'Bros' is the first major studio gay rom-com and also too straight for its own good

John Stamos, 59, revealed he misses “everything” about Bob Saget, in a new video taken by a photographer in New York City, NY on Oct. 11. The actor said his late Full House co-star, who died nine months ago of a head injury, “never left anything on the table,” as he signed autographs in Times Square. “I miss everything about him, he was bombastic with his love,” John said after being asked what he misses most about the beloved star, in a video posted by TMZ.

