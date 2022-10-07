'Tis the season for pumpkin patches. Here are 4 in Terrebonne and Lafourche.

October is here, and that means fall weather, and pumpkins, are near.

Here are four local pumpkin patches coming soon to Terrebonne and Lafourche.

1. First United Methodist Church of Houma

Where: 6109 La. 311, across from the Main Library and the Houma-Terrebonne Civic Center.

When: Oct. 16-31. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, noon to 6:30 p.m. Sundays.

What: A Trunk or Treat fair is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. through 7 p.m. Oct. 22. It's set to coincide with the Rougarou festival. The festival parade will pass right in front of the church about 7:10 p.m. Hamburgers and hot dogs will cost $1.

Information: 868-7787 or facebook.com/houmamethodist.

2. First United Methodist Church of Thibodaux

Where: 1255 Canal Blvd.

What: Playland will include pumpkin painting, face painting, crafts and food. Armbands are $5, which includes all crafts and games. To paint a pumpkin will also require the purchase of a pumpkin.

Information: 447-4287 or facebook.com/fumcthibodaux.

3. Living Word Church

Where: 1916 La. 311, Schriever.

When: Oct. 22 and 23. Oct 29 and 30. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays, noon to 6 p.m. Sundays.

What: Concessions, hayrides, a bounce house, a train, animal farm, country store, game stations and pumpkins. Meal is $6, hayride $5, bounce house and train are each $2, and the animal farm is $5 when available.

Information: 851-6915 or livingwordhouma.com.

4. First Baptist Church of Houma

Where: 4863 W. Park Ave.

When: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31.

What: Car-to-car trick-or-treating, concessions, bounce house, face painting and a dunk tank.

Information: 851-2520 or fbchouma.com.

Did we miss one? Email info to ccampo@gannett.com and we'll add it to our list at houmatoday.com and dailycomet.com.