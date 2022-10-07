2022 State News Gambling Guide: Week 6

Every year, 10 to 12 students are selected to represent MSU as members of the homecoming court. These students are selected based on a number of qualities including leadership abilities, school spirit, integrity and their contribution and involvement on campus. The MSU alumni office said being selected to represent MSU as a member of the homecoming court is considered "one of the highest honors for seniors." Here are the 12 students who have been selected this year.Madeleine Russell Microbiology senior Madeleine Russell is from Marshall, Michigan. She is enrolled in a dual-degree program and is looking to secure a slot in medical school....
