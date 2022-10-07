Read full article on original website
Congressman Cartwright Introduces New Bill to Improve Readiness for Extreme Weather
LUZERNE CO. — Extreme weather events occur each year, and northeastern Pennsylvania is no stranger to them. One member of Congress has introduced a bill to improve community readiness when these events occur. “It’s the kind of common-sense solution that appeals to everybody, and they don’t do enough of...
Republicans eye Trump midterm spending with relief and concern
Republicans are breathing a little easier after former President Trump opened the financial spigot and began spending on behalf of GOP Senate candidates involved in tight battles that could determine which party controls the upper chamber. As of Monday, the Trump-sanctioned super PAC MAGA Inc., which the former president’s allies...
US justices reverse Pennsylvania mail-in voting law decision
HARRISBURG, (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court invalidated a lower appeals court decision Tuesday regarding how rules for mail-in ballots had been applied in a Pennsylvania election, adding an element of uncertainty about voting procedures four weeks ahead of the state’s high-stakes elections for governor and U.S. Senate.
Cantrell camp calls recall "Republican-backed", organizers say support is vast
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell has had little to say about the effort to recall her, but today her campaign issued a statement. Her supporters say new documents show that much of the support for the recall is coming from…
White House Christmas Tree Chosen in Schuylkill County
AUBURN, SCHUYLKILL CO. — With over 1,400 Christmas tree farms covering nearly 31,000 acres across the state, one Schuylkill County tree farm has been chosen to provide the official White House Christmas Tree. “Oh, it’s an honor, it’s a great honor, a big job, and we take it seriously”...
