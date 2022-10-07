DENISON, Texas (KXII) - The Denison Yellow Jackets are eager to get another win under their belt this season as they play at Melissa on Friday. The Jackets are coming off a 55-30 loss to Terrell. They now look for a bounce back win this week in district play, hitting the road once again to take on the Cardinals. With just four games left remaining this season, the Jackets still control their own destiny.

