Fresno, CA

KMPH.com

Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Mark Douglas Anderson

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Mark Douglas Anderson. Mark Anderson is wanted on a Felony Warrant of Resisting an Executive Officer. 42-year-old Anderson is 6' 2" tall, 190 lbs., and has black hair and brown eyes. If you know where Mark Anderson...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Missing Jolissa Fuentes' body found in Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims and Selma Police Chief Rudy Alcaraz held a news conference in Fresno Tuesday morning to update the case of the missing woman Jolissa Fuentes. Sheriff Mims said the body of Jolissa Fuentes was found in rural eastern Fresno County. Chief...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
KMPH.com

Bomb maker convicted after placing several around Merced, Lemoore

MERCED, Calif. — A Merced man has pleaded guilty to making bombs and detonating one that destroyed a piece of property. According to court documents, 53-year-old Wes McDaniel constructed 10 bombs from Feb. 2021 to Jun. 2021. McDaniels used fireworks, ammo, shrapnel, and fire-starting material to construct these explosive...
MERCED, CA
KMPH.com

Boy reported missing out of Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A boy has been reported missing out of Fresno. The Fresno Police Department says the 11-year-old, Alias Lugo, is 4’ 11” tall and 150 pounds. According to authorities, Lugo was last seen on Monday the 10th around 3:30 p.m. walking from his home on North Roosevelt Avenue, near Palm and Belmont Avenue.
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Man arrested in connection to 2021 deadly shooting in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A 22-year-old man has been arrested after police say he shot another man during a drug sale. The Fresno Police Department says Clarence Houghton shot and killed 17-year-old Darion Wheeler back on Dec. 9, 2021, near Angus St. and Barstow Ave. At the time of...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Madera High junior commits to Ohio State

Madera High junior Kailea Ricks has been committed to the diamond since she was five-years-old. "She just doesn't want to lose. If she's playing marbles she wants to win. She's just a fierce competitor," said LeAndre Ricks. "She's really vocal. She never shuts up." The middle infielder credits her family...
MADERA, CA
KMPH.com

Harmful algal bloom levels cause water advisory at Hensley lake

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. — Water officials are warning the public about the harmful algal bloom levels (HAB) at Hensley Lake in Madera County. The advisory is for all visitors to stay out of the water. The Central Valley Regional Water Quality Board says cyanobacteria bloom was found visually in...
MADERA COUNTY, CA
KMPH.com

Madera Community College cancels classes Tuesday due to power outage

MADERA, Calif. (FOX26) — Madera Community College has canceled classes for the day after a car crash Tuesday morning. The crash resulted in a power line being knocked down and PG&E had to shut off the power to the school for repairs. All classes have been canceled for the...
MADERA, CA
KMPH.com

Help identify two suspects wanted for store robbery in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Two young men are wanted for a store robbery in Fresno. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says the robbery happened on September 19, at a 7-Eleven near Clovis and Ashlan Avenues. One of the suspects can be seen walking behind the counter and grabs...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Car catches fire after crashing into house near Selma

SELMA, Calif. (FOX26) — A car crashed into a house and burst into flames in Fresno County Tuesday morning. The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. at a house on E. South Ave. at S. Del Rey Ave. north of Selma. CHP says the driver lost control, causing the car...
SELMA, CA
KMPH.com

16-year-old shot overnight in Farmersville in Tulare County

FARMERSVILLE, calif. (FOX26) — A 16-year-old is expected to survive after he was shot early Monday morning in Tulare County. Deputies were called to the 800 block of Greg St. in Farmersville around 3:30 a.m. for the report of a shooting. When they arrived they found a 16-year-old boy...
FARMERSVILLE, CA
KMPH.com

Man and woman shot in Southwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man and a woman were shot late Sunday morning in Southwest Fresno. The Fresno Police Department received about 30 shot spotter activations around 11:30 a.m. in the 2500 block of South Walnut Avenue, near Jensen and Garrett Avenue. When officers arrived, they say they...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Motorcyclist sent to hospital after crash in Central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A motorcyclist was sent to the hospital after a crash with a car Saturday night in Central Fresno. The Fresno Police Department responded to a crash involving a motorcycle and a car on Highway 41 near the Shaw overpass. When officers arrived, they learned that...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Dinuba Police suspect DUI coupled with speed after driver crashes into water fountain

DINUBA, Calif. — Dinuba Police continue its investigation following a crash involving a single driver truck into a water fountain in Dinuba late Friday evening. Just before 10 p.m. on Friday, Dinuba Fire and Police Departments responded to a call involving a truck into a water fountain at 3108 Ridge Creek Drive in Dinuba, at the intersection of west El Monte Way and Ridge Creek Drive. Police say the single driver, a 32-year-old man from Dinuba, is suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol coupled with speed eventually crashed his red truck into the fountain at the entrance of Ridge Creek Golf Club.
DINUBA, CA
KMPH.com

Merced kidnapping suspect appears in court with body armor

MERCED, Calif. (FOX26) — 48-year-old Jesus Salgado, the suspect in the Merced kidnapping made his first court appearance Monday afternoon. The Merced County District Attorney’s Office is charging Salgado with four counts of murder for the kidnapping and slaying of a Merced family. Salgado is also being charged...
MERCED, CA

