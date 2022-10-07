ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
From the opening minutes of the Monsignor Farrell-Moore Catholic CHSFL clash in Graniteville Sunday, it seemed inevitable that the contest would be won by the last team to have the ball. Sure enough, in what may prove to be the best game of the high school season, Moore pulled out the victory in overtime when Shane Delacy drilled a 36-yard field goal that gave the Mavericks a 30-27 victory.
