New Red Mesa food truck debuts, Geo's wine bar heads to Ybor City, and more in Tampa Bay food news
Openings
Quatro Red Mesa's fourth concept—the aptly-named Quatro—is now open outside of Green Bench Brewing, as the food truck celebrates its debut on Friday, Oct. 7 from 12 p.m.-10 p.m. A press release says, "Unlike Red Mesa Groups’ previous concepts, Quatro will not serve Mexican or Latin American inspired fare, but rather classic Americana cuisine with a St. Pete spin." Dishes on its eclectic Americana menu include queso fries, pretzel sticks, chili dogs, pulled pork mac and cheese, cheeseburgers, chicken tenders and shrimp rolls. Desserts include Chipwiches, Italian ice and Drumsticks. And if none of Quatro's offerings tickle your fancy, then you can always walk over to its sibling concept Red Mesa Mercado and enjoy its typical Mexican-American menu chock full of street tacos, burritos and tamales. After today's grand opening, St. Pete's newest food truck will be open from 12 p.m.-10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 12 p.m.-9 p.m. on Sundays. 1133 Baum Ave. N, St. Petersburg. quatrostpete.com
Zoie’s With its motto of “a place for everyone,” St. Pete’s newest Southern restaurant and entertainment hub Zoie’s will finally debut this month after a full year of renovations. Located in the Grand Central District, this multifaceted space was initially slated to open in the spring of this year. Owner Jeff Baker and his team have been working tirelessly to transform the roughly 3,000 square-foot old AC & Heating shop into a family-friendly restaurant and entertainment destination for all. Although there's no exact grand opening date set in place, Baker tells Creative Loafing Tampa Bay that he's striving to be open by Halloween weekend. With a recently-updated menu chock full of Southern delicacies with a Cajun flare, Zoie's will offer dishes like fried green tomatoes, Nashville hot chicken, crawfish egg rolls, chicken and dumplings and chocolate and Florida honey-infused pork belly—alongside a variety of beer, wine and cocktails. 2245 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. zoiesfl.com
DalMoros Fresh Pasta To Go On Thursday, Armature Works and Heights Public Market—located at 1910 N Ola Ave. in Tampa Heights—announced that DalMoros Fresh Pasta to Go will be the food hall’s newest concept. There’s no official opening timeline for the upcoming fast casual restaurant, as Armature Works just states that it’s “coming soon.” Patrons of the upcoming Italian spot can expect different sauces like the meat-based "Amatriciana" with tomatoes, smoked bacon, onions and black pepper, and its classic Bolognese with fresh tomatoes and ground beef. Pasta types range from fettuccini and fusilli to rigatoni and bigoli (think of a thick spaghetti.) In addition to its popular Italian fare, DalMoros is also known for letting its customers watch its fresh pasta being made in-house. The only other Tampa Bay DalMoros location debuted in downtown St. Pete in the spring of 2021. According to its website, DalMoros was founded in 2012 by 7th generation Venetian Chef Gabriele Dal Moro, as Tampa's forthcoming location will be the company's second restaurant in the entirety of the U.S. 1910 N Ola Ave., Tampa.
Coming Soon
Shuckin’ Shack Oyster Bar Wesley Chapel’s dining scene is experiencing a boom with recently-opened hotspots like Krate and The Living Room, and its newest edition is sure to bring fresh seafood to ‘burbs. Shuckin’ Shack Oyster Bar will make its Tampa Bay debut with its upcoming Wesley Chapel location, but there's no projected opening date just yet. Neighborhoodnewsonline.net says the new 4,162 square-foot oyster bar will be next to the newly-opened Chicken Salad Chick on Wesley Chapel Boulevard, as nearby restaurants include Zaxby’s and Miller’s Ale House. The seafood chain boasts a casual atmosphere with a focus on local history and fishing culture. Oysters, of course, are the star of its menu and can be ordered raw, charbroiled or steamed. Other offerings include family-style seafood boils, crab cakes, shrimp burgers, fish tacos, lobster rolls, shrimp n' grits and chicken wings—for folks who don't have the palette to stomach any bottom feeders. theshuckinshack.com
Geo’s Due Amici has made a name for itself by slinging some of the best John Travolta-approved 'za in Ybor City, but the popular late night spot is upping its game by opening an upscale wine and champagne bar next door. Adjacent to its pizza-slinging sibling, Geo’s will offer an extensive wine and champagne list, charcuterie spreads and live music—ranging from jazz to soft rock, and everything in between—every single night. Although there’s no exact grand opening date, ThatssoTampa says the new Ybor City wine bar and lounge will debut sometime this fall. Photos from Geo's' social media pages show the space's lounge-like atmosphere, adorned with multi-colored lights, a large skylight window and a massive mural of a woman drinking wine—courtesy of Australian-born installation artist Ron Francis. 1730 E 7th Ave., Ybor City. geosfinewineandchampagne.com
Events
Oopsy Daisy Sweets’ first savory pop-up Maybe you've seen Oopsy Daisy's neatly-packaged vegan Twinkies at your local kava bar or grocery store, but the Tampa-based wholesale baker takes its first plunge into the world of savory food later this month. Oopsy Daisy's first Puerto Rican pop-up takes place on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 5 -9 p.m., and will offer a limited menu of plant-based favorites. The base of each dish will consist of rice, beans and sweet plantains, as guests can choose mojo-marinated jackfruit, vegan garlic chicken or picadillo as their protein. Oopsy Daisy's picadillo, a dish that typically contains ground beef, will be made with texturized vegan protein (TVP), olives and potatoes in a tomato-based sauce. Sweet treats on the upcoming pop-up's menu include tres leches cakes, panetela aka guava cakes, and besito de coco, which are Puerto Rican coconut macarons. Entrees will range from $13-$15, while desserts will cost $3-$5 each. 7801 N Armenia Ave., Tampa. oopsydaisysweets.com
[event-1] St. Stefanos Super Greek Festival This annual celebration of all-things Greek returns for its 2022 rendition, and it's the one time a year you don't have to drive all the way to Tarpon Springs to score traditional Mediterranean eats. From Friday, Oct. 7 to Sunday, Oct. 9 the St. Stefanos Super Greek Festival takes The Burg' over once again. This year's celebration takes place at its home base of St. Stefanos Greek Orthodox Church, as its parking lot temporarily transforms into a 20,000 square-foot open bazaar. The multi-faceted celebration runs from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m.-8 p.m. on Sunday. While the church's patrons prepare a Greek feast full of traditional sweet and savory treats, various community members will participate in dances and other cultural performances. Some dishes that guests can expect from next weekend's festival include freshly-baked baklava, stuffed grape leaves, fire-grilled gyros, chicken souvlaki, deep fried feta cheese and braised lamb shank—among many other offerings. 3600 76th St. N. St. Petersburg. ststefanos.org/super-greek-festival
