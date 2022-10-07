DINUBA, Calif. — Dinuba Police continue its investigation following a crash involving a single driver truck into a water fountain in Dinuba late Friday evening. Just before 10 p.m. on Friday, Dinuba Fire and Police Departments responded to a call involving a truck into a water fountain at 3108 Ridge Creek Drive in Dinuba, at the intersection of west El Monte Way and Ridge Creek Drive. Police say the single driver, a 32-year-old man from Dinuba, is suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol coupled with speed eventually crashed his red truck into the fountain at the entrance of Ridge Creek Golf Club.

