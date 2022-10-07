ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Comments / 0

Related
KXLY

CRC Risk Modestly Reduced for Those Invited to Screening Colonoscopy

TUESDAY, Oct. 11, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Participants who are invited to undergo screening colonoscopy have a reduced risk for colorectal cancer at 10 years but no reduction in the risk for death from colorectal cancer, according to a study published online Oct. 9 in the New England Journal of Medicine to coincide with United European Gastroenterology Week, held from Oct. 8 to 11 in Vienna.
CANCER
KXLY

New study questions the effectiveness of colonoscopies

Colonoscopies are a dreaded rite of passage for many middle-age adults. The promise has been that if you endure the awkwardness and invasiveness of having a camera travel the length of your large intestine once every decade after age 45, you have the best chance of catching — and perhaps preventing — colorectal cancer. It’s the second most common cause of cancer death in the United States. Some 15 million colonoscopies are performed in the US each year.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
KXLY

USPSTF Recommends Depression, Anxiety Screening for Teens

TUESDAY, Oct. 11, 2022 (HealthDay News) — The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) recommends screening for major depressive disorder (MDD) in adolescents aged 12 to 18 years and for anxiety in children aged 8 to 18 years. These recommendations form the basis of two final recommendation statements published online Oct. 11 in the Journal of the American Medical Association.
KIDS
KXLY

Inflammatory Bowel Disease Tied to More Gum Disease

TUESDAY, Oct. 11, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Patients with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) have a significantly higher frequency of periodontitis than healthy controls, according to a study published online Sept. 16 in the Journal of Periodontology. Giacomo Baima, D.D.S., from University of Turin in Italy, and colleagues assessed the...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antibiotics#Appendicitis#Seattle#Appendectomy#Healthday

Comments / 0

Community Policy