...
Guardians announce roster for ALDS against Yankees; Myles Straw returns to New York
The Guardians bullpen has been among baseball's best in 2022, and it put together its best performance of the year in a 15-inning, Game 2 win over the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League Wild Card Series. But it will be down one member for the rest of the...
New York Yankees host the Cleveland Guardians in ALDS Game 1
Cleveland Guardians (92-70, first in the AL Central during the regular season) vs. New York Yankees (99-63, first in the AL East during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Cal Quantrill (15-5, 3.38 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 128 strikeouts); Yankees: Gerrit Cole (13-8, 3.50 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 257 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK...
Watch: Guardians plane takes off for ALDS in NY
After celebrating their Wild Card Series win on Saturday, the Cleveland Guardians are gearing up for round two of the playoffs.
Mets Broadcaster Rips Call to Search Padres’ Joe Musgrove
New York’s broadcast voice said of manager Buck Showalter, “If you’re going to pull a stunt like that, you better be right.”
MLB world reacts to Mariners’ epic comeback vs. Blue Jays
The Seattle Mariners and Toronto Blue Jays were going to play a winner-take-all game on Sunday in the American League Wild Card Series. Seattle won Game 1 of the best-of-three series on Friday, but Toronto led 8-1 after five innings on Saturday. Fortunately for the Mariners and unfortunately for the Blue Jays, baseball games go nine innings.
Cleveland’s The Miz mocks Aaron Judge, Yankees fans on WWE Raw
BROOKLYN, N.Y. -- It was birthday party time during the latest episode of Raw on Monday night. WWE superstar and Parma, Ohio native Mike “The Miz” Mizanin celebrated his 42nd birthday (which was actually on Saturday) with his wife Maryse.
Yankees GM Cashman Comments on Aaron Judge’s Free Agency
With the American League home run leader scheduled to become a free agent, the Yankees’ general manager commented on the status of his star player.
What they said during Browns loss to Chargers: Social media reaction
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Browns failed late in a game again to get the job done as Cade York missed a 54-yard field goal, sending them to a 30-28 loss to the Chargers. Jacoby Brissett threw a late interception, but the Browns got the ball back late in Chargers territory after they failed to convert on a fourth down.
MLB announces start times for Guardians vs. Yankees AL Division Series games 1 and 2
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Major League Baseball has announced start times for games 1 and 2 of the American League Division Series between the Guardians and Yankees based on the winner of Sunday’s Mets vs. Padres wild card final. If the Mets win. Guardians vs. Yankees Game 1: 6:38...
Has Caris LeVert pulled ahead in Cleveland Cavaliers’ starting small forward battle?
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Around this time last year, near the end of the preseason, with the opener inching closer, Cavaliers coach J.B. Bickerstaff kept using the same lineup. He wanted to build in-game continuity and see how his peculiar experiment would hold up against an actual NBA opponent. It felt like a sign -- that Cleveland’s starting small forward would be an unconventional choice.
Guardians may have to replace right-hander Nick Sandlin on ALDS roster
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Guardians may have to replace right-hander Nick Sandlin on the 26-man roster before the start of the AL Division Series on Tuesday against the Yankees. Sandlin, a valuable member of one of the best bullpens in baseball, left the 10th inning of Saturday’s 1-0 wild card win over the Rays with tightness in his upper right shoulder. He underwent an MRI and other tests Sunday before the Guardians boarded a 7 p.m. flight to New York in preparation for the best-of-five series.
