FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Gallatin, October 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Gallatin. The Davidson Academy football team will have a game with Liberty Creek High School on October 10, 2022, 15:00:00. The Portland High School football team will have a game with Station Camp High School on October 10, 2022, 16:00:00.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Vanderbilt sees key offensive player leave the team, per report
Vanderbilt will be without a key offensive starter the rest of the season, according to a report from Robbie Faulk of 247Sports. Rocko Griffin has left the team after Clark Lea told reporters after the Ole Miss loss that Griffin’s lack of involvement in the offense was a coaches decision. It appears Griffin was passed over on the depth chart in the backfield.
atozsports.com
Former Vols QB explains why Tennessee football recruiting is about to explode
Tennessee football is having an incredible season so far. The Vols have won all five games they’ve played, including three top-25 victories. And now No. 3 Alabama is coming to Knoxville on Saturday for a behemoth top-10 matchup. But the wins haven’t been strictly on the football field. Recruiting has also been going very well for head coach Josh Heupel and his staff, but could this special season take recruiting to a whole new level?
clarksvillenow.com
Montgomery County hosts first Best on Best Wrestling Showcase
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – On Tuesday, Oct. 4, Northwest High School hosted the first-ever Montgomery County Best on Best Wrestling Showcase. The event was created to showcase wrestling in Montgomery County and to create interest in upcoming student athletes, according to Northwest Wrestling Coach Christopher Bedell. Bedell made...
atozsports.com
Here’s how Tennessee will beat Alabama
The No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide are coming to Knoxville for a monster matchup with No. 6 Tennessee on Saturday. It’s been a long time in the making but it looks like the Big Orange may finally have what it takes to slay the Tide. On this week’s Big...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Rodney Garner, Tennessee DL coach, names 3 things in the world that never lie
Rodney Garner has Tennessee’s defensive line humming at the halfway point of the college football season. The Vols decimated LSU thanks in part to that vicious pass rush he has developed. But he knows the real test will be getting to Bryce Young and Jalen Milroe on Saturday against Alabama.
Vanderbilt Hustler
GUEST EDITORIAL: Anti-Indigenous and racist sentiments at Vanderbilt start at the top
We, the past and present co-presidents of the Indigenous Scholars Organization, are writing this piece to hold accountable Vanderbilt administrators that have continuously stifled efforts to institutionalize a land acknowledgment at Vanderbilt University. It is unacceptable that, after nearly four years of tireless advocacy from student leaders, Vanderbilt has still...
clarksvillenow.com
Austin Peay honors longtime university supporter Evans Harvill in renaming of quad
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Austin Peay State University is honoring F. Evans Harvill by naming a big piece of the campus in his honor. The Austin Peay Board of Trustees voted in June to name the lawn the F. Evans Harvill Memorial Quadrangle, or Harvill Quad, in honor of the late Harvill, a 1944 and 1947 graduate of Austin Peay.
atozsports.com
Vols WR Jalin Hyatt sends message to defensive backs in the SEC
Tennessee Vols wide receiver Jalin Hyatt had a message for defenses in the SEC after UT’s 40-13 shellacking of the LSU Tigers on Sunday. If teams play man coverage, the Vols are going to take it as disrespect. “We wanted to see if they (LSU) were going to be...
atozsports.com
Report: Tennessee Vols player arrested on felony charge
Tennessee Vols senior defensive back Jaylen McCollough was arrested on October 9 according to a report from Outback.com’s Trey Wallace. McCollough was arrested on a felony aggravated assault charge. McCollough is a former four-star recruit who signed with the Vols during the 2019 recruiting cycle. The Georgia native started...
clarksvillenow.com
Walter Roland Bullerwell
Walter Roland Bullerwell, age 91, of Clarksville, passed away Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at American Health Communities in Waverly, TN. Walter was born July 13, 1931, in Plymouth, MA to the late Harris Roland Bullerwell and Ethel Margaret Atwood. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Anne Patricia Smith.
clarksvillenow.com
Pitch Masters TN to hold CMCSS battle of high schools this month
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Pitch Masters TN is an organization that focuses on small businesses. The goal is to provide them with knowledge and opportunities for growth and expansion. Pitch Masters TN Battle of the High Schools competition will highlight the young entrepreneurs here in the city of Clarksville within the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System. The Historic Pitch Competition will be held Oct. 30 at TownePlace Suites by Marriott in Clarksville from 2-5p.m.
TSU Homecoming: What you need to know to celebrate
Homecoming at Tennessee State University is always a popular event, but the HBCU says this year's celebration is extra special.
clarksvillenow.com
450-gallon native aquarium coming to Wade Bourne Nature Center at Rotary Park
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A local park will soon be swimming with life and educational content for all visitors to enjoy. Plans are in motion for the construction of a native aquarium for the exhibit area of the Wade Bourne Nature Center in Rotary Park, according to the Montgomery County Parks & Recreation Department.
clarksvillenow.com
Candy Lamirande
Candy Arlene Lamirande, age 63, passed away on Sunday, October 9, 2022, while at her home in Clarksville. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at the chapel of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home. Candy’s family will receive friends from 12 noon until the hour of service on Saturday.
clarksvillenow.com
John W. Kraeske
John W. Kraeske, age 91, of Clarksville, TN, passed away Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at Tennova Medical Center. John was born November 28, 1931, in Clarksville, TN to the late Anthony J. Kraeske and Ellen Marie McNulty Kraeske. After Honorable service to the United States Navy, John continued to serve...
WSMV
Man hit by double-locomotive in Murfreesboro
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Police and Murfreesboro Fire Rescue responded to a man who was hit by a double locomotive on South Church Street Tuesday morning. According to police, the locomotive engineer sounded his horn once he saw the 24-year-old man walking alongside the tracks with his head down.
5 Tennessee Restaurants Named Among The 50 Best BBQ Joints In The South
Southern Living compiled a list of the best barbecue restaurants around the South, and several in Tennessee made the cut.
Tennessee Tribune
From Oct. 1 to Nov. 5: Free Application For Prospective MTSU Students
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — An extra benefit awaits prospective Middle Tennessee State University students attending the two upcoming True Blue Preview events this fall. As part of a free application workshop, the application fee will be waived for those applying when they attend the True Blue Preview recruiting events Saturday, Oct. 1 and Saturday, Nov. 5. A free FAFSA — Free Application for Federal Student Aid — workshop and individual help for families will be available at the Nov. 5 preview.
clarksvillenow.com
Mrs. Versecco Corbin
Mrs. Versecco Corbin, age 86, passed away on October 6, 2022. Visitation will be on Friday, October 14, 2022, 12:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. with family present 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. at Foston Funeral Home. Celebration of Life will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Foston Memorial Chapel. Interment at the Resthaven Memorial Garden.
