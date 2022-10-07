ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

saturdaydownsouth.com

Vanderbilt sees key offensive player leave the team, per report

Vanderbilt will be without a key offensive starter the rest of the season, according to a report from Robbie Faulk of 247Sports. Rocko Griffin has left the team after Clark Lea told reporters after the Ole Miss loss that Griffin’s lack of involvement in the offense was a coaches decision. It appears Griffin was passed over on the depth chart in the backfield.
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Former Vols QB explains why Tennessee football recruiting is about to explode

Tennessee football is having an incredible season so far. The Vols have won all five games they’ve played, including three top-25 victories. And now No. 3 Alabama is coming to Knoxville on Saturday for a behemoth top-10 matchup. But the wins haven’t been strictly on the football field. Recruiting has also been going very well for head coach Josh Heupel and his staff, but could this special season take recruiting to a whole new level?
KNOXVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Montgomery County hosts first Best on Best Wrestling Showcase

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – On Tuesday, Oct. 4, Northwest High School hosted the first-ever Montgomery County Best on Best Wrestling Showcase. The event was created to showcase wrestling in Montgomery County and to create interest in upcoming student athletes, according to Northwest Wrestling Coach Christopher Bedell. Bedell made...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN
atozsports.com

Here’s how Tennessee will beat Alabama

The No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide are coming to Knoxville for a monster matchup with No. 6 Tennessee on Saturday. It’s been a long time in the making but it looks like the Big Orange may finally have what it takes to slay the Tide. On this week’s Big...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Vanderbilt Hustler

GUEST EDITORIAL: Anti-Indigenous and racist sentiments at Vanderbilt start at the top

We, the past and present co-presidents of the Indigenous Scholars Organization, are writing this piece to hold accountable Vanderbilt administrators that have continuously stifled efforts to institutionalize a land acknowledgment at Vanderbilt University. It is unacceptable that, after nearly four years of tireless advocacy from student leaders, Vanderbilt has still...
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Report: Tennessee Vols player arrested on felony charge

Tennessee Vols senior defensive back Jaylen McCollough was arrested on October 9 according to a report from Outback.com’s Trey Wallace. McCollough was arrested on a felony aggravated assault charge. McCollough is a former four-star recruit who signed with the Vols during the 2019 recruiting cycle. The Georgia native started...
NASHVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Walter Roland Bullerwell

Walter Roland Bullerwell, age 91, of Clarksville, passed away Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at American Health Communities in Waverly, TN. Walter was born July 13, 1931, in Plymouth, MA to the late Harris Roland Bullerwell and Ethel Margaret Atwood. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Anne Patricia Smith.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Pitch Masters TN to hold CMCSS battle of high schools this month

CLARKSVILLE, TN – Pitch Masters TN is an organization that focuses on small businesses. The goal is to provide them with knowledge and opportunities for growth and expansion. Pitch Masters TN Battle of the High Schools competition will highlight the young entrepreneurs here in the city of Clarksville within the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System. The Historic Pitch Competition will be held Oct. 30 at TownePlace Suites by Marriott in Clarksville from 2-5p.m.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

450-gallon native aquarium coming to Wade Bourne Nature Center at Rotary Park

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A local park will soon be swimming with life and educational content for all visitors to enjoy. Plans are in motion for the construction of a native aquarium for the exhibit area of the Wade Bourne Nature Center in Rotary Park, according to the Montgomery County Parks & Recreation Department.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Candy Lamirande

Candy Arlene Lamirande, age 63, passed away on Sunday, October 9, 2022, while at her home in Clarksville. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at the chapel of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home. Candy’s family will receive friends from 12 noon until the hour of service on Saturday.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

John W. Kraeske

John W. Kraeske, age 91, of Clarksville, TN, passed away Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at Tennova Medical Center. John was born November 28, 1931, in Clarksville, TN to the late Anthony J. Kraeske and Ellen Marie McNulty Kraeske. After Honorable service to the United States Navy, John continued to serve...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WSMV

Man hit by double-locomotive in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Police and Murfreesboro Fire Rescue responded to a man who was hit by a double locomotive on South Church Street Tuesday morning. According to police, the locomotive engineer sounded his horn once he saw the 24-year-old man walking alongside the tracks with his head down.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Tennessee Tribune

From Oct. 1 to Nov. 5: Free Application For Prospective MTSU Students

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — An extra benefit awaits prospective Middle Tennessee State University students attending the two upcoming True Blue Preview events this fall. As part of a free application workshop, the application fee will be waived for those applying when they attend the True Blue Preview recruiting events Saturday, Oct. 1 and Saturday, Nov. 5. A free FAFSA — Free Application for Federal Student Aid — workshop and individual help for families will be available at the Nov. 5 preview.
MURFREESBORO, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Mrs. Versecco Corbin

Mrs. Versecco Corbin, age 86, passed away on October 6, 2022. Visitation will be on Friday, October 14, 2022, 12:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. with family present 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. at Foston Funeral Home. Celebration of Life will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Foston Memorial Chapel. Interment at the Resthaven Memorial Garden.
CLARKSVILLE, TN

