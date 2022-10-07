Read full article on original website
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Tied to More Gum Disease
TUESDAY, Oct. 11, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Patients with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) have a significantly higher frequency of periodontitis than healthy controls, according to a study published online Sept. 16 in the Journal of Periodontology. Giacomo Baima, D.D.S., from University of Turin in Italy, and colleagues assessed the...
USPSTF Recommends Depression, Anxiety Screening for Teens
TUESDAY, Oct. 11, 2022 (HealthDay News) — The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) recommends screening for major depressive disorder (MDD) in adolescents aged 12 to 18 years and for anxiety in children aged 8 to 18 years. These recommendations form the basis of two final recommendation statements published online Oct. 11 in the Journal of the American Medical Association.
Babies might trigger brain changes in new dads; Plus, fish oil could strengthen an aging brain, and more health news
When men become parents, a lot changes in their lives — less sleep and more time devoted to taking care of their children come to mind — but new research now suggests that distinct changes also unfold in a new father’s brain. Researchers scanned the brains of...
New study questions the effectiveness of colonoscopies
Colonoscopies are a dreaded rite of passage for many middle-age adults. The promise has been that if you endure the awkwardness and invasiveness of having a camera travel the length of your large intestine once every decade after age 45, you have the best chance of catching — and perhaps preventing — colorectal cancer. It’s the second most common cause of cancer death in the United States. Some 15 million colonoscopies are performed in the US each year.
