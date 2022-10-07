ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Oakland police make arrest in 2022’s hundredth homicide

By John Ferrannini
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K9Qbd_0iQN8hZM00

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – The Oakland Police Department has made an arrest in its hundredth homicide of the year, according to a press release.

As KRON4 previously reported , a shooting reportedly occurred just before 3 p.m. on Monday afternoon in the 1300 block of Kirkham Street, according to a tweet from OPD. Patrol officers were dispatched to the area and contacted the fire department, which provided aid to the victim. The victim died at the scene.

Oakland police recover over 1,150 firearms

That victim is now being identified as Louis Truehill, and OPD arrested Kahalil Attiba on suspicion of murder. Afterward, Attiba was charged with murder by the Alameda County District Attorney’s office.

KRON ON is streaming live

“The dedicated hard work and combined efforts of OPD’s Violent Crime Operations Center (VCOC), Homicide Investigators, United States Marshals Service, and the Oakland Housing Authority Police led to the arrest,” OPD stated in the press release.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

Related
KRON4 News

Latest Oakland shooting leaves 1 victim in critical condition

(KRON) — One person was injured Monday night in the latest incident in an outbreak of gun violence that has erupted across Oakland in recent weeks. The shooting occurred just before 9 p.m. in the 650 block of 37th Street, according to the Oakland Police Department. When officers responded to the scene, they were “updated […]
OAKLAND, CA
NBC Bay Area

Shots Fired at Oakland Sideshow: Police

Oakland police responded to a sideshow that turned violent early Sunday morning. The incident happened shortly before 3 a.m. on 42nd Avenue. The sideshow stretched a few blocks from Foothill to International Boulevard. Police said they arrived to find about 50 cars getting involved. But when officers tried to shut...
OAKLAND, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oakland, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Oakland, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
KTVU FOX 2

Failed Santa Rosa dispensary robbery leads to arrest of Oakland man

SANTA ROSA, Calif. - Santa Rosa police arrested a man from Oakland on Saturday for allegedly robbing a marijuana dispensary and ramming the car of an employee who tried stopping him. Authorities are looking for another suspect who may have been involved. Officers were dispatched at 7:30 a.m. to a...
SANTA ROSA, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland PD seizes firearms, narcotics supply after house shooting

OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — Oakland police seized a cache of firearms and narcotics after responding to a shooting inside a residence on Martin Luther King Jr. Way. Shortly after 7:30 p.m. Sunday, officers arrived to the 3100 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Way where they located one victim with gunshot wounds. Officers provided medical […]
OAKLAND, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Hundredth#Violent Crime#Opd#Homicide Investigators#Nexstar Media Inc
KRON4 News

Pedestrian dies after collision in Sunnyvale

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (KRON) — A man died after being struck by two vehicles in Sunnyvale on Monday night, according to a tweet from Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety. Around 10:32 p.m. on Monday, DPS Patrol and Fire personnel were called to the area of Mathilda and Washington avenues due to a report of a collision […]
SUNNYVALE, CA
KRON4 News

Marin County DA’s office tracking hate crimes

(BCN) — In the wake of several recent hate-fueled incidents — including antisemitic flyers distributed in several communities — Marin County District Attorney Lori Frugoli assured the public Monday that such crimes are under investigation. Fugoli’s office hired a special investigator earlier this year — William Reid — who specializes in investigating cases involving hate […]
MARIN COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRON4 News

Victim dies from gunshot wound in Antioch parking lot

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — A man has died after being shot in an Antioch parking lot, according to the Antioch Police Department. At around 11:55 p.m. on Friday, police responded to a report of multiple gunshots in the 2600 block of Belmont Lane. Officers located one male victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound, […]
ANTIOCH, CA
crimevoice.com

Boys and Girls Club Shooting……Suspect Arrested

Photos: Courtesy of Redwood City PD; (Cover) Evidence Collected. Originally Published By: Redwood City Police Department Facebook Page. “On August 19th 2022 a suspect fired multiple rounds from a handgun at Hoover Park. The intended victim was not struck. Multiple rounds struck the Boys and Girls Club building. This caused a lockdown of not only the Boys and Girls Club but Hoover Elementary School as well. No one was hurt during the attack.
REDWOOD CITY, CA
KRON4 News

One man dead in San Jose hit-and-run

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — San Jose saw another traffic fatality early Saturday morning, according to a tweet from San Jose Police Department. At 12:40 a.m. on Saturday, police received calls about a collision that took place in the area of Senter and Story roads. Police say a man they believed to be homeless was […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Tree trimmer killed by wood chipper in Menlo Park

MENLO PARK, Calif. (KRON) – A tree trimmer fell into a wood chipper, killing him midday Tuesday, according to the Menlo Park Police Department. Police confirmed to KRON4 News they received a call around 12:53 p.m. and sent officers to the 900 block of Peggy Lane, where they found a man dead. He’d been trimming […]
MENLO PARK, CA
KRON4 News

Man on bicycle struck by two cars, dies in hit-and-run

SAN JOSE, Calif. (BCN) — A man riding a bicycle died after being struck by two vehicles in San Jose Sunday early morning, according to the San Jose police department. The collision was reported at 12:40 a.m. at Senter and Story Roads. One of the drivers fled in their vehicle. KRON On is streaming news […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland sees several sideshows overnight

OAKLAND, Calif (KRON) — Oakland was rife with illegal sideshow activity on Saturday night, according to a statement from the Oakland Police Department. The first sideshow took place in the area of the Northbound Hegenberger offramp and northbound Interstate 80. This incident drew around 90 vehicles, and participants pointed lasers at officers while setting off […]
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

46K+
Followers
15K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy