Latina country singer finds self with Virginia musicians
“I live by (Dolly Parton). Every day, when I’m putting my boots on and I don’t see people on campus wearing boots, but I’m like, ‘Just be who you are on purpose...'"
cbs19news
Hollywood stars are coming to the Virginia Film Festival
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 News) -- Some Hollywood stars are coming to town for the 35th anniversary of the Virginia Film Festival. The festival's committee announced the program Tuesday. You've heard of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, right? Well, one rising MCU star will be at the festival. Jonathan Majors, who showed...
LIST: Here’s when and where fall foliage will be the best across Virginia
Virginia's varying topography allows for a wide range of time when hunting for the best colors in the Commonwealth. To the west, the Blue Ridge Mountains boast the earliest color change, as peak time can be seen from Bristol, north of Roanoke in early October. To the east, Virginia's lowland Tidewater region will wrap up the season with premium foliage estimated to arrive in mid to late October.
blueridgemountainstravelguide.com
10 Great Places to Celebrate Christmas in Virginia
Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. The Christmas season tends to be filled with festive joy and wonder, no matter where you are. It’s a time for surrounding yourself with loved ones and creating special memories that will last...
wvtf.org
Virginia animal shelters welcome more than 260 victims of hurricanes
The Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA is now caring for more than 700 animals after 45 dogs and cats arrived last week. Communications Director Emily Swecker says the newcomers aren’t available for adoption just yet. “We do hold all of our out-of-state transfer animals for two weeks just to make sure that...
PhillyBite
The Best Ice Cream Parlors in Virginia
Carl's Ice Cream in Fredericksburg, Virginia, is a historic ice cream parlor in business since 1947. They feature all-natural ingredients in their ice cream and have been featured on the Food Network as one of America's best ice creams. They are known for their authentic American nostalgic flavors and shakes, and the atmosphere is excellent for family and friends. The shop is a family tradition and serves ice cream with a local feel. Carl Settle's nieces operate the stand, which is still cash only. You can sit on the bench outside once you've placed your order. You can watch people go by while you enjoy your treat. Carl's Ice Cream in Fredericksburg, Virginia, offers three flavors of frozen custard. It is on the National Register of Historic Places and has a loyal following among the locals.
WHSV
Shenandoah Valley Pride returns to Harrisonburg
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Saturday in Harrisonburg, The Shenandoah Valley Pride festival was held for the first in two years. It was a busy day downtown as many people came out to enjoy musical performances and vendors and celebrate the city’s diversity. “It means a lot for us...
styleweekly.com
Follow the Glow
Garden Glow is a completely immersive event, with the gardens appearing to be lit from within, and the familiar landscape elements transformed into architectural shapes and soft textures in various colors. The Glow Path is central to it all. This year, the pathway is longer than ever, taking visitors from...
cbs19news
Adoption special on large adult dogs all this week
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- This week, the large adult dogs can be adopted for free at the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA. According to a release, the CASPCA is waiving adoption fees for all dogs that are more than a year old and weigh more than 40 pounds through Oct. 16.
cbs19news
Schools in Albemarle, Nelson recognized for environmental awareness efforts
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) --Two area schools are among those that have been recognized for efforts to increase environmental awareness among their students. The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources’ Virginia Naturally Schools is the official environmental education school recognition program for the Commonwealth. According to a release, it aims...
pagevalleynews.com
Bear at Bixler’s
October 10, 1889 — Early last Sunday, in the neighborhood of Bixler’s Ferry, while several boys were going to their rabbit traps they were confronted by a large black bear near Mr. G.W. Sedwick’s, which at first showed signs of fight, but was finally routed and hotly pursued for many hours by a party of men and boys.
4 Great Steakhouses in Virginia
If you live in Virginia and you love eating steaks then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing steakhouses in Virginia that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are highly-recommended by both travellers and local people for their delicious food.
Small earthquake rumbles overnight in Central Virginia
The earthquake occurred in Goochland County, close to the Hanover line around midnight. It had a depth of about four miles and could be felt in Rockville, Montpelier, Glen Allen, Ashland, Beaverdam, Petersburg and Richmond, according to the United States Geological Survey.
theprincegeorgejournal.com
Chillin & Grillin Shack leaves Prince George
A Facebook post made by owners Marc and Daniele Adams of Chillin & Grillin Shack informed customers and fans that they would not be renewing their lease at the current location. “Just Want to thank all of our Prince George customers for a great year. Unfortunately, we have decided not...
Look: Loose donkey found wandering Virginia road
Sheriff's deputies in Virginia responded to an unusual situation when an escaped donkey was spotted wandering down a road.
cbs19news
Inviting people to visit artists' studios around Fluvanna
FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Fluvanna County is looking to expand awareness about its arts scene. This weekend, the ARTS of Fluvanna County will welcome visitors to visit the studios of several artists. The self-guided artists/artisan studio tour aims to bring artists and patrons together. There will be 20...
cbs19news
Expanding child literacy program into Greene County
GREENE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A children's literacy program is now expanding into Greene County. According to a release, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, an international book gifting program, will be debuting in Greene on Oct. 24. There will be an event that afternoon at the Greene County Library...
cbs19news
More students now being home schooled to improve mental health
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- World Mental Health Day was yesterday, and the founder and president of Time4Learning, John Edelson, shares why home schooling might be the solution. K-12 schools have seen a spike in mental health issues. Even before the pandemic, statistics showed the increase in parents who now...
County-by-county look at COVID-19 in Virginia
The health department reported 7,174 more people tested positive for COVID-19 out of the 55,162 PCR tests processed over the past week.
Augusta Free Press
UVA breaks ground on new hotel and conference center, slated to open spring 2025
The University of Virginia and its partners have broken ground on a new 223,000-square-foot hotel and conference center in Charlottesville, which is targeting a spring 2025 debut. The hospitality center, whose official name will be revealed at a future date, will be managed by Pyramid Global Hospitality. “We are pleased...
