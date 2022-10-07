Read full article on original website
Poor Richard
2d ago
Fairfax County appears to be a hotbed of groomers. These people have no business in leadership positions. They have no business influencing young children.
2d ago
Always a unanimous vote with them. They are sheep. Make a few comfortable and let 1000s be uncomfortable.
John Ray
2d ago
This is not an effort to show support for transgender students. This is an attack on parents.
thecentersquare.com
Some Fairfax parents celebrate VDOE transgender policy changes
(The Center Square) – New guidance from the Virginia Department of Education that will divert authority on transgender issues back to parents and require students to use bathrooms that correspond with their sex is garnering support from some Fairfax County parents. “The new policy is critical to protecting our...
ffxnow.com
Fairfax County School Board commits to supporting transgender students, as community speaks out
The Fairfax County School Board reaffirmed its support for transgender students last week as community members spoke out against policies proposed by the state that would limit their rights. At a meeting on Thursday (Oct. 6), members issued a statement reiterating Fairfax County Public School’s commitment to policies that “will...
Virginia Lt. Governor discusses proposed transgender policy in schools for the first time
NORFOLK, Va. — Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears is speaking out for the first time on Virginia's new transgender policy recommended for schools. In her "Hampton Roads Tour" on Norfolk State University's campus, 13News Now asked the state leader her stance on the change. "I don't want the school boards,...
WJLA
Loudoun Co. School Board candidate Tiffany Polifko blasts LCPS' curriculum, superintendent
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (7News) — The November general election is less than one month away and early voting has already begun. There are several local races on the ballot this year, including two seats on the Loudoun County School Board. There are three candidates running in each race. 7News invited all six candidates for school boards to participate in interviews to discuss the issues on the minds of voters.
WTOP
Few DC students refuse to comply with vaccination requirements as deadline arrives
Twenty-four D.C. Public School families refused to comply with the city’s requirement that pre-K through fifth grade students be up to date on routine shots by Tuesday, according to data shared with city officials during a public roundtable. More than 500 families said they believe they uploaded the required...
WJLA
Loudoun school board candidate Nick Gothard is open to new leadership in school district
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (7News) — The November general election is one month away and early voting has already begun. There are several local races on the ballot this year, including two seats on the Loudoun County School Board. There are three candidates running in each race. 7News invited all six candidates for school boards to participate in interviews to discuss the issues on the minds of voters.
Sentinel
Six MCPS Schools Under Consideration for Renaming Due to Racist Namesakes
Following petitions from students and community members, the MCPS Board of Education passed a resolution considering renaming six MCPS schools named after slave owners, this school included. County Council President Nancy Navarro proposed that Col. E. Brooke Lee Middle School be renamed because it is named after a segregationist. This...
WTOP
Former teacher wins Democratic nomination for Fairfax Co. delegate
Holly Seibold nabbed the Democratic Party nomination Saturday, now she’s focused on January’s special election for Virginia’s 35th House District. Seibold aims to take the solidly blue house seat that was held by Del. Mark Keam, until he resigned to serve in the Biden administration last month. She edged out Fairfax County School Board member Karl Frisch narrowly, getting 51% of caucus votes.
Washington Examiner
Fairfax school dubs Columbus 'ruthless' villain in teaching materials: Report
A high school in Fairfax County , Virginia , reportedly painted the historical account of Christopher Columbus as "mythology" in classroom instruction while highlighting examples of racism against Native Americans, including sports mascots. The lecture materials from Langley High School in northern Virginia were first revealed by activist and journalist...
Fairfax Co. school board unanimously opposes Gov. Youngkin’s transgender policy
After dozens of people rallied outside Fairfax County's school board meeting on Thursday night in opposition to Gov. Glenn Youngkin's draft transgender student model policy, the board's chair shared that the governing body unanimously opposes the proposal.
West Virginia Governor announces vehicle tax elimination Act
During a media briefing, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced the car and all vehicle tax elimination and protection of local government act. Gov. Justice said he is proposing legislation to get rid of the car tax immediately without amending the constitution. ‘This means you can vote no on Amendment 2 and still get rid […]
fredericksburg.today
Tonight is the last meeting deputies will attend Spotsylvania School Board meetings
Tonight is the last meeting deputies will attend Spotsylvania School Board meetings. Tonight’s Spotsylvania School Board meeting is the last one where Sheriff Roger Harris will have deputies present. The Sheriff says his deputies have been unnecessarily put in the middle between citizens and School Board Chairman Kirk Twigg, who he says is interfering with the first amendment right people have to speak. Twigg banged his gavel and ordered deputies to remove a woman who was speaking at the podium recently.
Inside Nova
More than 90% of schools in Prince William, Manassas, Manassas Park fully accredited
With Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration looking to tighten accreditation standards for the state’s public schools, 98 of 107 schools in Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park met full state accreditation requirements for the 2022-23 school year. The remaining 8.4% of the area’s public schools were accredited with...
senadoelapr.org
Gun advocacy group takes aim at Virginia laws
NEWPORT NEWS – A recent decision by the United States Supreme Court has implications for gun laws across the country, including in Virginia. A gun rights group, the Virginia Citizens Defense League, said he will push for several state laws to be thrown out in light of the Supreme Court’s recent decision in a landmark gun ruling.
West Virginia Amendment 2 to be discussed locally
WEST VIRGINIA (WTRF) — 7News is your local election headquarters. Amendment 2 is shaping up to be one of the Mountain State’s most-discussed measures on the November ballot. And locally, there will be several meetings about what it would mean for the state. The West Virginia Manufacturer’s Association and the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce […]
cbs19news
Candidate's campaign raises concerns about voter intimidation, incorrect information
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A candidate for a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives says there have been instances of voter intimidation taking place. Fifth Congressional District Democratic candidate Josh Throneburg says it has been taking place since early voting got underway. In a statement, he says intimidation...
WTOP
Montgomery Co. gives out 50,000 laptops to low-income residents following $22M grant
Montgomery County, Maryland, will use most of a multimillion-dollar grant to the county to provide 50,000 loaner computers to low-income residents. The county’s digital equity program, Montgomery Connects, received $22.6 million in federal and state grants in order to expand access to technology for low-income residents and senior citizens, the county announced Monday.
fox5dc.com
Substitute teacher removed from District Heights Elementary School over controversial tweets
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. - Controversial comments from a Prince George’s County educator have landed her in hot water. Those upset on social media identified this educator as Bianca Robinson. When FOX 5 asked the Prince George’s County Public Schools spokesperson about Robinson, we were told she is a substitute teacher who has been removed from the classroom at District Heights Elementary School.
Longtime Montgomery County Planning Director Fired Amid Controversy
The Montgomery County Planning Board voted to remove Gwen Wright as Planning Director, an unglorified but essential position to local commercial and residential development, on Friday afternoon during a closed meeting. The removal, which came just three months before Wright was poised to retire, is the latest controversy disrupting the board and Planning Department writ large.
Loudoun County special education teacher placed on leave after alleged public intoxication: officials
A special education teacher in Loudoun County, Virginia, was reportedly put on leave after she was charged with being intoxicated in public, according to local officials.
