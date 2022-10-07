ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

KDAF

When to expect rain in North Texas this week

October is underway and the temperatures haven't truly felt like fall yet as most of the afternoons have seen highs ranging around the 80s but this week in North Texas will see some rain and cold fronts in the forecast.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Rain Chances Finally Return to North Texas by Midweek

After several weeks of dry conditions, North Texas finally has a chance to see some rain by midweek. For the second time this year, the Dallas-Fort Worth area is enduring one of the longest dry spells on record. DFW Airport hasn't had any rainfall since September 4. That means through October 9th, 35 consecutive days have passed without any precipitation.
peoplenewspapers.com

What a Difference Underground Detention Makes

City leaders pleased with how stormwater projects reduced flooding. Park Cities leaders say recent stormwater projects helped stave off some of the worst runoff effects – even after recent record rainfall. A late-in-the-month deluge made this August the wettest on record in Dallas-Fort Worth, breaking the previous record of...
Dallas Observer

Take a Road Trip to Waxahachie for Chicken Fried Steak at Ugly Heifer Grill

With the weather cooling off, we had an itch to take a drive for a meal and a change of scenery this weekend. We landed on the bustling town of Waxahachie, about 30 minutes south of downtown Dallas, in large part because of the name of a restaurant: Ugly Heifer Grill. A photo of a chicken-fried steak on a review sealed the deal.
cohaitungchi.com

31 Really Fun Things to Do this Winter around Dallas

What things can we do and fun Christmas events happen in Winter around Dallas, Texas?. What things can we do and fun Christmas events happen in Winter around Dallas, Texas?. It’s Winter! That time of the year when there are such unique Winter-themed fun things to do nearby. You...
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Texas

If you live in Texas and you are currently looking for new restaurants to try, you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing steakhouses in Texas that are praised for their impeccable service and absolutely tasty food.
dallasexpress.com

California Taquito Chain ‘Rolls Up’ to Dallas

Roll-Em-Up Taquitos, a new restaurant concept originating in California, has expanded to Texas. The chain markets itself as the first street casual restaurant brand and the only taquito-centric franchise opportunity in the world. Roll-Em-Up Taquitos recently opened its first Texas location in Garland, at 5949 Broadway Blvd., with another coming...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas Sports Legends Face Pickleball's Best Thursday Night in Frisco

Dirk Nowitzki and Tony Romo will join golfers Scottie Scheffler and Jordan Spieth and Tennis Pro John Isner in a battle to avoid getting pickled in a Pickleball pro-am Thursday night in Frisco. The pro-am event is part of the Professional Pickleball Association's PPA Tour Round-Up which visits Frisco this...
