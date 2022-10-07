ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington County, NJ

thesunpapers.com

Finding ‘the needle in the haystack’

The Moorestown Fire Department has launched a new volunteer recruitment campaign that includes a new tagline: “Become Moore: Professional Volunteers, Everyday People.”. “I think there’s so many people in Moorestown that think we’re a career fire department, and it’s nice to just get out to as many homes as we can, and to as many people as we can, the fact that we are still a volunteer fire department,” said Chris Chesner, its district administrator, who cited the difficulty of keeping a volunteer staff.
MOORESTOWN, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Boys and Girls Club teen center at Rowan to stress career options

For elementary-school students growing up in Glassboro and Paulsboro, the Boys and Girls Club of Gloucester County center offers a safe haven after school. But the club will now be able to offer a place for middle- and-high school students to go after school and learn about career choices and options. It reached an historic agreement with Rowan College of South Jersey in Glassboro last month to establish a teen center for the club on campus.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Friends Enrichment Program celebrates 25 years

The Friends Enrichment Program (FEP) of Moorestown celebrated its 25th anniversary at Perkins Center for the Arts on Oct. 2. The volunteer nonprofit helps provide underserved children in the township with life-enriching activities and scholarships. Since its 1997 inception, the program has raised more than $300,000 and given out more than 1,000 scholarships to approximately 500 children.
MOORESTOWN, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Police department receives presentation of accreditation

The accreditation program director for the New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police gave a presentation of accreditation to the township police department at council’s meeting on Oct. 3. “ … Currently, out of the totality of the law-enforcement agencies in the state of New Jersey, about 43...
MOORESTOWN, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Moorestown Library hosts local authors picnic

The Moorestown Library will hold its first-ever Local Authors Picnic on Nov. 5 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Book lovers of all ages are welcome for a fun and lively outdoor event with story times, adult author readings, a book sale, live music by Lost in Brunswick, face painting, balloon animals and children’s activities throughout the day. Featured authors will include Katrina Moore, Margery Cuyler, Esther Clark and many more. This event will take place on the lawn across from the library, next to the rec center. Bring your own blankets and picnic and set up on the grass to enjoy the days’ festivities. Here’s a schedule of planned events:
MOORESTOWN, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Interact club hosts 23rd annual “Soup for the Soul”

The Interact Club at Moorestown High School invites all to attend its 23rd annual “Soup for the Soul” charity event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on February 11, 2023. All proceeds are donated to Philabundance, which is dedicated to ending hunger in the Delaware Valley. Tickets to this fully student-run event, held at the Moorestown Community House, grant access to a buffet-style meal with all-you-can-eat soup and bread donated by local restaurants. Enjoy live music, a silent auction, raffles, and a balloon artist throughout the day. During this cold time of the year, what could be a better way to warm up than by enjoying a steamy bowl of soup with members of your community, while also supporting a great cause?
MOORESTOWN, NJ
thesunpapers.com

A ‘day of honor’ for area vets

More than 100 veterans were able to visit war memorials in Washington, D.C., on Oct. 4, with help from Monroe Township’s Honor Flight initiative. Honor Flight was created in 2005 by Jeff Miller and Earl Morse to honor veterans by helping them visit memorials and monuments dedicated to their service and sacrifice. Since its formation, the Honor Flight Network has brought more than 245,000 veterans to Washington.
WASHINGTON, DC
camdencountypd.org

Missing person – Nelia Williams

The Camden County Police Department is looking for a missing 15-year-old from Glassboro. Nelia Williams was reported missing in Camden after last being seen at the Bonsall Uncommon Charter School. She is described as a black female, 5’9”, 120 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, tan shirt and brown tights. She is known to frequent Centerville and Philadelphia.
CAMDEN, NJ

