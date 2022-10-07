2022 State News Gambling Guide: Week 6

Every year, 10 to 12 students are selected to represent MSU as members of the homecoming court. These students are selected based on a number of qualities including leadership abilities, school spirit, integrity and their contribution and involvement on campus. The MSU alumni office said being selected to represent MSU as a member of the homecoming court is considered "one of the highest honors for seniors." Here are the 12 students who have been selected this year.﻿﻿Madeleine Russell﻿ Microbiology senior Madeleine Russell is from Marshall, Michigan. She is enrolled in a dual-degree program and is looking to secure a slot in medical school....

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 8 HOURS AGO