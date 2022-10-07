ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redlands, CA

Julie
2d ago

I find it hilarious that these idiots went in the Redlands these cops are on there Game. most cops on top of their job.

KESQ News Channel 3

Suspect arrested for driving a stolen vehicle in high-speed pursuit

A high-speed pursuit that began last night Cathedral City ended in an arrest. We are told the chase ended with the suspect detained near Varner and Bob Hope around 11:45 last night. Officers on scene told News Channel 3 the suspect vehicle reached speeds well over 100 miles per hour during the chase. At one The post Suspect arrested for driving a stolen vehicle in high-speed pursuit appeared first on KESQ.
CATHEDRAL CITY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Man arrested, accused of child endangerment and DUI

A man was arrested early Sunday morning in Coachella, accused of child endangerment, as well as driving under the influence. Riverside County Sheriff's investigators say deputies responded to a crash near Tyler Street and Avenue 53 just after 12:30 a.m.  They say they found a truck that had crashed into a light post and fence.  The post Man arrested, accused of child endangerment and DUI appeared first on KESQ.
COACHELLA, CA
CBS LA

Police detain suspect responsible for ATM skimming

A man who was taking part in an ATM skimming scheme in San Bernardino has been arrested by police. The San Bernardino Police Department announced on Friday it had arrested a suspect it identified as one of two men who used skimming devices at several ATM machines in the San Bernardino County. San Bernardino Police Department officers were called to a Bank of America ATM located on the 2011 block of E. Highland Avenue on Thursday. Surveillance video showed two suspects placing "a skimming device underneath the sticker affixed to the side of an ATM machine," according to SBPD.One of the suspects was still at the scene when authorities arrived and he was taken into custody without any altercation. It's unclear how much money the suspects managed to steal or if they obtained personal identification numbers. 
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
247headline.com

Man Arrested for DUI While Out on Bail for Killing Adelanto Mother in 2021 DUI Crash

ADELANTO, Ca. – A man who killed an Adelanto mother and badly injured her son and husband while driving under the influence last year was rearrested for DUI on Thursday. Ysidro Pinon, 22, of Adelanto, was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol on Thursday morning, authorities said. Pinon was out on bail for the intoxicated killing of April Lyon, 41, of Adelanto in a traffic collision just before 6:00 p.m. on September 18, 2021, near Adelanto Road and Air Expressway in Adelanto. Pinon was charged with vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and driving under the combined influence of alcohol/drugs causing injury for the fatal 2021 traffic collision. He was released after posting $250,000 bail.
ADELANTO, CA
Fontana Herald News

Man who was riding bicycle dies in traffic collision in Rancho Cucamonga

A man who was riding a bicycle died in a traffic collision in Rancho Cucamonga on Oct. 4, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. At about 5:44 p.m., deputies from the Rancho Cucamonga Station responded to the area of Rochester Avenue and Victoria Park Lane for a report of a collision involving a vehicle and bicyclist. Deputies and medical personnel arrived at the scene and located the bicyclist, who sustained major injuries. The bicyclist was transported by medical personnel to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
Fontana Herald News

Mail theft suspect is arrested in Rialto

Officers responding to a report of a fight ended up arresting a mail theft suspect in Rialto, according to the Rialto Police Department. The officers were dispatched to the 200 block of W. Foothill Boulevard after receiving information about a fight between two males, one being armed with a knife, the Rialto P.D. said in a Facebook post on Oct. 7.
RIALTO, CA
foxla.com

Illegal guns, drugs seized in San Bernardino County

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. - San Bernardino County sheriff's deputies confiscated a stash of illegal firearms and narcotics from a man who was speeding and wouldn't stop. Deputies followed the suspect to a property off Highway 395 and Trenton Road northwest of Victorville. After his arrest, deputies found the cache...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man fatally wounded during fight in LA area

LOS ANGELES – A fight that escalated into a stabbing between two men in North Hills Sunday morning has left one man fatally injured and another one in stable condition at a hospital, authorities said. The fight and subsequent stabbing occurred around 6 a.m. in the 9400 block of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Key News Network

Burglary Suspect Located in Attic of Liquor Store

Chino, San Bernardino County, CA: A burglary suspect was located in the attic of a liquor store and eventually taken into custody by police early Friday morning, Oct. 7, 2022. Chino Police Department received a burglar alarm around 12:50 a.m. from Village Liquor Store on the 4100 block of Riverside Drive in the city of Chino.
CHINO, CA
KGET

5th suspect arrested in connection to body found in Arizona

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The fifth suspect sought out in the Sept. 23 alleged murder of a body found in the desert outside of Fort Mohave, Ariz., has been arrested. Police said Garrett Cole, 31, of Bakersfield, was taken into custody in Riverside County around 10 a.m. Friday morning. Cole had an outstanding arrest warrant […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA

