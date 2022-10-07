Read full article on original website
49ers lose Robbie Gould to knee injury
The injuries are piling up for the 49ers. San Francisco kicker Robbie Gould suffered a knee injury while making a tackle on a kickoff and has been ruled out for the rest of today’s game against the Panthers. The 49ers have also lost their best pass rusher, Nick Bosa,...
Twitter loses it over questionable roughing call on Tom Brady
It's good to be the GOAT. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady knows that, but he was reminded of it yet again on Sunday. With Tampa Bay leading the Atlanta Falcons by six late in the fourth quarter, Brady and the Bucs were gifted 15 yards on a... questionable... roughing the passer penalty. Take a look:
Davante Adams shoves man to ground on way to locker room
Raiders receiver Davante Adams was visibly frustrated with the outcome of Monday night’s game. He allowed his frustration to get the better of him. While heading toward the tunnel after the 30-29 loss to the Chiefs, Adams shoved to the ground a man carrying a piece of equipment. The man crossed Adams’s path, and Adams gave him a two-handed shoved to the ground.
Report: Browns acquire former Pro Bowl LB ahead of Pats matchup
The Cleveland Browns apparently weren't happy with their linebacker depth entering next Sunday's matchup with the New England Patriots. The Browns acquired veteran linebacker Deion Jones in a trade with the Falcons on Sunday night, swapping late-round 2024 draft picks with Atlanta to facilitate the deal, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports.
49ers fear torn ACL for Emmanuel Moseley, broken hand for Jimmie Ward
The 49ers were hit hard by injuries in today’s win over the Panthers. San Francisco cornerback Emmaunel Moseley is likely out for the season with a torn ACL, coach Kyle Shanahan said after today’s game. Safety Jimmie Ward broke his hand, although at the moment it’s unclear how...
Would the Bengals have been better off if the extra point had been ruled no good?
When Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow scored a game-tying touchdown with 1:58 to play and kicker Evan McPherson barely made the extra point to go ahead by one, here’s a question that some may have asked themselves. Would the Bengals have been better off if they’d missed the extra point?...
Bills re-sign Brandin Bryant
Defensive tackle Brandin Bryant is back with the Bills. Bryant opened this season on Buffalo’s practice squad and was signed to the active roster in late September. He appeared in three games and recorded three tackles before being waived on Saturday as the Bills shuffled their roster ahead of Sunday’s win over the Steelers.
49ers overreactions: Trade for cornerback with Moseley out?
The 49ers are coming off their best showing of the season, a 37-15 domination of the Carolina Panthers in Week 5. The game proved to be the tipping point for Panthers owner David Tepper, who brought head coach Matt Rhule’s forgettable tenure to an end. Although the 49ers lead...
Bengals waive Khalid Kareem
Defensive end Khalid Kareem‘s return to the Bengals active roster was a brief one. Kareem was activated from injured reserve on Monday and the team announced that they placed him on waivers Tuesday. If Kareem goes unclaimed, the team could bring him back to their practice squad. Kareem was...
Tua Tagovailoa not ready for “football stuff,” Teddy Bridgewater still in concussion protocol
Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel offered updates about quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater at the start of his Monday press conference. McDaniel was asked if Tagovailoa has been ruled out for the team’s Week Six game against the Vikings because of the concussion he suffered in the team’s Week Four loss to the Bengals. McDaniel didn’t rule Tagovailoa out and said the team is constantly re-evaluating how the quarterback is feeling before adding that he’s not ready to get on a field yet.
49ers lose Nick Bosa to groin injury
49ers defensive end Nick Bosa has been knocked out of today’s game in Carolina with a groin injury. The 49ers announced early in the third quarter that Bosa will not return to the game. Bosa entered today’s game with an NFL-leading six sacks this season. He’s a big loss...
Baker Mayfield wearing walking boot after Sunday’s loss to 49ers
The Panthers fell to 1-4 with their 37-15 loss to the 49ers on Sunday. Now, they may have to deal with another injury at quarterback. Baker Mayfield was wearing a walking boot on his left foot during his postgame press conference, as noted by multiple reporters on the scene. Mayfield said in his press conference that he had a left ankle injury and would get an MRI on it to determine its severity.
Buccaneers sign Genard Avery to active roster
The Buccaneers opened up a spot on their 53-man roster on Monday by cutting linebacker Kenny Young and they filled it by signing another one off the practice squad Tuesday. Genard Avery will be moving up to the main roster this week. The veteran was also promoted for the season opener and played 16 special teams snaps in the win over the Cowboys.
Commanders' Ron Rivera accidentally crushes Wentz's play
I think sports fans sometimes misunderstand how difficult it is to give press conferences multiple times per week for months on end the way NFL head coaches do. At some point you're bound to stick your foot in your mouth and say something you didn't mean to say, or a way that doesn't accurately convey your message.
Conflicting reports emerge as to potential Bills-Panthers trade talks for Christian McCaffrey
With the Panthers apparently hitting the reset button, and with the Bills reportedly having past interest in running back Christian McCaffrey, reports are emerging that the Bills and Panthers have spoken about McCaffrey. And, of course, conflicting reports are emerging that they haven’t. These things happen from time to...
Rams sign Matt Skura to 53-man roster, place David Edwards on IR
The merry-go-round that has been the Rams’ offensive line continues to spin as the team enters Week Six. Los Angeles announced on Tuesday that guard David Edwards has been placed on injured reserve, which means he’ll miss at least the next four weeks. The team signed veteran center Matt Skura to the 53-man roster from the practice squad.
Could Panthers actually trade McCaffrey? Here's the latest report
The Carolina Panthers probably will get plenty of calls from rival general managers over the next few weeks as the Nov. 1 NFL trade deadline approaches. Carolina is in shambles right now. The franchise has a 1-4 record through five games and just fired head coach Matt Rhule in the...
Report: 49ers add kicker to practice squad after Gould injury
The 49ers are preparing for the fact that kicker Robbie Gould might miss Sunday's Week 6 game against the Atlanta Falcons. In the wake of Gould's knee injury, which the 39-year-old sustained making a tackle last Sunday in the 49ers' 37-15 win over the Carolina Panthers, San Francisco is signing kicker Sam Sloman to their practice squad, NFL Media's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday, citing a source.
Carson Wentz: I thought we had six points when final pass left my hand
The Commanders had the ball on a first down from the 2-yard-line in the final minute of Sunday’s game against the Titans and they needed a touchdown to tie the game, but they wouldn’t get one. Carson Wentz threw a pair of incompletions, including an intended throwaway that...
Bosa 'not feeling great' after sustaining groin injury
Defensive end Nick Bosa, who left the 49ers’ game Sunday with what was described as tightness in his groin, was not feeling any better a day later. Coach Kyle Shanahan said Bosa was still bothered by the condition and will be re-evaluated on Wednesday, when the 49ers return to practice at the Greenbrier Resort in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia.
