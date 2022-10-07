Read full article on original website
thesunpapers.com
Finding ‘the needle in the haystack’
The Moorestown Fire Department has launched a new volunteer recruitment campaign that includes a new tagline: “Become Moore: Professional Volunteers, Everyday People.”. “I think there’s so many people in Moorestown that think we’re a career fire department, and it’s nice to just get out to as many homes as we can, and to as many people as we can, the fact that we are still a volunteer fire department,” said Chris Chesner, its district administrator, who cited the difficulty of keeping a volunteer staff.
thesunpapers.com
Boys and Girls Club teen center at Rowan to stress career options
For elementary-school students growing up in Glassboro and Paulsboro, the Boys and Girls Club of Gloucester County center offers a safe haven after school. But the club will now be able to offer a place for middle- and-high school students to go after school and learn about career choices and options. It reached an historic agreement with Rowan College of South Jersey in Glassboro last month to establish a teen center for the club on campus.
thesunpapers.com
Friends Enrichment Program celebrates 25 years
The Friends Enrichment Program (FEP) of Moorestown celebrated its 25th anniversary at Perkins Center for the Arts on Oct. 2. The volunteer nonprofit helps provide underserved children in the township with life-enriching activities and scholarships. Since its 1997 inception, the program has raised more than $300,000 and given out more than 1,000 scholarships to approximately 500 children.
thesunpapers.com
Police department receives presentation of accreditation
The accreditation program director for the New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police gave a presentation of accreditation to the township police department at council’s meeting on Oct. 3. “ … Currently, out of the totality of the law-enforcement agencies in the state of New Jersey, about 43...
Siblings who lost everything find a new home thanks to community
After a year of unthinkable tragedies for two siblings, the South Jersey community helped them find a new place to call home.
thesunpapers.com
Moorestown Library hosts local authors picnic
The Moorestown Library will hold its first-ever Local Authors Picnic on Nov. 5 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Book lovers of all ages are welcome for a fun and lively outdoor event with story times, adult author readings, a book sale, live music by Lost in Brunswick, face painting, balloon animals and children’s activities throughout the day. Featured authors will include Katrina Moore, Margery Cuyler, Esther Clark and many more. This event will take place on the lawn across from the library, next to the rec center. Bring your own blankets and picnic and set up on the grass to enjoy the days’ festivities. Here’s a schedule of planned events:
Widow fights to have defibrillators on every floor of N.J. courthouses to prevent tragedy that took husband’s life
South Jersey attorney Peter Fiorentino, Jr., went into cardiac arrest while waiting for his case to be called at the Gloucester County Courthouse 11 years ago. Fiorentino, who was 42 at the time, died four days later at the hospital. His widow, Amy Vasquez, believes he would have survived if...
fox29.com
Burlington County 2-alarm apartment fire displaces nearly a dozen people
FLORENCE TWP., N.J. - An early morning Burlington County two-alarm fire forces nearly a dozen people from their homes, as investigators work to figure out what sparked the flames. And, it’s the quick action of a nearby firefighter that spotted smoke coming from the building that very well could have saved lives.
thesunpapers.com
Interact club hosts 23rd annual “Soup for the Soul”
The Interact Club at Moorestown High School invites all to attend its 23rd annual “Soup for the Soul” charity event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on February 11, 2023. All proceeds are donated to Philabundance, which is dedicated to ending hunger in the Delaware Valley. Tickets to this fully student-run event, held at the Moorestown Community House, grant access to a buffet-style meal with all-you-can-eat soup and bread donated by local restaurants. Enjoy live music, a silent auction, raffles, and a balloon artist throughout the day. During this cold time of the year, what could be a better way to warm up than by enjoying a steamy bowl of soup with members of your community, while also supporting a great cause?
Residents Are Concerned – Chelsea Heights, Atlantic City Neglect
We publicly revealed the results of an investigation that we conducted about dangerous concrete, rebar and other debris spewed all over the Atlantic City Chelsea Heights School property back on April 1, 2022. Here’s what the Chelsea Heights School looked like then:. We wrote two additional articles and spent...
thesunpapers.com
A ‘day of honor’ for area vets
More than 100 veterans were able to visit war memorials in Washington, D.C., on Oct. 4, with help from Monroe Township’s Honor Flight initiative. Honor Flight was created in 2005 by Jeff Miller and Earl Morse to honor veterans by helping them visit memorials and monuments dedicated to their service and sacrifice. Since its formation, the Honor Flight Network has brought more than 245,000 veterans to Washington.
NJ animal control says pet dumping on the rise here
My heart can't help but break for all the animals here in South Jersey that don't have a warm and cozy home to call their own. That's why it's so sad to hear about all the abandoned pets we have in this part of the Garden State. Most recently, the...
N.J. county’s municipal court idea hits the (single) spot | Editorial
As advocates for money-saving consolidation in the way New Jersey governs itself, it’s hard for us not to be all-in on a novel idea that’s being mulled in Salem County: Municipal courts for all 15 of the county’s towns in a single, central location. The proposal emerged...
camdencountypd.org
Missing person – Nelia Williams
The Camden County Police Department is looking for a missing 15-year-old from Glassboro. Nelia Williams was reported missing in Camden after last being seen at the Bonsall Uncommon Charter School. She is described as a black female, 5’9”, 120 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, tan shirt and brown tights. She is known to frequent Centerville and Philadelphia.
Man repeatedly called 911 to report bogus suicide attempts, cops say
Police have arrested a man on 13 counts of causing false public alarm after he allegedly made a series of calls to police reporting a person with a gun was going to shoot himself. The Gloucester County Emergency Response Center received the calls between June 23 and July 30 of...
Have You Seen This Funny New Jersey Street Sign In Your Town?
We do a lot of driving here in New Jersey. Most of the time it’s frustrating, and it’s almost never entertaining. This sign changed all that. We’ve all seen those digital signs that usually have one of those “don’t text and drive” or “don’t drink and drive” signs.
Police continue search for accused killer in N.J. shooting as family seeks justice
The family of Herbert R. Lee Jr. doesn’t want anyone to forget his alleged killer remains at large. Lee, 36, of Bridgeton, was shot to death July 30 during an incident at Maplewood Gardens apartments in Bridgeton. He left behind six kids, a sister and a fiancé. Police...
rumsonfairhavenretrospect.com
Police Report: Theft, Heroin Manufacture & Dealing, Weapons, Assault, Terroristic Threats, Harassment, Robbery, DWI
The following September criminal incidents and arrests were reported by Red Bank police. An arrest does not constitute a conviction. • The theft of two bottle of Johnny Walker Black, valued at $74.62, from a business in the area of Newman Springs Road was reported. Patrolman Preston Mellaci took the...
Ocean City therapist who stole clients’ credit cards gave up her license but did she stop practicing?
An Ocean City therapist who admitted to using clients’ credit cards to pay for psychic readings has closed her practice and moved out of state, according to her attorney. But it’s unclear whether Ashley Crooks really has stopped seeing patients, despite relinquishing her license more than five months ago.
