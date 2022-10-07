Read full article on original website
Related
Phone Arena
Walmart is offering by far the best Apple Watch Series 8 deals to date
The Apple Watch Ultra may have seized the spotlight for a little while there after its early September launch event with a (somewhat) novel rugged design and the second-gen Apple Watch SE is certainly hard to ignore if you're on a tight budget, but let's face it, we all know the Series 8 will become the world's best-selling smartwatch soon.
Yahoo!
14 tried-and-true travel hacks from world travelers — plus, their packing essentials
If practice makes perfect, then I should be pretty on point when it comes to traveling: I've visited 29 countries and counting. But I know plenty of globetrotters who've far surpassed that number, and all of us have picked up clever travel hacks along the way. From accruing credit card points to packing wisely to getting quality shuteye anywhere, we've been there, learned that.
New iPhone Feature Having Unexpected/Unwanted Results
The iPhone is always coming out with some new and upgraded features. We all know that person who always has to get the newest and latest edition of whatever the technology is. Sometimes I think some of this technology gets out of hand...and isn't as well thought out as it probably should be. But, who would have thought that this would happen?
Engadget
The Morning After: Our verdict on the Apple Watch Ultra
Apple’s most expensive Watch yet (if we ignore the Hermes and ceramic distractions of yesteryear) has landed. The Apple Watch Ultra is surprisingly comfortable for its size, and costs less than expected. Not only does it offer many impressive specialized features for outdoor adventurers but it also lasts longer than other Apple Watches. People who don’t dive, hike, bike or run outside regularly might not need to spend the extra cash on the Ultra — the Series 8 is more than capable.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Three mind-blowing new iPhone tricks you MUST learn – and you’ve probably never tried them
YOUR iPhone has just been upgraded with some clever new tricks. The latest iOS 16 update adds loads of great features – including a long-awaited typing trick. TikTok tech whiz @kaansanity has shared some very clever hacks you'll definitely want to know. First, make sure you're using the latest...
I’m a DIY pro – my favorite Dollar Tree hidden gems, including dupes of Amazon gadgets that are $200 less
AFTER so much searching and spending on Amazon, you've got to ask yourself: are there better and cheaper options out there?. YouTube's DIY pro Kathryn argued there are, and they're Dollar Tree's hidden gems that could save you $200. While Amazon has its winning deals and unique finds, $1.25 items...
Kids Adore This Five-Star Relieving Set of Teething Toys That's Only $7 Right Now for October's Prime Day
Chances are that the teething stage of your baby’s life came quicker than you expected. (It always does!) The crankiness and crying have already begun, and you’re scrambling for any means to heal the teething discomfort. Seeing them so sad is understandably breaking your heart, but there is a way to help while the process goes on. Teething can be a pain, but that doesn’t mean you can’t help the pain. For a limited time, one of Amazon’s five-star teething sets is available for 20 percent off. This set is both versatile and just plain adorable, so snag your little one...
KIDS・
Cult of Mac
This tiny 1 TB SSD connects to all your computers [Review]
The OWC Envoy Pro mini is a small external SSD with both USB-C and USB-A connectors so it works with Mac and iPad but also Windows, Android and more. It’s rugged, fast and comes with up to 1TB of storage. I ran the tiny drive through a battery of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Get Good Habits Started Early With This Training Toothbrush Set That Customers Say Their Babies Love — Now $9 for October's Prime Day
When we need a wonderful product, we didn’t know we needed to make our lives easier as a mom, we go to TikTok. And we found a new goodie to add to our Amazon carts. A TikTok from TikToker @cherishandfavor went pretty viral in the mommy community, garnering over 120,000 views for this one product perfect for teething babies and toddlers. On July 2, 2020, she posted a video of her using FridaBaby Baby’s First Toothbrush on her adorable son — and his face in response to the toothbrush was hysterical. She boasted about the products, saying how easy to use...
Grab JBL headphones for 60% off during the Amazon October Prime Day pre-Black Friday sale
Prime members can take advantage of 60% off on JBL headphones and other electronics during the Early Access sale.
This Vitamin C Plumping Mask Brings ‘Middle Aged Skin Back to Life’ & Is On Super Rare Sale for 30% Off for October's Prime Day
It takes a lot of time to be dedicated to your skincare routine. We get it. Between getting your kids back to school, busy work schedules, and the day-to-day tasks that take our full attention, sometimes treating our skin with some TLC takes the back burner to everything else. So if you’re looking to give your skin a plumper and more glowing look, let us help. This Super Bounce Mask makes your skin look its best yet in just 10 minutes. Sand & Sky’s Australian Glow Berries Super Bounce Mask provides multiple visible benefits for your skin that shoppers can’t stop...
8 things you need to know before traveling international for the first time
Traveling broadens the mind and drains your bank account—but it’s totally worth it. Even so, if you’ve never traveled outside your own country before or just put things on pause for the duration of the pandemic, your first international trip can be a bit intimidating. But don’t...
nypressnews.com
Best deals on offer for Amazon’s 48-hour Prime Early Access Sale
It’s prime time for saving money. Amazon Prime’s 48-hour “Prime Early Access Sale” kicks off Tuesday and boasts exclusive early access as well as the “lowest prices of the year” for some tech, home and kitchen items, toys and more. Beginning on Oct. 11,...
This Is Not A Drill: Prices on New iPads Have Dropped To An All-Time Low of $279
Updated on October 10, 2022: In addition to the $279 2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad deal, we also added the $799 2021 Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro deal from Walmart. Read our full story on this new price discount below. As professional deal hunters, SPY editors always keep an eye out for discounts on popular tech products such as laptops, headphones, and wireless chargers. Yet even after covering Prime Day and countless other discounts, no price reduction has excited us more than this new sale on iPads. Recently, we’ve seen prices on the 2021 iPad 9 reduced to $299, which is a great deal,...
9to5Mac
Hands-on: Overlook Weather is a beautiful and simple free app with delightful UI and widgets
A new weather app recently launched with a dynamic diorama UI that offers a simple and wonderful experience. Notably, Overlook Weather features fantastic Home and Lock Screen widgets, is free with no ads and no in-app purchases, and doesn’t collect any user data. Read on for a closer look at this sharp weather app.
A startup builds inflatable houses by pumping concrete into balloon-like forms
Are you ready for “inflatable” homes? Yes, it might sound a bit quirky but we are already familiar with 3D-printed homes and they are ultimately quick and habitable. Automatic Construction’s homes inflatable homes at the beginning of their construction process. However, the project is promising. These houses...
Only 1 Plug-In Hybrid (PHEV) SUV Has a Price Tag Under $30,000
PHEV SUVs can save you in the long run, but cost more to purchase. There is only 1 plug-in hybrid SUV that costs less than $30,000. The post Only 1 Plug-In Hybrid (PHEV) SUV Has a Price Tag Under $30,000 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
msn.com
These Are the 10 Best Hotels in the World, According to Millions of Tripadvisor Reviews
We all love going on vacation. But with an onslaught of hotel options, deciding where to hunker down can damper the excitement of what promises to be an awesome trip. So how do you know what stays are worth your hard-earned OOO days (and dollars)? Turn to Tripadvisor. The online booking platform aggregates millions of current traveler ratings and reviews to come up with its annual list of the best hotels. Keep reading to see which properties, from family-friendly resorts to romantic retreats, around the world nabbed the top spots this year.
Yahoo!
Amazon's home outlet has tons of fall deals on furniture and decor to shop — starting at just $12
We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. This content is created by a 3rd party partner for Yahoo. Now that fall has arrived, the days are getting shorter, the weather is getting colder and the kids have settled back into their school routines. However, fall brings its own fun opportunities, too. Apple picking, tailgating and giant leaf piles are just some of the things we get to indulge in during this time of year. To turn the season into a celebration, we’re sharing the details of this sale at Amazon's home outlet.
Comments / 0