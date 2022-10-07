ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, NC

Madison High CTE students making visible difference in their communities

By Johnny Casey, Asheville Citizen Times
 4 days ago

MARSHALL - In the past, it wasn't often that students could claim outdoor areas such as the courthouse lawn as their primary classroom, but for Madison High students in the fledgling yet curriculum-loaded CTE program, it's becoming more common.

For the past two weeks, students with Madison High's Career and Technical Education program have been laying brick on the Madison County Courthouse lawn for the county's "Charters of Freedom" project.

Madison High CTE teachers Bryan Sams and Brad Franklin worked alongside the students on the project. According to Sams, Interim County Manager Norris Gentry approached Madison CTE Director James Huey about enlisting the students for the project.

"There are three different settings here, and we've been asked to do the brick work and put the brick veneer around it - we're just finishing them off as far as the brick work and the siding," Sams said. "We have a blueprint, and in the shop we took the blueprint and set up a block formation of one section of wall, and we let the students look over the blueprint and then start creating that in a practice setting. Now, they're actually putting the rubber to the road, so to speak."

The project of adding settings featuring three of the nation’s founding documents was introduced to the Madison County Board of Commissioners' in August 2018 .

According to Sams, the project features a mixture of carpentry students, Masonry II and Masonry III students.

Eventually, the three different brick settings will host monuments commemorating the U.S. Constitution, the Bill of Rights, and the Declaration of Independence. The two-week project started Sept. 28 and is slated to be completed Oct. 11.

Sams said the experiences, made possible through the program's rich course offerings, afford students the opportunity to acquire real-life, hands-on experience before they even graduate.

"(The experience) is almost as good, or better than pay, in one sense," Sams said. "It's fulfilling. You feel like it's a sense of accomplishment."

Madison County residents have been supportive of the project, too, according to Sams and his students.

"We've had folks stop and blow the horn, stop and take video, stop and ask what's happening," Sams said. "We had some yell out, 'Great job. Glad to see it.'"

Sams said the group even had one resident who previously worked as a mason stop to help them with their project.

"We've had lots of good feedback," Sams said.

The students have noticed the support, too.

"A couple of people here and there throughout the day have said we're doing a good job," senior Mason Fisher said. "The support is there. We aren't used to being out in big, open public areas."

Fisher said he worked on a similar job at the high school in 2020.

Work that's both specialized and enriching

Madison High's CTE program boasts an extensive offering of coursework for students, particularly those interested in exploring trades.

"We currently have masonry, carpentry, electrical, HVAC and plumbing, as well as an entry-level class of core and sustainable construction," Sams said.

Currently, Sams teaches masonry and carpentry, while Franklin leads the HVAC, electrical and plumbing classes. The program also offers an entry-level core and sustainable construction class.

"We're lucky to have a program like this," Fisher said. "This is a good experience because you find out what trades you might want to do. It will really help us in the long run. I take an electrical class, and you never know when you might do that."

Some of the students, like senior Ryan Thorpe, know they want to carry their experiences on to a professional setting after graduation.

Thorpe, 17, who works for Haynie Towing in Marshall, said he has worked as a mechanic for eight years and plans to continue working in the field after graduation.

Others, like seniors Danny Foley and Fisher, both 18, plan to serve in the Armed Forces. Foley has enlisted in the Marines, while Fisher plans to serve in the Air Force. Fisher, who is currently enrolled in masonry, carpentry, electrical and metals manufacturing classes, said he originally planned to pursue a career in metals manufacturing before deciding on the Air Force.

"I plan to retire there, hopefully around 30, then open my own auto body shop," Fisher said. "I've been in that line of work my whole life, too."

Foley said the courthouse project has been one of his favorite experiences in the classroom thus far in his high school career.

"I work construction in the summer, so this has absolutely been more fun than being in a classroom," said Foley, who worked last summer as a plumber's assistant.

Junior Hank King, along with Foley, is one of four designated project leaders among the group.

"You learn more useful stuff than you do in say, Math III, depending on what you want to do," King said.

According to Sams, the work experience afforded to them through the CTE program will help these Madison students regardless of where they end up.

"There's no substitute for on the job training, for work-based learning," Sams said. "These guys are experiencing that while they're in high school. They'll be more prepared for industry than a kid who has just sat on the classroom. That's not a knock on any of that.

"It's just an excellent opportunity for the guys to see, 'Would you like to do this?' They're seeing the full-on view of the professional workplace before they have families to feed, and things like that."

BURKE COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Madison County, NC
Madison County, NC
Education
Madison County, NC
Government
City
Madison, NC
City
Marshall, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus K12#Cte#Highschool#Madison High
