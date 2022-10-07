ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mars Hill, NC

Mars Hill community celebrates completion of historic Black school's rehabilitation

By Johnny Casey, Asheville Citizen Times
MARS HILL - The Mars Hill Anderson Rosenwald School is one of the region's most storied historical assets, and a local organization's aimed at preserving the school celebrated its rehabilitation last month.

The only school of its kind still standing in Western North Carolina, the one-classroom building on Mount Olive Drive was constructed in 1929. Rosenwald schools, named for a wealthy retail executive who backed the effort, were built in the early 20th century to serve Black students across the country when segregation era laws prevented them from attending public schools then reserved for white students only.

The Friends of Mars Hill Anderson Rosenwald School formed in 2009 and established a planning committee to save the building.

Last month, community members, former Rosenwald School students and organization members celebrated the rehabilitation with a discussion at Mars Hill University's Broyhill Chapel, and gathered for a fish fry at the pavilion outside the chapel following a tour of the school.

Mars Hill resident Willa Wyatt, the Friends committee's chair, said the organization raised more than $246,000, including a $100,000 grant from the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources Hometown Strong program, which aims to reduce the digital divide in rural communities.

"We took $15,000 and we got high speed internet from French Broad EMC," Wyatt said. "That was the number-one thing, was to get internet in here. Then we purchased a touch-screen interactive smartboard. We've also got a laptop lab with 30 laptops in it, so we can roll those out so students can come in here."

On May 31, 2018, the Mars Hill Anderson Rosenwald School was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. As such, the Friends team was tasked with preserving to the best of its ability the original integrity of the nearly 100-year-old building. Dan Slagle has served as the group's de facto historical researcher, according to Wyatt.

The school's windows are "historically designed and approved double pane windows," Wyatt said. "They look like the old-timey single panes, and they are single panes. It's two sets of those backed into each other to make double panes."

The school now has three rooms: the instructional room, the museum room and the historical classroom. Friends has signed over the building to Madison County Schools, which will hold academic programming in the building. The local school board holds an annual meeting in the building.

According to Wyatt, the organization has also applied to the NCDNCR for consideration of receving a Civil Rights marker.

Former student's thoughts

Sarah Roland Weston Hart grew up in Mars Hill's Long Ridge neighborhood, a historically Black community where the Anderson Rosenwald School is located. Roland Weston Hart attended the school in the 1940s.

"This has been a journey that I have loved," Roland Weston Hart said. "I am so glad to tell everyone that I went to Mars Hill Anderson Rosenwald School. As I said, when I went there, it was either 'Mars Hill Colored' or '(Mars Hill) Negro' School. We didn't mind it."

After graduating from MHARS, Roland Weston Hart attended Stevens-Lee High School in Asheville.

"There were buses coming from Marshall, Hot Springs, Burnsville, Black Mountain, Swannanoa," Roland Weston Hart. "We called Stevens-Lee 'Castle on the Hill.' All those kids used to be standing on the rails there, and (we'd get off) the little buses, and they'd say, 'Here come the country bumpkins.'"

In 1975, Roland Weston Hart became the first Black Madison County resident to graduate from Mars Hill College, earning a degree in elementary education. She received her master's degree in education from George Mason University and was a teacher for 32 years, including in the Asheville City School System from 1975-84. She retired in 2005.

Roland Weston Hart reflected on her time as a student at the school.

"When I came back home, I was hearing about what all was going on with the school, and I was just so happy," Roland Weston Hart said. "Every time I was in Mars Hill, I'd always go out there. I'm just so elated. ... I'm just so happy to see what happened. After reading so much (about the school), when I came home and started hearing all this, I said, 'I have to get involved.' I'm so glad I got involved."

Wyatt thanked community members during the ceremony and open house honoring the rehabilitation's completion. West Sound, a band composed of two of Roland Weston Hart's sons, including Mount Olive Drive resident Oscar Weston, played to guests during the ceremony.

"I just really feel like we've honored the tradition of that school today," Wyatt said. "We shared music. We've shared the story, and now we've got a fish fry. How much better can it be?"

