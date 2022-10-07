Property Sales Roundup: Bioscience Landlord Buys ​“Crownstone” Gem

100 Crown St.: Sold for $1.4M.

A downtown landlord has purchased a 1903-built Crown Street commercial building for $1.4 million to make room for his realty firm as he builds out the newly opened ​“bioscience center” around the corner.

That was one of the latest local property transactions, as recorded on New Haven’s online land records database. (See below for a full roundup of recent sales.)

On Sept. 2, 100 Crownstone LLC purchased the three-story former New Haven Water Company building at 100 Crown St. from 100 Crown Street LLC for $1.4 million. The property last sold for $140,000 in 1997, and the city last appraised it as worth $1,050,000.

The new owner of the commercial property is a holding company controlled by David Goldblum of the Hurley Group real estate company.

100 Crown St.

Goldblum told the Independent by email that his company purchased 100 Crown St. ​“as part of our development of Elm City Bioscience Center at 55 Church Street. We will be moving our own offices there and be offering it as an option to our remaining non-lab tenants.”

“It’s also a beautiful building that I have admired for decades,” he added about the century-old brick and brownstone building,

Contributed photo Goldblum (center) at 55 Church's early September ribbon cutting.

The ​“bioscience center” that Goldblum referred to is an eight-story, 113,600 square-foot converted former office building just around the corner on Church Street. Goldblum’s company also owns that building.

In early September, the downtown landlord joined city officials and bioscience-business boosters to cut the ribbon on the newly opened lab and research space. The bioscience center has three commercial tenants — Modifi Biosciences, Siduma Therapeutics, and Alphina Therapeutics.

The commercial building at 100 Crown St. is currently home to a beauty salon called Capture Salon. Goldblum said that the future of that salon’s tenancy at 100 Crown St. has yet to be determined.

Roundup: Former Dollar Store Rains Dollars

The vacant former dollar store at 494 Whalley.

Other local property transactions included:

• On Sept. 7, a holding company controlled by Peter Stathakos of Rego Park, N.Y. purchased the vacant former dollar store building at 494 Whalley Ave. for $1.2 million from a holding company controlled by Pike International’s Shmully Hecht. That property last sold for $665,000 in 2020, and the city last appraised it as worth $727,400.

• Affiliates of the local megalandlord Mandy Management recently spent another $765,000 purchasing four residential properties containing seven different apartments at 1262 Quinnipiac Ave., 1268 Quinnipiac Ave., 702 Dixwell Ave., and 356 Greenwich Ave.

• A Danbury-based drug rehab nonprofit recently purchased the former CVS site at 215 Whalley Ave. for $2.5 million, and plans to move its local outpatient clinic down the block and into the now-closed pharmacy building. Click here to read a previous Independent article about that sale.

• On July 27, a holding company controlled by Bechara Jaoudeh of Bryn Mawr, Pa. purchased two adjacent office properties at 407 and 409 Temple St. for $1.4 million from a holding company controlled by Dorothy Hurt. The city last appraised those two properties as worth a combined total of $993,500.

See below for a full list of recent local property transactions.