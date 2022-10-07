Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Abbott is a no show to a debate with Beto in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
2 Cities in Texas Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in the America for 2022Joe MertensTexas State
AT&T Offering DFW Technicians $5,000 Signing BonusLarry LeaseDallas, TX
4 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Plano Back to Discuss Short-Term Rental Restrictions Following Brothel DiscoveryLarry LeasePlano, TX
Related
When to expect rain in North Texas this week
October is underway and the temperatures haven't truly felt like fall yet as most of the afternoons have seen highs ranging around the 80s but this week in North Texas will see some rain and cold fronts in the forecast.
WFAA
Rain to start the week? Here are our chances and timing - and what's next
DALLAS — Early week rain as temps climb. Some lingering showers are possible across North Texas through Tuesday evening. Mainly from D-FW to the north. Most places will be dry, but can't rule otu a passing shower. Any rain will move out or come to a close heading into the nighttime hours.
Texas heat index could soon surpass 120 degrees, study finds
A recent report published by the First Street Foundation found soon the heat index could surpass 125 degrees in much of Texas. The study was first reported by our media partners with the Texas Tribune. The increase in the heat index is a result of climate change.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Rain Chances Finally Return to North Texas by Midweek
After several weeks of dry conditions, North Texas finally has a chance to see some rain by midweek. For the second time this year, the Dallas-Fort Worth area is enduring one of the longest dry spells on record. DFW Airport hasn't had any rainfall since September 4. That means through October 9th, 35 consecutive days have passed without any precipitation.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Northeast Texans fight against proposed Marvin Nichols Reservoir Project
MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas — Experts say the Dallas/Fort Worth area needs five new reservoirs to sustain the metroplex's growth. In order to make a reservoir, a designated river is damned and floods cleared farmland. Residents living in the current proposal are asking the DFW metroplex to find a different...
WFAA
DFW Weather: Could we ask for a better start to fall?!?!
There could be some overnight sprinkles in North Texas on Monday into Tuesday, but most rain chances are to the west. Then, next week, a cold front arrives!
peoplenewspapers.com
What a Difference Underground Detention Makes
City leaders pleased with how stormwater projects reduced flooding. Park Cities leaders say recent stormwater projects helped stave off some of the worst runoff effects – even after recent record rainfall. A late-in-the-month deluge made this August the wettest on record in Dallas-Fort Worth, breaking the previous record of...
Dallas Observer
Take a Road Trip to Waxahachie for Chicken Fried Steak at Ugly Heifer Grill
With the weather cooling off, we had an itch to take a drive for a meal and a change of scenery this weekend. We landed on the bustling town of Waxahachie, about 30 minutes south of downtown Dallas, in large part because of the name of a restaurant: Ugly Heifer Grill. A photo of a chicken-fried steak on a review sealed the deal.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KRLD North Texas traffic alerts: October 10-16
RED ALERT - IRVING - EB 183 between Loop 12 Walton Walker and Grauwyler Road ALL LANES WILL BE CLOSED overnight from 10 pm - 5 am on Monday, 10/10, traffic will be diverted to the service road.
cohaitungchi.com
31 Really Fun Things to Do this Winter around Dallas
What things can we do and fun Christmas events happen in Winter around Dallas, Texas?. What things can we do and fun Christmas events happen in Winter around Dallas, Texas?. It’s Winter! That time of the year when there are such unique Winter-themed fun things to do nearby. You...
What is the most popular cake in Texas & where can you find the best of it?
DALLAS (KDAF) — Texas sure is sweet these days with the Dallas Cowboys winning ball games, the State Fair of Texas is thriving, the temperatures are slowly cooling off, and folks are also stopping the count on the calories (or at least being a little lenient when it comes to the limit).
Do you believe it? 3 North Texas cities named some of the best cities in the nation to drive in
There is nothing worse than awful drivers.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
4 Great Steakhouses in Texas
If you live in Texas and you are currently looking for new restaurants to try, you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing steakhouses in Texas that are praised for their impeccable service and absolutely tasty food.
dallasexpress.com
California Taquito Chain ‘Rolls Up’ to Dallas
Roll-Em-Up Taquitos, a new restaurant concept originating in California, has expanded to Texas. The chain markets itself as the first street casual restaurant brand and the only taquito-centric franchise opportunity in the world. Roll-Em-Up Taquitos recently opened its first Texas location in Garland, at 5949 Broadway Blvd., with another coming...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas Sports Legends Face Pickleball's Best Thursday Night in Frisco
Dirk Nowitzki and Tony Romo will join golfers Scottie Scheffler and Jordan Spieth and Tennis Pro John Isner in a battle to avoid getting pickled in a Pickleball pro-am Thursday night in Frisco. The pro-am event is part of the Professional Pickleball Association's PPA Tour Round-Up which visits Frisco this...
WFAA
Come see breathtaking performances at the AllianceTexas Aviation Expo presented by Bell
FORT WORTH, Texas — Come see the breathtaking, towering air performances of the United States Air Force Thunderbirds, check out the speed of the F-22 Raptor Demonstration team, and the acrobatics of skydivers and amazing aerial acts. The AllianceTexas Aviation Expo presented by Bell will have it all. Here...
Must-eat spots: Texas soul food restaurants ranked among the best in America
DALLAS (KDAF) — We all have a deep love for southern cuisine, it’s one of those foods that just brings people together whether it’s over the dinner table, over a sports game, or just arguing about which spot has the best fried chicken; southern food is about togetherness.
Celebrate International Pizza and Beer Day at these North Texas restaurants
As a responsible adult, one of the best food and drink combinations you can have is pizza and a good beer.
Dallas Observer
No Kidding, the Plano Comedy Festival Is Now the Biggest Comedy Festival in North Texas
Comedian Wes Corwin doesn't take any credit for the Plano Comedy Festival becoming the largest comedy festival in all of North Texas. Though he's one of the festival's founding members, when it comes to strategy, Corwin says most of the credit should go to his fellow founders, comedians Britainy Goss and Tom Smith.
Yes, 'phantom' traffic jams are real. How can you avoid them in DFW?
DALLAS — There are times you know you're going to get caught in traffic around North Texas. Whether you are on your way to work or maybe around a big construction project – that’s normal, right?. But what about those times where it's a sea of brake...
Comments / 0