ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

New Red Mesa food truck debuts, Geo's wine bar heads to Ybor City, and more in Tampa Bay food news

By Kyla Fields
Creative Loafing Tampa Bay
Creative Loafing Tampa Bay
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Rn8l4_0iQN9szu00
Openings

Quatro Red Mesa's fourth concept—the aptly-named Quatro—is now open outside of Green Bench Brewing, as the food truck celebrates its debut on Friday, Oct. 7 from 12 p.m.-10 p.m. A press release says, "Unlike Red Mesa Groups’ previous concepts, Quatro will not serve Mexican or Latin American inspired fare, but rather classic Americana cuisine with a St. Pete spin." Dishes on its eclectic Americana menu include queso fries,  pretzel sticks, chili dogs, pulled pork mac and cheese, cheeseburgers, chicken tenders and shrimp rolls.  Desserts include Chipwiches, Italian ice and Drumsticks.  And if none of Quatro's offerings tickle your fancy, then you can always walk over to its sibling concept Red Mesa Mercado and enjoy its typical Mexican-American menu chock full of street tacos, burritos and tamales. After today's grand opening, St. Pete's newest food truck will be open from 12 p.m.-10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 12 p.m.-9 p.m. on Sundays.
1133 Baum Ave. N, St. Petersburg. quatrostpete.com

Zoie’s With its motto of “a place for everyone,” St. Pete’s newest Southern restaurant and entertainment hub Zoie’s will finally debut this month after a full year of renovations. Located in the Grand Central District, this multifaceted space was initially slated to open in the spring of this year. Owner Jeff Baker and his team have been working tirelessly to transform the roughly 3,000 square-foot old AC & Heating shop into a family-friendly restaurant and entertainment destination for all. Although there's no exact grand opening date set in place, Baker tells Creative Loafing Tampa Bay that he's striving to be open by Halloween weekend. With a recently-updated menu chock full of Southern delicacies with a Cajun flare, Zoie's will offer dishes like fried green tomatoes, Nashville hot chicken, crawfish egg rolls, chicken and dumplings and chocolate and Florida honey-infused pork belly—alongside a variety of beer, wine and cocktails.
2245 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. zoiesfl.com

DalMoros Fresh Pasta To Go On Thursday, Armature Works and Heights Public Market—located at 1910 N Ola Ave. in Tampa Heights—announced that DalMoros Fresh Pasta to Go will be the food hall’s newest concept. There’s no official opening timeline for the upcoming fast casual restaurant, as Armature Works just states that it’s “coming soon.” Patrons of the upcoming Italian spot can expect different sauces like the meat-based "Amatriciana" with tomatoes, smoked bacon, onions and black pepper, and its classic Bolognese with fresh tomatoes and ground beef. Pasta types range from fettuccini and fusilli to rigatoni and bigoli (think of a thick spaghetti.) In addition to its popular Italian fare, DalMoros is also known for letting its customers watch its fresh pasta being made in-house. The only other Tampa Bay DalMoros location debuted in downtown St. Pete in the spring of 2021. According to its website, DalMoros was founded in 2012 by 7th generation Venetian Chef Gabriele Dal Moro, as Tampa's forthcoming location will be the company's second restaurant in the entirety of the U.S.
1910 N Ola Ave., Tampa.
stpetersburg.dalmoros.us
Coming Soon

Shuckin’ Shack Oyster Bar Wesley Chapel’s dining scene is experiencing a boom with recently-opened hotspots like Krate and The Living Room, and its newest edition is sure to bring fresh seafood to ‘burbs. Shuckin’ Shack Oyster Bar will make its Tampa Bay debut with its upcoming Wesley Chapel location, but there's no projected opening date just yet. Neighborhoodnewsonline.net says the new 4,162 square-foot oyster bar will be next to the newly-opened Chicken Salad Chick on Wesley Chapel Boulevard, as nearby restaurants include Zaxby’s and Miller’s Ale House. The seafood chain boasts a casual atmosphere with a focus on local history and fishing culture. Oysters, of course, are the star of its menu and can be ordered raw, charbroiled or steamed. Other offerings include family-style seafood boils, crab cakes, shrimp burgers, fish tacos, lobster rolls, shrimp n' grits and chicken wings—for folks who don't have the palette to stomach any bottom feeders.
theshuckinshack.com

Geo’s Due Amici has made a name for itself by slinging some of the best John Travolta-approved 'za in Ybor City, but the popular late night spot is upping its game by opening an upscale wine and champagne bar next door. Adjacent to its pizza-slinging sibling, Geo’s will offer an extensive wine and champagne list, charcuterie spreads and live music—ranging from jazz to soft rock, and everything in between—every single night. Although there’s no exact grand opening date, ThatssoTampa says the new Ybor City wine bar and lounge will debut sometime this fall. Photos from Geo's' social media pages show the space's lounge-like atmosphere, adorned with multi-colored lights, a large skylight window and a massive mural of a woman drinking wine—courtesy of Australian-born installation artist Ron Francis.
1730 E 7th Ave., Ybor City. geosfinewineandchampagne.com

Events

Oopsy Daisy Sweets’ first savory pop-up Maybe you've seen Oopsy Daisy's neatly-packaged vegan Twinkies at your local kava bar or grocery store, but the Tampa-based wholesale baker takes its first plunge into the world of savory food later this month. Oopsy Daisy's first Puerto Rican pop-up takes place on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 5 -9 p.m., and will offer a limited menu of plant-based favorites. The base of each dish will consist of rice, beans and sweet plantains, as guests can choose mojo-marinated jackfruit, vegan garlic chicken or picadillo as their protein. Oopsy Daisy's picadillo, a dish that typically contains ground beef, will be made with texturized vegan protein (TVP), olives and potatoes in a tomato-based sauce. Sweet treats on the upcoming pop-up's menu include tres leches cakes, panetela aka guava cakes, and besito de coco, which are Puerto Rican coconut macarons. Entrees will range from $13-$15, while desserts will cost $3-$5 each.
7801 N Armenia Ave., Tampa. oopsydaisysweets.com
[event-1] St. Stefanos Super Greek Festival This annual celebration of all-things Greek returns for its 2022 rendition, and it's the one time a year you don't have to drive all the way to Tarpon Springs to score traditional Mediterranean eats. From Friday, Oct. 7 to Sunday, Oct. 9 the St. Stefanos Super Greek Festival takes The Burg' over once again. This year's celebration takes place at its home base of St. Stefanos Greek Orthodox Church, as its parking lot temporarily transforms into a 20,000 square-foot open bazaar. The multi-faceted celebration runs from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m.-8 p.m. on Sunday. While the church's patrons prepare a Greek feast full of traditional sweet and savory treats, various community members will participate in dances and other cultural performances. Some dishes that guests can expect from next weekend's festival include freshly-baked baklava, stuffed grape leaves, fire-grilled gyros, chicken souvlaki, deep fried feta cheese and braised lamb shank—among many other offerings. 3600 76th St. N. St. Petersburg. ststefanos.org/super-greek-festival

Comments / 0

Related
floridainsider.com

St. Petersburg‘s exotic culinary event, SAVOR ST. PETE, returns to beautiful Tampa Bay November 5-6

Local foodies, wine connoisseurs, and craft beer enthusiasts are invited to SAVOR ST. PETE’s tenth-anniversary celebration on November 5–6 in downtown St. Petersburg. The two-day festival will once again feature an award-winning culinary showcase of the Bay area’s celebrated chefs, popular breweries, acclaimed restaurants, and an outstanding selection of wines, all within the impressive Grand Tasting Village. North Straub Park, where the festival is held, overlooks breathtaking Tampa Bay. A portion of the proceeds from the sale of VIP and General Admission tickets will go to regional charities.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Restaurants
City
Ybor City, FL
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
City
Tarpon Springs, FL
Tampa, FL
Food & Drinks
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Tampa, FL
Lifestyle
Tampa, FL
Restaurants
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
Tampa Bay Parenting Magazine

20+ FUN Things to Do in Tampa Bay this Weekend

Time to take advantage of the BEAUTIFUL fall weather we’ve been having! Lucky for you, there are so many awesome things to do outdoors this weekend. Our list of our favorite pumpkin patches in Tampa Bay and Halloween events is jam-packed with pumpkin patches and corn mazes galore! It’s also safe to say that Halloween […]
TAMPA, FL
995qyk.com

The Best Pizza Pie In The Country Is Here In Tampa Bay

Just another feather in the cap of our part of the Sunshine State. The best pizza pie in the country is here in Tampa Bay. We’re called “Champa Bay” for a reason. Yeah, we have the Bucs, the Bolts, the Rowdies, and the Rays. But in Safety Harbor, we also have The Nona Slice House. We should refer to this pizza establishment as the award-winning Nona’s Slice House. Owner Jamie Culliton brings over 25 years of pizza making experience to this Safety Harbor staple. His take on the classic Margherita pizza has brought him accolades and awards.
TAMPA, FL
suncoastnews.com

Celebrate Oktoberfest in the Tampa Bay area

Wear lederhosen, swing a beer stein, dance to oompah music and stuff yourself with bratwurst, sauerkraut and pretzels. Here are some ways to party like a German and celebrate Oktoberfest. Prost!. Oktoberfest at Marker 48: Oktoberfest is back with wiener dog races, all-breed dog races, German beers on tap, food...
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Wine Bar#Food Truck#Fast Food#Food Drink#Food Stall Info#Bar Info#New Red Mesa#Green Bench Brewing#Mexican#Latin American#Americana#Chipwiches#Italian#Drumsticks#Red Mesa Mercado#Southern#Ac Heating
Bay News 9

Hurricane victims seek shelter in St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — As recovery efforts continue in southwest Florida, many storm victims have left the area for safer shelter. Many are trying to find shelter after their home was destroyed during Hurricane Ian. Daniel Hoover and his father, James, have come all the way to St. Petersburg...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Video: St. Pete garage, apartment catches on fire

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tuesday morning started off early with flames for one apartment in St. Petersburg. At around 7 a.m., St. Pete Fire Rescue responded to an area near 19th Avenue and 2nd Street South on reports of a detached garage and upstairs apartment on fire. The agency says there were no injuries resulting from the fire.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
wild941.com

Scam Call Convinced Woman To Withdraw $75k From Bank

Karen Koehler of Texas was scammed out of $75K and is now warning others. So how did it happen? Koehler says she was hit with a bunch of scams and one of the scammers collected enough information to scare her. The 72-year-old woman says it all started when someone called her asking to install McAfee on her computer. If you don’t know what McAfee is, it is an antivirus software which Koehler needed. Once the scammer got into her computer, everything took a turn for the worse. Amazon called her and told her that her account had been hacked. Koehler was told that in order to fix it she would have to call a particular number.
TAMPA, FL
cltampa.com

Everyone who stepped into Creative Loafing's Best of the Bay 2022 photo booth

All the beautiful people in Tampa Bay came to the Hard Rock Event Center on Thursday and joined winners of Creative Loafing Tampa Bay's Best of the Bay 2022 for a night to celebrate the best our community has to offer. Thank you to every bar, restaurant, hospitality worker—and to all the attendees—who made it such a truly special night. Together we also helped make a $2,200 donation to ongoing Mutual Aid Disaster Relief efforts in the most underserved parts of Southwest Florida.
RESTAURANTS
fox13news.com

Safety Harbor pizzeria boasts best pie in the country

SAFETY HARBOR, Fla. - Not only is the owner of Nona’s Slice House in Safety Harbor a world-champion pizza acrobat, but his pizzas are award-winning as well. His "Pizza Margherita" won best in the country in 2011. "It's our take on the classic Margherita," declared Jamie Culliton. Don't get...
SAFETY HARBOR, FL
Creative Loafing Tampa Bay

Creative Loafing Tampa Bay

Tampa, FL
1K+
Followers
443
Post
244K+
Views
ABOUT

Creative Loafing Tampa Bay has served the Tampa Bay area for more than 33 years with its cultural and news coverage. Our news desk's mission has always been the same: To further create a more informed public and contribute to the formation of a just community by offering a consistent and free medium that is critical, fair, and focused on highlighting underserved and underreported voices and opinions.

 https://www.cltampa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy