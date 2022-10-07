Gordon Murray is possibly best known for his work as a Formula 1 designer and the main brain behind the McLaren F1 road car. Probably not many of you know that he started his engineering career by building and racing his own car in the second half of the 1960s when he was still living in South Africa. The so-called IGM Ford was Murray’s first major attempt at automotive engineering after he graduated from the Natal Technical College in the city of Durban in the African country. Even to this day, Murray admits that Ford was his first love in the automotive world.

