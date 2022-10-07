Read full article on original website
Valley pediatrician makes multi-million donation to Community Health Systems
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Dr. New Sang of Sang Pediatrics is making a multi-million donation to Community Health Systems. Dr. Sang is a local physician who works at Community Regional Medical Center and Clovis Community Medical Center. Dr. Sang is also a regular contributor on FOX26 News and comes...
Fresno boxing gym looking for new location, owner forced to say goodbye after 14 years
FRESNO, Calif. — A Fresno boxing gym owner is trying to avoid a knockout against time to find a new location. Frank Aleman is having to relocate after being in the same location for more than 14 years. The property was sold. Aleman says he understands the situation but...
Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Mark Douglas Anderson
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Mark Douglas Anderson. Mark Anderson is wanted on a Felony Warrant of Resisting an Executive Officer. 42-year-old Anderson is 6' 2" tall, 190 lbs., and has black hair and brown eyes. If you know where Mark Anderson...
Missing Jolissa Fuentes' body found in Fresno County
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims and Selma Police Chief Rudy Alcaraz held a news conference in Fresno Tuesday morning to update the case of the missing woman Jolissa Fuentes. Sheriff Mims said the body of Jolissa Fuentes was found in rural eastern Fresno County. Chief...
Bomb maker convicted after placing several around Merced, Lemoore
MERCED, Calif. — A Merced man has pleaded guilty to making bombs and detonating one that destroyed a piece of property. According to court documents, 53-year-old Wes McDaniel constructed 10 bombs from Feb. 2021 to Jun. 2021. McDaniels used fireworks, ammo, shrapnel, and fire-starting material to construct these explosive...
Boy reported missing out of Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A boy has been reported missing out of Fresno. The Fresno Police Department says the 11-year-old, Alias Lugo, is 4’ 11” tall and 150 pounds. According to authorities, Lugo was last seen on Monday the 10th around 3:30 p.m. walking from his home on North Roosevelt Avenue, near Palm and Belmont Avenue.
Man arrested in connection to 2021 deadly shooting in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A 22-year-old man has been arrested after police say he shot another man during a drug sale. The Fresno Police Department says Clarence Houghton shot and killed 17-year-old Darion Wheeler back on Dec. 9, 2021, near Angus St. and Barstow Ave. At the time of...
Madera High junior commits to Ohio State
Madera High junior Kailea Ricks has been committed to the diamond since she was five-years-old. "She just doesn't want to lose. If she's playing marbles she wants to win. She's just a fierce competitor," said LeAndre Ricks. "She's really vocal. She never shuts up." The middle infielder credits her family...
Harmful algal bloom levels cause water advisory at Hensley lake
MADERA COUNTY, Calif. — Water officials are warning the public about the harmful algal bloom levels (HAB) at Hensley Lake in Madera County. The advisory is for all visitors to stay out of the water. The Central Valley Regional Water Quality Board says cyanobacteria bloom was found visually in...
Madera Community College cancels classes Tuesday due to power outage
MADERA, Calif. (FOX26) — Madera Community College has canceled classes for the day after a car crash Tuesday morning. The crash resulted in a power line being knocked down and PG&E had to shut off the power to the school for repairs. All classes have been canceled for the...
Help identify two suspects wanted for store robbery in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Two young men are wanted for a store robbery in Fresno. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says the robbery happened on September 19, at a 7-Eleven near Clovis and Ashlan Avenues. One of the suspects can be seen walking behind the counter and grabs...
Car catches fire after crashing into house near Selma
SELMA, Calif. (FOX26) — A car crashed into a house and burst into flames in Fresno County Tuesday morning. The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. at a house on E. South Ave. at S. Del Rey Ave. north of Selma. CHP says the driver lost control, causing the car...
16-year-old shot overnight in Farmersville in Tulare County
FARMERSVILLE, calif. (FOX26) — A 16-year-old is expected to survive after he was shot early Monday morning in Tulare County. Deputies were called to the 800 block of Greg St. in Farmersville around 3:30 a.m. for the report of a shooting. When they arrived they found a 16-year-old boy...
Teenage girl reports attempted kidnapping walking home from bus stop in Reedley
REEDLEY, Calif. (FOX26) — The Reedley Police Department is warning parents to talk to their kids after a teenage girl says somebody in a van tried to grab her after school on Monday. The girl told police she was walking home on E. Manning Ave. around 3:00 p.m. after...
Man and woman shot in Southwest Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man and a woman were shot late Sunday morning in Southwest Fresno. The Fresno Police Department received about 30 shot spotter activations around 11:30 a.m. in the 2500 block of South Walnut Avenue, near Jensen and Garrett Avenue. When officers arrived, they say they...
Motorcyclist sent to hospital after crash in Central Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A motorcyclist was sent to the hospital after a crash with a car Saturday night in Central Fresno. The Fresno Police Department responded to a crash involving a motorcycle and a car on Highway 41 near the Shaw overpass. When officers arrived, they learned that...
Dinuba Police suspect DUI coupled with speed after driver crashes into water fountain
DINUBA, Calif. — Dinuba Police continue its investigation following a crash involving a single driver truck into a water fountain in Dinuba late Friday evening. Just before 10 p.m. on Friday, Dinuba Fire and Police Departments responded to a call involving a truck into a water fountain at 3108 Ridge Creek Drive in Dinuba, at the intersection of west El Monte Way and Ridge Creek Drive. Police say the single driver, a 32-year-old man from Dinuba, is suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol coupled with speed eventually crashed his red truck into the fountain at the entrance of Ridge Creek Golf Club.
Man barricaded in bathroom causes thousands in damage in Madera County, police say
MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was arrested after police say he barricaded himself inside a bathroom and caused thousands of dollars in damage in Madera County. The Madera County Sheriff’s Office received a call around 4:40 p.m. Saturday afternoon about a man on the roof of a building acting erratic and jumping up and down in Oakhurst.
Merced kidnapping suspect appears in court with body armor
MERCED, Calif. (FOX26) — 48-year-old Jesus Salgado, the suspect in the Merced kidnapping made his first court appearance Monday afternoon. The Merced County District Attorney’s Office is charging Salgado with four counts of murder for the kidnapping and slaying of a Merced family. Salgado is also being charged...
