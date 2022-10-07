Read full article on original website
Brand-new 1967 Ford Mustangs ready to 'charge' for a shocking price
The 1967 Ford Mustang is being rebooted as an electric car by U.K. outfit Charge Cars that's selling the carbon fiber-bodied all-wheel-drive EVS for $400,000.
Ford Mustang Gen3 Supercar Debuts As 600-HP Race Car Competing In 2023
The 2024 Ford Mustang made its debut at the North American International Auto Show last month, the seventh iteration of the world's best-selling pony car. Shortly after its debut, the S650 received two race-focused versions that will exclusively run at the track. Ford now reveals another race car version of...
This 1934 McQuay-Norris Streamliner Is a Bizarre Bubble Car Built From a 1930s Ford
Only six were ever made and this one is the last known survivor.
2023 Ford Bronco Sport Heritage Limited In Peak Blue: Gallery
Back in August, Ford revealed that the Bronco family would receive special Heritage Edition models for the 2023 model year, featuring retro-inspired two-tone paint schemes as a throwback to liveries from the Bronco’s past. Ford Authority recently spotted a 2023 Ford Bronco Sport Heritage Edition up close at the Woodward Dream Cruise, sporting a coat of Yellowstone Metallic paint. Now, we’ve gotten a good look at another one, this time a 2023 Ford Bronco Sport Heritage Limited Edition dressed in Peak Blue.
Ford F-150 Raptor R Won't Beat The TRX From 0-60 MPH
One of the most intense automotive fights that we are preparing ourselves for is the battle between the Ram TRX and the upcoming Ford F-150 Raptor R. Unfortunately, while the new powertrain is highly anticipated, it looks like it still may not be enough to cross the line before its most prominent competitor in a short sprint race.
2 Great Ford Maverick Alternatives Under $30,000
Find out which two trucks make excellent Ford Maverick alternatives for under $30,000. The post 2 Great Ford Maverick Alternatives Under $30,000 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Off-Road Rescuer Ends Up Being Rescued By A Bonkers Ford Explorer
We've seen quite a few videos from Matt's Off-Road Recovery, saving the day for wayward adventurers mostly in and around southwest Utah. This time, the rescuer becomes the rescuee after a rock-climbing attempt goes awry. And the wildest Ford Explorer Sport Trac you've ever seen steps in to save the day.
Watch Ford Excursion Diesel Become An 11,300-Pound Rockstar At Moab
Remember the Ford Excursion? It only lived for a single generation through the early 2000s, departing the scene in 2005. It was crowned the biggest, heaviest mass-produced SUV of them all, and it still holds that title. The GMC Hummer EV might steal the crown when it eventually comes to market, but that's not important right now. You want to see 5.5 tons of SUV going places it has no right to reach. And reach it does.
3V Mustang: What Is a 3V Pony Car?
The 3V Mustang and its retro styling was a popular start to the S197 generation. Further, the 2008 and 2009 Bullitt offer special edition alternatives to the GT. The post 3V Mustang: What Is a 3V Pony Car? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Corvette Z06 Stuns Huracan Evo, Ferrari 458 Race Car In Drag Races
The Chevrolet Corvette is a car that has always punched above its weight. The high-performance Z06 is no different, capable of competing with cars that are far more expensive. A new video from EmeliaHartford demonstrates the new Z06’s performance prowess by pitting it against her Ferrari 458 race car and a Lamborghini Huracan Evo. Does the Corvette stand a chance?
1997 Ford Freda Minivan With U.S. Title Up For Auction
It’s certainly interesting to stumble across Ford vehicles for sale that have been imported to the U.S., considering the amount of work it takes to have them shipped stateside. Back in March, one such vehicle popped up for auction: a unique 1987 Ford Falcon Ute that made the trek from Australia to its new home in the U.S. Now, a 1997 Ford Freda minivan is up for auction on Cars & Bids.
Lexus LFA Drag Races Porsche Carrera GT For V10 Supremacy
For many, the V10 remains the best-sounding engine ever built. We are not here to judge and we won't give a final verdict, though we have to admit the 10-cylinder mills are indeed some of the best-sounding in the entire industry. There are not that many of them left but thankfully, models like the Lexus LFA and Porsche Carrera GT will forever remain examples of fine V10 engineering in the supercar segment. Which one sounds better and goes faster? It’s finally time to find out.
Novitec Gives Ferrari SF90 Spider Carbon Kit, 1,100+ HP
To a certain extent, the Ferrari SF90 Spider plays in a league of its own. The open-top plug-in hybrid supercar is unmatched in terms of power and performance and it’s probably safe to say it’s currently one of the fastest and most exciting convertibles money can buy. For some customers, though, the stock levels of power are not enough and that’s where Novitec comes to help with some added oomph.
AbramsX Next Generation Main Battle Tank Breaks Cover
General Dynamics video ScreencapThis is the first time we have seen the AbramsX concept, which is representative of a future American main battle tank, outside of artwork.
500K Speeding Drivers In France Caught By Private Camera Cars In 2021
France has an established reputation for being rather strict when it comes to speeding. In 2018, the country implemented privately operated speed camera cars driven not by law enforcement, but by outsourced individuals. Their use has spread since then, and in 2021 these anonymous cars caught more than half a million speeding motorists in France.
Gordon Murray Shows Off His Amazing Ford Escort Cosworth MK1 Restomod
Gordon Murray is possibly best known for his work as a Formula 1 designer and the main brain behind the McLaren F1 road car. Probably not many of you know that he started his engineering career by building and racing his own car in the second half of the 1960s when he was still living in South Africa. The so-called IGM Ford was Murray’s first major attempt at automotive engineering after he graduated from the Natal Technical College in the city of Durban in the African country. Even to this day, Murray admits that Ford was his first love in the automotive world.
Modified Subaru BRZ Meets Ferrari 308 In An Unusual Drag Race
In the world of drag racing, our favorite discipline is races between vehicles of different eras. There’s nothing wrong with battles between equally powerful and modern supercars or sports cars, though when there are models that have absolutely nothing in common, the production is surely even more entertaining. That’s exactly the case with the video attached above coming from the Hoonigan channel on YouTube.
Tiny Four-Cylinder RC Engine Gets Working Three-Speed Manual Gearbox
Combustion engines power a variety of vehicles, big and small, and scale-model ones are capable of powering RC cars. These small engineering wonders feature many of the same parts and processes as a typical car engine, but it’s not a complete powertrain. A new video from JohnnyQ90 on YouTube shows the process of building a custom three-speed manual transmission that pairs with such a small engine.
See The New Ferrari V12 Supercar In Action Testing At Fiorano Track
Now that the Purosangue SUV is out and about, Ferrari is back at doing what it knows best – developing supercars. At the privately owned Fiorano circuit in Italy, a fully camouflaged prototype was spied going all out while doing its best impression of a Roma. However, looks can be deceiving as the car's true identity is like a new V12 model to replace the 812 Superfast and the hotter 812 Competizione that followed it.
