ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Kentucky prosecutor: Biden marijuana pardons designed to get 'potheads to... vote Democrat'

By Victoria Moorwood and Haadiza Ogwude, Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SWVwZ_0iQNAVSv00

President Joe Biden announced Thursday he will pardon people federally convicted of simple possession of marijuana, a move that could affect an estimated 6,500 Americans.

The president noted that convictions for marijuana possession can lead to being denied employment, housing or educational opportunities, and said Black and brown people have been arrested and convicted at disproportionate rates.

"Too many lives have been upended because of our failed approach to marijuana," he said in a video announcement. "It’s time that we right these wrongs."

The Justice Department will issue pardons to those eligible and an implementation process will begin "in coming days," according to department spokesman Anthony Coley.

Biden encouraged governors to follow his lead, as the vast majority of convictions occur at the state level. Here's what officials in Ohio and Kentucky have to say.

White House:Biden pardons those with federal convictions for possessing marijuana

Biden pardons marijuana convictions:Will Gov. DeWine do the same?

What does this mean for people in Ohio and Kentucky?

Marijuana possession of less than 100 grams is a minor misdemeanor in Ohio, punishable in some cities by a fine of up to $150. Mandatory prison time only comes into play with marijuana possessions of at least 20 kilograms of marijuana.

It is illegal to possess any amount of marijuana in Kentucky.

Biden's pardons will only affect those with federal convictions, not anyone convicted of simple possession of marijuana under state law.

What do Ohio officials say?

DeWine reviewing Biden's request to pardon in Ohio

Through a spokesperson, Gov. Mike DeWine said he's reviewing Biden's request to extend pardons on a state level. Ohio doesn't issue blanket pardons, DeWine's spokesperson Dan Tierney told The Enquirer, so each person would have to apply individually.

In the past, DeWine, a Republican former prosecutor, has opposed legalizing recreational marijuana.

State Sen. Cecil Thomas: A 'bold and life-changing step'

State Sen. Cecil Thomas, a former Cincinnati police officer and Cincinnati City Council member, called Biden's pardons a "bold and life-changing step toward decriminalizing marijuana possession."“These pardons will help thousands convicted of simple marijuana possession who have faced barriers to employment, housing and educational opportunities," the Democrat added, urging Gov. DeWine to "take the same bold approach in Ohio."

Attorney General Dave Yost: Biden's pardons 'political, cynical abuse' of power

In a tweet, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost slammed Biden's blanket pardon as "the most political, cynical abuse of the pardon power in history. "

"To abuse the pardon power like this on the doorstep of an election is an astonishing level of cynicism," he wrote.

Yost, a Republican, supported the medical marijuana law in 2019 and said the federal government should reclassify marijuana as a Schedule II controlled substance, instead of the most-restrictive Schedule I, so more research can be done on the potential harms and benefits of its use.

Nan Whaley, candidate for Ohio governor, supports Biden's efforts

DeWine's Democratic challenger and former Dayton mayor Nan Whaley applauded the federal pardons on Twitter and said, if elected, she will work to legalize marijuana in Ohio and expunge the records of those convicted of minor marijuana possession.

Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey: It's 'important to be cautious'

In a statement, Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey stressed the importance of being cautious when it comes to pardoning marijuana offenses at the federal level.

"Often times there are accompanying crimes that were committed in tandem with marijuana offenses," she said.

McGuffey said she looks forward to more information about how this will impact state and local incarceration.

Biden pardons marijuana possession:Will Gov. Beshear follow suit in Kentucky?

What about in Kentucky?

Gov. Andy Beshear 'looks forward to reviewing' the details of Biden's plan

"The governor agrees that no one should be in jail simply because of possession of marijuana," Gov. Beshear's spokesperson Scottie Ellis said in a statement. "The White House had not alerted and has not briefed our office on exactly what his pardons may require and the specific details of what they will and will not cover. The governor looks forward to reviewing those details when available in his larger analysis on medical cannabis and how to move forward when the vast majority of Kentuckians demand it."

Kenton County prosecutor Rob Sanders: Federal pardons are 'political showmanship'

Rob Sanders, the Kenton County commonwealth's attorney, said he's never seen the federal government convict anyone of simple marijuana possession, so Biden's pardons are just "political showmanship."

"I think he knows his approval ratings suck and he's going into the midterms when he's about to lose both the House and the Senate, and this is just a political stunt in order to get a bunch of potheads to go out and vote Democrat," he said.

Sanders, a Republican, said he would not support Gov. Beshear extending the pardons on a state level, and that his issue lies with criminal records being expunged.

"I believe that employers should know their potential employees' history when they're considering who to hire," he said. "For instance, if my child's school was thinking about hiring school bus drivers, they should know who's got problems with marijuana use."

Boone County Sheriff Michael Helmig does not support the pardons

Helmig, a Republican, doesn't support President Biden's federal pardon, said his spokesperson Major Philip Ridgell. Helmig also would not support Gov. Beshear extending the pardons on a state level.

“Just in general anything that removes or softens drug crimes as a whole, his position is, is that he would not support that. And he wouldn’t support it whether it be from the president of the United States or at the governor’s level," Ridgell said.

Boone County Attorney Robert Neace, on the other hand, does

Robert Neace, a Republican, told The Enquirer he approves of President Biden's federal pardons and would support Gov. Beshear doing the same thing in Kentucky.

"I'll even go further and say I believe that marijuana should be legalized," said Neace, whose job includes prosecuting misdemeanors in district court.

Comments / 8

Related
Daily Mail

Joe and Jill fly back to Wilmington on Air Force One for just ONE HOUR to vote in Delaware's Democratic Primary - where the only contested race involves a convicted criminal

President Joe Biden and Jill Biden made an unannounced trip back to Wilmington, Delaware Tuesday night to vote in the state's Democratic primary - where the only contested race involves a convicted criminal. The Bidens showed up holding hands to the The Tatnall School to cast their ballots. The president...
WILMINGTON, DE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Kentucky Elections
Local
Ohio Elections
Local
Kentucky Government
State
Ohio State
State
Kentucky State
City
Democrat, KY
City
Cincinnati, OH
105.3 RNB

Black People In Herschel Walker’s Georgia Hometown Are ‘Not Going To Vote For Him’

It’s always been my opinion that white conservatives only embrace Black conservatives because Black conservatives provide a “Black friend” effect that brings at least a smidgen of diversity to the “old white man” party that is the GOP. Now, white conservatives claim to be sticklers to meritocracy who hate the idea of intentional diversity just like that hate the idea of slavery soldiers not being deified by Confederate monuments. But let’s be clear on one thing: There’s just no way in hell anyone thinks Herschel Walker is qualified to be a U.S. senator.
WRIGHTSVILLE, GA
CNET

Marijuana Laws by State: Is Pot Legal in Your State?

Five US states will vote on legalizing recreational marijuana in November: Missouri's amendment is supported by 48% of state voters, according to a FOX 4/Emerson College poll, compared with 35% who oppose it and 17% who are unsure. Bills will also appear on the ballot in Arkansas, Maryland, North Dakota...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Yost
Person
Andy Beshear
Person
Nan Whaley
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Mike Dewine
The Hill

Lujan Grisham leads in New Mexico governor’s race: poll

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham (D) is leading Republican contender Mark Ronchetti by 5 percentage points in New Mexico’s gubernatorial race, according to a new Emerson College Polling-The Hill survey released on Wednesday. The poll of likely voters in New Mexico shows Grisham receiving 48 percent support compared to Ronchetti’s...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Fight breaks out involving GOP challenger at Rep Ayanna Pressley event with fellow ‘Squad’ members

Police arrested two people outside of an event in Somerville, Massachusetts, for Democratic Representative Ayanna Pressley and other members of the Squad, after a brawl involving Ms Pressley’s Republican opponent took place. A spokesperson for the city of Somerville told Boston.com that police responded to reports of a fight that had broken out at the Somerville Theater on Saturday. The event featured Ms Pressley, along with her fellow Squad members Representative Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Cori Bush of Missouri. Republican Donnie Palmer, who is running against Ms Pressley, had organised...
SOMERVILLE, MA
CNET

Biden Marijuana Pardon: Cannabis Laws and Decriminalization Status in Your State

US President Joe Biden issued an executive order pardoning all federal convictions for simple marijuana possession, the White House announced Thursday. "While white and Black and brown people use marijuana at similar rates, Black and brown people have been arrested, prosecuted, and convicted at disproportionate rates," Biden said in a statement. "There are thousands of people who were previously convicted of simple possession who may be denied employment, housing or educational opportunities as a result."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Marijuana#Pardons#Election State#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Americans#The Justice Department#White House
The Independent

Psaki says Democrats know they’re doomed if midterms are a vote about Biden

Former White House press secretary Jen Psaki has said Democrats know that if the 2022 midterm election is about President Joe Biden’s record, they will lose.Ms Psaki, who left the Biden administration earlier this year, is now a contributor to NBC and will soon be a host for MSNBC. Appearing on “Meet the Press” on Sunday, she said that Democrats feel that if the election is about who is more extreme, then they can win, specifically citing Republican Representativer Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia. “If it is a referendum on the president, they will lose and they know that,”...
ELECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
CBS DFW

North Texans respond to President Biden's marijuana pardon

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - It's the biggest move in U.S. history to decriminalize marijuana. President Joe Biden has announced pardons for thousands of Americans convicted in federal courts of possessing small amounts of marijuana - one of his campaign promises. Some are applauding the pardons, others are condemning them. "They...
TEXAS STATE
thecheyennepost.com

41 Wyoming Lawyers Tell Hageman to Stop Lying About the Election

Forty-one prominent Wyoming attorneys have sent a letter to Wyoming Congressional Candidate Harriet Hageman (R-WY) calling on her to stop lying about the 2022 Presidential election being rigged. The 8-page letter refers to coverage of an event in Casper by the Casper Star Tribune. The newspaper quoted Hageman as saying...
WYOMING STATE
Fox News

Federal judge rules gun ban for felons is unconstitutional

A U.S. law banning those under felony indictments from buying guns is unconstitutional, a federal judge in West Texas ruled Monday. U.S. District Judge David Counts, whom then-President Donald Trump appointed to the federal bench, dismissed a federal indictment against Jose Gomez Quiroz that had charged him under the federal ban.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking Cincinnati news, traffic, weather and local headlines from The Cincinnati Enquirer newspaper.

 http://cincinnati.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy