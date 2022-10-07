ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkes-barre, PA

The Hill

Republicans eye Trump midterm spending with relief and concern

Republicans are breathing a little easier after former President Trump opened the financial spigot and began spending on behalf of GOP Senate candidates involved in tight battles that could determine which party controls the upper chamber. As of Monday, the Trump-sanctioned super PAC MAGA Inc., which the former president’s allies...
US justices reverse Pennsylvania mail-in voting law decision

HARRISBURG, (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court invalidated a lower appeals court decision Tuesday regarding how rules for mail-in ballots had been applied in a Pennsylvania election, adding an element of uncertainty about voting procedures four weeks ahead of the state’s high-stakes elections for governor and U.S. Senate.
White House Christmas Tree Chosen in Schuylkill County

AUBURN, SCHUYLKILL CO. — With over 1,400 Christmas tree farms covering nearly 31,000 acres across the state, one Schuylkill County tree farm has been chosen to provide the official White House Christmas Tree. “Oh, it’s an honor, it’s a great honor, a big job, and we take it seriously”...
