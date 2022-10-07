ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taft, CA

Bakersfield Now

KCSO searching for couple accused of shooting at car

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help in identifying two suspects wanted for an assault with a deadly weapon. The department said on August 25, 2022, the male suspect got in a physical altercation with the victim at Autozone on Niles Street in east Bakersfield.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Taft, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Commerce, CA
City
Taft, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
kclu.org

Man considered to be dangerous sought on Central Coast for murder

Authorities are looking for a man in connection with a murder on the Central Coast. Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies were called to Jason Way in Santa at around 4 a.m. Saturday, by reports of a disturbance. They found a seriously injured man, who died at the scene. There’s no word on the cause of death. His name hasn’t been released.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Taft Midway Driller

Search underway for missing Taft man

A search is underway for a missing Taft man who was last seen on Highway 99 near Copus Road early Saturday morning. Michael Wilson is 64 years old and is at risk due to his age and a medical condition. He is described as a white male standing 6-1 weighing...
TAFT, CA
Bakersfield Californian

BPD asks for help to ID vandalism suspect

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify a suspect in a pair of thefts that caused approximately $3,000 in damage to a vending machine. The suspect who damaged the machine at the Mister Car Wash at 2619 Mt Vernon Ave. is described as: white, male, 35 to 40 years old, with a shaved head and several tattoos on both arms.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
calcoasttimes.com

One person killed in car fire in Nipomo

One person was killed by a fire at a Nipomo residence on Friday afternoon. Shortly before 2 p.m., a caller reported a fire at a residence on the 1300 block of Trail View Place. Firefighters arrived to find a car on fire in the garage at the residence. Firefighters were...
NIPOMO, CA
KGET

5th suspect arrested in connection to body found in Arizona

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The fifth suspect sought out in the Sept. 23 alleged murder of a body found in the desert outside of Fort Mohave, Ariz., has been arrested. Police said Garrett Cole, 31, of Bakersfield, was taken into custody in Riverside County around 10 a.m. Friday morning. Cole had an outstanding arrest warrant […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man identified in fatal south Bakersfield car collision

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol has identified the man who was killed after colliding with a tree on Oct. 6 in south Bakersfield. Luis Fernando Camayo, 18, of Bakersfield was the driver of the vehicle that side-swiped a power pole and ultimately crashed into a tree on Union Avenue just south of […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Taft Midway Driller

TAFT, CA
KGET

2 peopled killed in N. Chester motorcycle crash identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office has identified a man and woman killed in the Oct. 4 motorcycle crash in Oildale. Thomas David Porter, Jr., 50, was the motorcyclist and Rebecca Hurst Carberry, 55, was the passenger of the motorcycle that collided with a Subaru at the intersection of North Chester Avenue […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Fire destroys safe haven for unhoused

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A home created by Victory Outreach Bakersfield Southwest to provide shelter for the homeless was destroyed by fire Wednesday night. The tragedy at what it called the “Victory House” altered the lives of all who lived there, leaving them without shelter again. The Castaneda family, a family of three who led the house, […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

1 dead in crash in south Bakersfield; expect delays

Update: CHP officials have identified Juan Quistelaymito, 18, of Bakersfield as the passenger of the vehicle crash. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man has died after crashing into a tree Thursday morning in south Bakersfield. The California Highway Patrol responded to a call of a vehicle collision with a tree around 6 .a.m. on Union […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

BPD searching for at-risk teen, 15

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help finding Brandon Michael Thomas-Russell, 15. The police department said Thomas-Russell is considered at-risk due to no prior history of running away. He was last seen Tuesday on Maywood Drive in northeast Bakersfield. Police describe Thomas-Russell as 5 feet, 10 inches tall […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Trial postponed for accused killers of Kason Guyton

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A trial date for two men charged with murder and other offenses in the shooting death of 5-year-old Kason Guyton has been postponed to early next year. Jonathan Knight, 33, and Jeremy King, 29, are now scheduled for trial Jan. 9. They were previously scheduled to stand trial later this month […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA

