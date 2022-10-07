Read full article on original website
Related
KXII.com
Sherman gears up for meeting with unbeaten Reedy
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Sherman Bearcats are looking to get back into the win column this week when they host undefeated Frisco Reedy. The Bearcats are looking for a win after a 13-6 loss to Frisco Heritage. It marks the fourth time the Bearcats have lost a one-score game this season.
KXII.com
Denison looking advance in playoff race as they face Melissa
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - The Denison Yellow Jackets are eager to get another win under their belt this season as they play at Melissa on Friday. The Jackets are coming off a 55-30 loss to Terrell. They now look for a bounce back win this week in district play, hitting the road once again to take on the Cardinals. With just four games left remaining this season, the Jackets still control their own destiny.
KXII.com
3 arrested in Garvin County for drug trafficking
GARVIN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - The Garvin County Sheriff’s Office arrested three people for marijuana trafficking. According to court documents from the State of Oklahoma, Phi Hong Cai was found with 68 pounds of marijuana near Wynnewood. Documents allege Hong Cai was planning to sell it in Houston. Xing...
Comments / 0