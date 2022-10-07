Oakland police make arrest in 2022’s hundredth homicide

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – The Oakland Police Department has made an arrest in its hundredth homicide of the year, according to a press release.

As KRON4 previously reported , a shooting reportedly occurred just before 3 p.m. on Monday afternoon in the 1300 block of Kirkham Street, according to a tweet from OPD. Patrol officers were dispatched to the area and contacted the fire department, which provided aid to the victim. The victim died at the scene.

That victim is now being identified as Louis Truehill, and OPD arrested Kahalil Attiba on suspicion of murder. Afterward, Attiba was charged with murder by the Alameda County District Attorney’s office.

“The dedicated hard work and combined efforts of OPD’s Violent Crime Operations Center (VCOC), Homicide Investigators, United States Marshals Service, and the Oakland Housing Authority Police led to the arrest,” OPD stated in the press release.

