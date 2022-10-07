Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wife, 2 dogs, and an anniversary message make jailed January 6 defendant’s day as trial loomsMaya DeviWashington, DC
The Story Behind This Abandoned Prison in Virginia is TerrifyingTravel MavenFairfax County, VA
4 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Washington, D.C.'s Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldWashington, DC
This Day in History: October 9William Saint ValWashington, DC
Related
loudounnow.com
China King Pops with New Makeover
Leesburg’s China King restaurant has a new shine to its iconic art deco façade following a two-week makeover supported by a historical preservation grant. St. Louis, MO-based vitrolite specialist Tim Dunn on Thursday wrapped up his work to install new tiles of the increasingly rare material on the front of the King Street building. The work was supported by a $40,000 grant from the National Trust for Historic Preservation’s Backing Historic Small Restaurants.
northernvirginiamag.com
On the Market: A 1933 Falls Church Home with Antique Charm
The Colonial-style home makes an impression with white columns, crown molding, and other little details that give the place character. While there’s certainly nothing wrong with a new build, there’s something about the way historic homes can embody the character of their time period that really makes them stand out – particularly in a region as rich in history as Northern Virginia. 3059 Cedarwood Lane in Falls Church is a prime example: This cozy and historic single-family home was built in 1933 in the Colonial style, and even to this day the house is chock-full of intricate design details that offer a nod to the building’s past. Details like hand-carved ceiling trimmings and white columns add a sense of history and character to every room.
theburn.com
Paris Baguette actively seeking locations in Loudoun
Exciting news for fans of the Paris Baguette restaurant chain. The Burn has confirmed that they are actively seeking locations in Loudoun County. Several locations are reportedly being considered including in Sterling and in Ashburn, but we are also told that nothing is finalized yet and viable locations are still being sought.
Washingtonian.com
Best Things to Do in the DC Area 10/10-10/16: International City Food Festival, The Wharf’s Birthday Party, and Georgetown Harvest Market
Whether you are beginning the week with a day off in commemoration of the holiday, or you are in full work mode starting today, be sure to take some time this week to experience all the exciting things to do around DC. There’s a huge birthday party happening at the Wharf and worldwide food fun coming to town.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
theburn.com
Pardon My Cheesesteak latest ghost kitchen in Loudoun County
A new cheesesteak restaurant had debuted in Loudoun County, using the ghost kitchen concept made popular during the height of the pandemic. It’s called Pardon My Cheesesteak and we’ll give you one guess what their specialty is. Pardon My Cheesesteak is operating out of the Slapfish space at...
PhillyBite
The Best Ice Cream Parlors in Virginia
Carl's Ice Cream in Fredericksburg, Virginia, is a historic ice cream parlor in business since 1947. They feature all-natural ingredients in their ice cream and have been featured on the Food Network as one of America's best ice creams. They are known for their authentic American nostalgic flavors and shakes, and the atmosphere is excellent for family and friends. The shop is a family tradition and serves ice cream with a local feel. Carl Settle's nieces operate the stand, which is still cash only. You can sit on the bench outside once you've placed your order. You can watch people go by while you enjoy your treat. Carl's Ice Cream in Fredericksburg, Virginia, offers three flavors of frozen custard. It is on the National Register of Historic Places and has a loyal following among the locals.
thezebra.org
There’s a Nightmare on the Avenue – Mt. Vernon Avenue
Alexandria, VA There’s a Nightmare on the Avenue – 2312 Mt. Vernon Avenue, that is. Homegrown Restaurant Group‘s Mike Anderson and Bill Blackburn have done it again with their latest pop-up. The former site of The Sushi Bar and most recently, Tiki Bar, is now celebrating all things scary with a Halloween themed restaurant and bar.
mocoshow.com
New Most Expensive Home For Sale in Montgomery County
Last week a new listing took the place of “most expensive home for sale in Montgomery County” when 8801 Fernwood Rd in Bethesda was listed for $12.5 million. The 15,000 SF home (photos below) is listed by Daniel Heider of TTR Sotheby’s International Realty and has 6 bedrooms to go along with 10 bathrooms (8 full, 2 half).
IN THIS ARTICLE
theburn.com
An old farm near Ashburn becomes the area’s latest winery
Nine minutes. That’s the approximate drive time from Brambleton to the new Old Farm Winery at Hartland, just southwest of Ashburn. Even for residents in Lansdowne and the Route 7 corridor, it’s just a 20-minute drive. “My wife and I love going to try different wineries in the...
massachusettsnewswire.com
Story of the Orange Dress: Private Chef Natalie Ramos Turned Heads at her Wedding in Berryville, Virginia
ASHBURN, Va. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — Private Chef and Owner of Fleur de Cuisine, Natalie Ramos (now Natalie Vaughn), has shared her story about overcoming adversity on her way to success in building her chef and catering business in Loudoun County, Virginia. Through sharing her story about growing up in Brooklyn, New York’s housing projects, Natalie has gained a large following for her strength, willingness, and determination for overcoming obstacles that led to her personal and professional success.
Washington Examiner
Fairfax school dubs Columbus 'ruthless' villain in teaching materials: Report
A high school in Fairfax County , Virginia , reportedly painted the historical account of Christopher Columbus as "mythology" in classroom instruction while highlighting examples of racism against Native Americans, including sports mascots. The lecture materials from Langley High School in northern Virginia were first revealed by activist and journalist...
northernvirginiamag.com
This Local Doughnut Shop Is Serving One-of-a-Kind ‘Stranger Things’ Treats
If your summer obsession was the latest season of Stranger Things, then you’ll want to keep reading. Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken is combining your favorite TV show with sweet treats to create the ultimate spooky snack. For a limited time, the beloved shop is offering Stranger Things-themed doughnuts to celebrate the season.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
"It lets you know with all the bad in the world, there's still good," | Woodbridge family business destroyed in fire
WOODBRIDGE, Va. — A Woodbridge family says they've received an incredible amount of support from their community and through the GoFundMe page they launched. On Sept. 28, Penny's Used Auto Parts on Minnieville Road was burnt to the ground. Richard Archie says his parents, Henry and Annie Archie opened...
alexandrialivingmagazine.com
Alexandria Residents to Get More Fiber Internet Options
City of Alexandria residents used to have one main option when it came to Internet service: Comcast. In recent years, Verizon has started offering its Fios service in select areas — and now, more companies are planning to offer fiber optics Internet service to residents. Earlier this year, a...
Here’s a sneak peek of the newly-renovated Air & Space Museum
It's one of Washington D.C.'s most popular tourist attractions -- and it's (almost) back! What other place allows visitors to experience the view of planet earth through the eyes of International Space Station astronauts? Or see a rare "roadable aircraft" that could fly to an airport, and then turn into a car? Yes, we're talking about the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum.
Maryland baker's dream slowly comes true
WILLIAMSPORT, Md. (AP) — Heading into the kitchen to whip up tasty desserts was almost second nature for Devin Taylor."I've always loved baking and spending time in the kitchen," she says. "I have a big Italian family, so we spent a lot of time in the kitchen together."She got serious about baking in 2017, when she embarked on what she calls her "Julie & Julia" project — referencing a book by Julie Powell and a subsequent film about how Powell set out to prepare every recipe in Julia Child's 1961 cookbook "Mastering the Art of French Cooking."Only Taylor's version had...
theburn.com
Burning Question: What is going into the old Ruby Tuesday building in Leesburg?
Burning Question: Do you know what’s going in the building on Edwards Ferry Road NE in Leesburg that used to be a Ruby Tuesday? They gutted it down to the shell and it’s now under construction. The facade reminds me of a Waffle House. Any chance that’s what it is? — Russ K.
PHOTOS: Tractor-trailer stuck under Southwest DC overpass
WASHINGTON — Monday morning traffic got even more dramatic in Southwest D.C. when a tractor-trailer found itself stuck under an overpass. Before 3:30 a.m., officers with the United States Park Police found themselves responding to the Independence Avenue Southwest overpass, where Maine Avenue Southwest crosses. The tractor-trailer was found in the rounded corner underneath the overpass, almost completely through with only the tail end of the vehicle stuck.
fox5dc.com
Arlington, Alexandria and Columbia, MD, among top 50 cities to live in the US
WASHINGTON - The DMV area was featured three times on a recent ranking of the 50 best places to live in the US according to Money magazine. The annual ranking for 2022-2023 names Columbia, Maryland, Arlington, Virginia and Alexandria, Virginia on their list, based on factors such as economic opportunities, quality of life and diversity.
Woonsocket Call
PetMedic Urgent Care Vet Clinic to Open First Virginia Location
VIENNA, Va. - October 11, 2022 - (Newswire.com) After-hours veterinary urgent care services will soon be available in Vienna, VA. PetMedic Urgent Care Vet Clinic plans to open its doors in the new year. The practice will be conveniently located at 1495 Cornerside Boulevard in Tyson's Corner near B. Good, Dunkin and Walmart.
Comments / 0