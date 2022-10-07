Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Save The Date: Free Farmers Market Announces Petting Zoo Day!Dianna CarneyAttleboro, MA
Kingston Dog Park Invites You to a Pup Parent Night Out!Dianna CarneyKingston, MA
Free Family Fun at Middleborough's 9th Annual Crantoberfest!Dianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
4 Dog-Friendly Halloween Events Happening on the South Shore!Dianna CarneyPlymouth County, MA
This Massachusetts House is Believed to be One of the Most Haunted Places in the CountryTravel Maven
Turnto10.com
FBI reminds public of reward for information in 1981 Norton killing
(WJAR) — The FBI in Boston renewed its call for information about a man wanted in the killing of a woman 41 years ago Monday. Andrew Peter Dabbs, who also goes by Peter Dabbs, is accused of killing his girlfriend, 21-year-old Robin Shea, on Oct. 10, 1981. Investigators said...
Turnto10.com
NAMI walk draws attention to mental health awareness
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Many racers laced up to run or walk for the National Alliance on Mental Illness Rhode Island, or NAMI walk, on Saturday. The money raised at the fundraiser went to mental illness education and support through the alliance. The walk started at Providence's Roger Williams...
Turnto10.com
Nantucket police say chartered flight scheduled to arrive Tuesday is not carrying migrants
(WJAR) — The Nantucket Police Department says a chartered flight scheduled to arrive on Tuesday is not carrying migrants, as was speculated following information from a local airport. Nantucket Memorial Airport warned the Nantucket Police Department over the weekend that an upcoming flight had “many similarities” to a recent...
Turnto10.com
Providence man to be sentenced for kidnapping death of Boston woman
(WJAR) — The Providence man convicted in the kidnapping death of a Boston woman will be sentenced on Tuesday. Louis Coleman III will be sentenced Tuesday afternoon in Boston for the death of 23-year-old Jassy Correia. Coleman was convicted of abducting Correia in Boston in 2019 and taking her...
Turnto10.com
New winner declared at annual giant pumpkin weigh-off in Warren
WARREN, R.I. (WJAR) — The annual Southern New England Giant Pumpkin Growers Weigh-Off created a sea of orange at Frerichs Farm in Warren on Saturday. Local giant pumpkin growers put their best pumpkins on display. Mary Maguire of Norton said her son Alex has been growing giant pumpkins since...
Turnto10.com
Raynham Park will soon be hub for sports betting
RAYNHAM, Mass. (WJAR) — Raynham Park has been a staple in the Bristol County community for decades, but when the state banned live greyhound racing, it had to shift its business model to simulcasts. The owner says he's ready to do it again now that the state has passed...
Turnto10.com
Cranston's mayor pushes back against proposed homeless village
CRANSTON. R.I. (WJAR) — As temperatures continue to drop in Rhode Island, state officials are tossing around ideas on how and where to house homeless people during the winter. “We’re looking at all options and you know some of them are being embraced and others aren’t, so we need...
Turnto10.com
New Bedford church welcomes its first transgender reverend
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — The Pilgrim United Church of Christ is located right in the heart of downtown New Bedford. The church's stone steeple and pride flag can be seen from blocks away. While it may look like any other church from the outside, inside the Rev. Dr....
Turnto10.com
Third person charged in Fall River shooting death
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WJAR) — Bristol County prosecutors said Tuesday that a third person was arrested and charged in the shooting death of a man in Fall River. The district attorney's office said Anthony Miranda, 36, of New Bedford and Fall River, was charged with manslaughter, assault and battery by discharge of a firearm, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, carrying an illegal firearm, and carrying a loaded illegal firearm. He's scheduled for arraignment Wednesday.
Turnto10.com
Providence Streets Coalition to begin report on temporary bike path project feedback
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Bikers and joggers had a one-mile stretch of Hope Street in Providence all to themselves for the past week. It was a trial to see if it’s something that could become permanent to make the city more pedestrian-friendly. The temporary bike path project stirred...
Turnto10.com
Police arrest 4 University of Rhode Island students after large house party
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WJAR) — Four University of Rhode Island students were arrested after South Kingstown police broke up a massive house party with as many as 400 people on Saturday night. Police were called at about 6:30 p.m. for a report of a large party with excessive noise.
Turnto10.com
Chemical spill disrupts drop off at Martin Elementary school in Seekonk
(WJAR) — A chemical spill disrupted the drop-off and pick-up at Martin Elementary School in Seekonk, according to the police department. The Seekonk Police Department called the spill minor and said it posed no threat to the school, but asked parents to drop off children at the softball field on Cole Street as a precaution.
Turnto10.com
Lakeville police locate woman reported missing
Lakeville police said Monday that a 41-year-old woman who was reported missing was found uninjured. The woman's name was not released. The woman was reported missing at about 5:35 a.m. "Officers initiated a search of the area of Cross Street and Taunton Street, with support from the Southeastern Massachusetts Law...
Turnto10.com
Central Nurseries
It's now fall, and that means its the best time to plant your garden. Central Nurseries, located in Johnston, has everything you need for your garden: from flowers and trees; fountains and pottery; and all the necessary equipment to create the perfect oasis in your yard. They even have an...
Turnto10.com
Burrillville man accused of planting suspicious device at Connecticut drive-in
(WJAR) — Connecticut State Police said a Burrillville man was arrested for allegedly leaving an improvised explosive device inside a bathroom at a Connecticut drive-in. State troopers were called to the Mansfield Drive-In on June 12 for a report of a suspicious device inside a restroom. The caller said the business was made aware of the device by a customer.
Turnto10.com
Spectators line the streets of Woonsocket for Autumnfest parade
WOONSOCKET, R.I., (WJAR) — Spectators lined the streets of Woonsocket on Monday for the Autumnfest parade, a sign that fall is officially here. Joe Callahan with the event committee says each year they see about 100,000 people come out for the festival. "This is such a beautiful day today....
Turnto10.com
Craft vendors stay busy at Scituate Art Festival
SCITUATE, R.I. (WJAR) — Scituate is celebrating 56 years of its annual art festival. Organizers expected about 100,000 people to come by every day of the three-day festival. The festival is on the Village Green, on both sides of Route 116 in the area surrounding the historic Scituate Congregational Church.
Turnto10.com
Person airlifted to hospital after crash in Lakeville
(WJAR) — A crash in Lakeville sent a person to the hospital early Sunday morning. The Lakeville Fire Department said a vehicle left the road and struck a tree in the area of Crooked Lane. First responders reported that the driver was trapped in the vehicle and used the...
Turnto10.com
Golf cart accident in Portsmouth sends multiple to the hospital
PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WJAR) — A golf cart accident in Portsmouth sent at least seven people to the hospital on Saturday night, according to fire officials. Authorities said the accident occurred at about 11 p.m. at a private event on Frank Coelho Drive. Portsmouth police said there are no life-threatening...
Turnto10.com
Tractor-trailer crash causes traffic on Route 146 in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A tractor-trailer went off road on Route 146 north in Providence on Sunday. Traffic was backed up in the northbound lanes at about 6 p.m. as state police responded to the crash. Police said the driver was not injured. No further information was immediately available.
