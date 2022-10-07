Read full article on original website
Inside Nova
IN PHOTOS: Thousands flock to the Manassas Fall Jubilee
Crafts and artisans, live performances, delectable treats and an abundance of sunshine brought out the masses to the Manassas Fall Jubilee Saturday. The 39th annual event is sponsored each year by Historic Manassas. Here are some scenes from photographer Doug Stroud.
pagevalleynews.com
Blue Shepherd Spirits brings former garage back to life with new distillery on West Main Street
LURAY, Oct. 7 — After Alex Colby suffered his second heart attack at age 45, the Fairfax County firefighter asked himself a simple question. “I said ‘What am I waiting for?'” he recalled. “How can I make my own whiskey?”. So, on Friday, Colby gathered with...
PhillyBite
The Best Ice Cream Parlors in Virginia
Carl's Ice Cream in Fredericksburg, Virginia, is a historic ice cream parlor in business since 1947. They feature all-natural ingredients in their ice cream and have been featured on the Food Network as one of America's best ice creams. They are known for their authentic American nostalgic flavors and shakes, and the atmosphere is excellent for family and friends. The shop is a family tradition and serves ice cream with a local feel. Carl Settle's nieces operate the stand, which is still cash only. You can sit on the bench outside once you've placed your order. You can watch people go by while you enjoy your treat. Carl's Ice Cream in Fredericksburg, Virginia, offers three flavors of frozen custard. It is on the National Register of Historic Places and has a loyal following among the locals.
WHSV
Texas Inn celebrates anniversary with 87-cent hotdogs
LYNCHBURG & HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Texas Inn has been serving customers since 1935, and to celebrate their 87-year anniversary they are offering “inflation buster” 87-cent hotdogs from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11. The restaurant was founded in Lynchburg in 1935, and recently...
NBC 29 News
BRHBA Parade of Homes showcasing a variety of new homes
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Blue Ridge Home Builders Association’s Parade of Homes is allowing people to tour homes and apartments throughout Charlottesville, Albemarle County, Waynesboro, and the area of Zion Crossroads. The event gives you the chance to view new homes with the latest design trends and cutting-edge...
WHSV
Shenandoah Valley Pride returns to Harrisonburg
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Saturday in Harrisonburg, The Shenandoah Valley Pride festival was held for the first in two years. It was a busy day downtown as many people came out to enjoy musical performances and vendors and celebrate the city’s diversity. “It means a lot for us...
historynet.com
Winchester’s Burying Grounds: Where North Meets South
Winchester National Cemetery was established on land appropriated for burials during the Civil War. Although the land was used for burial purposes as early as 1862, the cemetery was not officially dedicated until April 8, 1866. It’s the final resting place for Union soldiers who fought and died at the battles of Winchester, New Market, Front Royal, Snickers Gap, Harpers Ferry, Martinsburg, and Romney. There are 14 monuments to Union regiments, corps, and states that either are represented by some of the soldiers buried in the cemetery and/or had participants in the 3rd Battle of Winchester. The oldest monument dates to 1864 and was erected for the 38th Massachusetts Infantry.
pagevalleynews.com
Julia Belle Huffman Brumback
Age 92, Harrisonburg, Va. Julia Belle Huffman Brumback, 92, of Harrisonburg, passed away on Friday, October 7, 2022, at Sunnyside Nursing Home in Harrisonburg. She was born on April 27, 1930, in Luray and was a daughter of the late Robert D. Huffman and Margaret L. Clark Huffman. Julia was...
theriver953.com
FRWRC hosts unique yard sale
The Front Royal Women’s Resource Center is hosting a Yard Sale fundraiser today from 8 am to 2 pm at Weichert Realtors on John Marshall Highway. All proceeds will benefit operations and programs to support women and middle school aged girls in Warren County. This is a little different...
wvtf.org
Virginia animal shelters welcome more than 260 victims of hurricanes
The Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA is now caring for more than 700 animals after 45 dogs and cats arrived last week. Communications Director Emily Swecker says the newcomers aren’t available for adoption just yet. “We do hold all of our out-of-state transfer animals for two weeks just to make sure that...
WHSV
New Dayton family-owned restaurant serving up farm to table recipes
DAYTON, Va. (WHSV) - Brandon and Belinda Koteita have dreamed of opening a café-style restaurant for years, and now they are the newest business in Dayton. Harvest Table serves items like pastries, coffee, and breakfast sandwiches, along with lunch items like a brisket sandwich and nachos. The Koteitas say...
pagevalleynews.com
A&P reopens as Super Fresh
October 9, 1986 — A&P’s Luray store will officially reopen today (Thursday) as Super Fresh Food Market. Super Fresh is a wholly- owned subsidiary of the Great Atlantic and Pacific Tea Company (A&P). The store located in the East Luray Shopping Center has been closed since 9 p.m....
pagevalleynews.com
Billy Ray Fletcher
Billy Ray Fletcher, 55, of Luray, died on Monday, October 3, 2022. He was born on December 15, 1966, in Front Royal and was a son of the late Francis E. Fletcher Sr. and Katherine Weaver Fletcher. Mr. Fletcher is survived by a brother, Francis Eugene Fletcher Jr. of Capon...
pagevalleynews.com
Bear at Bixler’s
October 10, 1889 — Early last Sunday, in the neighborhood of Bixler’s Ferry, while several boys were going to their rabbit traps they were confronted by a large black bear near Mr. G.W. Sedwick’s, which at first showed signs of fight, but was finally routed and hotly pursued for many hours by a party of men and boys.
4 Great Steakhouses in Virginia
If you live in Virginia and you love eating steaks then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing steakhouses in Virginia that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are highly-recommended by both travellers and local people for their delicious food.
crozetgazette.com
Secrets of the Blue Ridge: Help Wanted: Jobs Available in the Mountains
When many look to the mountains today, they see opportunities for recreation and rest. Previous generations saw opportunity: resources that were in demand needed a ready supply of laborers to bring them to the local market. Getting to Sugar Hollow in western Albemarle County a century-or-so ago was not the...
massachusettsnewswire.com
Story of the Orange Dress: Private Chef Natalie Ramos Turned Heads at her Wedding in Berryville, Virginia
ASHBURN, Va. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — Private Chef and Owner of Fleur de Cuisine, Natalie Ramos (now Natalie Vaughn), has shared her story about overcoming adversity on her way to success in building her chef and catering business in Loudoun County, Virginia. Through sharing her story about growing up in Brooklyn, New York’s housing projects, Natalie has gained a large following for her strength, willingness, and determination for overcoming obstacles that led to her personal and professional success.
pagevalleynews.com
Meet Sandy
From the Page County Animal Shelter to showcase their personality. Sandy is an approximately 3 year old, female tabby. She found herself at the shelter after her owner passed away and there was no one left to care for her. Sandy’s transition to the shelter life had a few hiccups,...
breezejmu.org
Miss Gay Harrisonburg 25th Anniversary
A new drag queen was crowned miss Gay Harrisonburg on October 1st. Sam Game celebrated with the queens and gained insight on their tight-knit community.
WHSV
300 block of East Elizabeth Street in Harrisonburg closed for several hours Tuesday following fire and water main break
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Fire crews were called to the 300 block of East Elizabeth Street on Tuesday morning for a house fire. Captain Morgan McComas with the Harrisonburg Fire Department says crews were dispatched at 10:35 a.m. and saw smoke showing from the roof and attic area of the home at 321 E Elizabeth St.
