The Monster vs the Man

Active growth and development involve much in the way of second guessing one’s own choices and established patterns of thinking.

It’s a process of tearing down one’s inner being to the bare bones and reassembling the parts in such a manner not only as to combat the darkness of life, but also to contribute to the illumination of said darkness.

The natural instinct of others when a person is operating with such a degree of vulnerability and receptiveness is often to take advantage of that uncertainty and leverage it for their own gain.

Those engaged in this parasitic process, in many instances, remain blissfully unaware that anything atypical is even occurring at all.

As such, the people making the sacrifices and trying to do the work tend to be bled dry by vile narcissists who can only perceive of the world as it pertains to them exclusively.

Personal growth is incremental, excruciating, and thankless work, and it stands to reason that most simply throw up their hands and become ego driven monsters themselves – if not for some long overdue recompense, then just as a means of ceasing the assault of the external world on their spiritual being.

The righteous, if idealistic, advice would be not to falter – to hold true and never cross the threshold beyond which tyrants are built.

But one cannot reasonably be expected to shoulder the torment of the world in hopes of one day repairing said world, or at the very least endowing it with if but a touch of levity.

It is ultimately up to each of us to decide where we fall and whether we can be honest with ourselves about our intentions.

Will you remain a man or become a monster?