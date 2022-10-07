Read full article on original website
What The Bold And The Beautiful Fans Really Think Of The Soap's Latest Couple Shuffle
The drama on "The Bold and the Beautiful" lately has certainly kept fans on the edge of their seats, especially when it comes to all of the complicated relationships between the Forresters, Logans, and Spencers. In fact, many "The Bold and the Beautiful" fans are furious at Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) for giving up on his marriage to Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) in order to be with Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen).
Do The Bold And The Beautiful Fans Really Think Thomas Has Changed For The Better?
"The Bold and the Beautiful" character Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) is certainly a player that a lot of people have had to keep their eye on for one reason or another. There's no doubt that many viewers recall the story behind Thomas falling in love with a mannequin or all the things he's done in the past — like when he first started getting creepily obsessed with Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) or punched his father Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Ridge) in the face, as detailed by Soaps. But he's also shown some redeeming qualities, too. He's displayed a lot of interest in wanting to raise his son Douglas Forrester full-time again, so much so that even fans have been clashing over his new custody battle with Hope.
Significant Other Directors Dan Berk & Robert Olsen On Their New 'Anti-Date Movie' - Exclusive Interview
It's that time of year again to snuggle up with a cup of hot cocoa and get your scare on. Luckily, Paramount Pictures' new horror film "Significant Other," described by directors Dan Berk and Robert Olsen as "the perfect anti-date movie," offers a perfect option for a scary movie night. "Significant Other" tells the tale of young couple Ruth and Harry (portrayed by Maika Monroe and Jake Lacy) who embark on a weekend backpacking trip in the remote Oregon woods of the Pacific Northwest. But Ruth can't seem to shake the feeling that something feels off, and she may be right.
Soap Vet Charles Shaughnessy Reveals How His Role On The Nanny Came To Be
"General Hospital" star Charles Shaughnessy has had an amazing career so far. Hailing from London, his first role was on "GH" in 1984 as Alistair Durban, cousin to Holly Sutton (Emma Samms), per Soaps She Knows. Not only has he been in several TV shows and done a bevy of voiceover work, but he also cemented himself as a soap opera star when he played role of superspy Shane Donovan on "Days of Our Lives," also in 1984.
Martha Millan Describes How She Found Out The Cleaning Lady Was Getting A Season 2 - Exclusive
"The Cleaning Lady" was one of Fox's breakout hits of the 2021-2022 season, and the drama is keeping the momentum going for Season 2. Actress Martha Millan, who plays Fiona De La Rosa, has been a pillar of the show since its pilot episode and spoke with The List after the series made the highest ratings for a Fox series premiere in two years, per Millan.
The Heartbreaking Death Of Angela Lansbury
She might have not been showbusiness' most sensational spotlight, but she was one of its warmest. Today Hollywood is mourning the loss of Angela Lansbury, whose multi-awarded acting career spanned more than seven decades. Dame Lansbury died at the age of 96, her family confirming the news in a statement.
The Bold And The Beautiful Star Heather Tom Shares Heartbreaking Family News
For several months now, a lot of people have been wondering whether or not "The Bold and the Beautiful" star Heather Tom will leave her character Katie Logan behind for a new career. She's been off the canvas for such a long time that a lot of viewers have been asking where Katie Logan has been this entire time. Well, the good news is that Katie is still around, as she's part of the soap's latest couple shuffle. She also told Soap Opera Digest in an interview that she never would have guessed that she would have stayed on the soap for so many long years. She told the publication, "When I did start on 'B&B,' I only signed a six-month contract, so I wasn't sure what was going to happen and then once I jumped in, I was like, 'I hope this show goes forever and I hope I can be a part of it.' It's been a wonderful place to go to work."
The Huge Honor The Queen Once Bestowed Upon Angela Lansbury
On October 11 the world learned of the heartbreaking death of Angela Lansbury. The beloved actress — who is known for roles in both theater and film, such as "The Picture of Dorian Gray," "Murder, She Wrote," "Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street," and "Beauty and the Best" according to IMDb – was 96 (via Broadway World). Her children released a statement announcing her passing which read in part, "The children of Dame Angela Lansbury are sad to announce that their mother died peacefully in her sleep at home in Los Angeles ... just five days shy of her 97th birthday."
Who Is Tucker McCall On The Young And The Restless?
Trevor St. John is a name that daytime television fans are certainly very familiar with thanks to his role as Todd Manning on "One Life to Live." That, and he also has an extensive list of credits to his name that include roles in "Rosewell, New Mexico," "The Fosters," "Containment," "Youthful Daze," and more, according to IMDb. Now that he's on "The Young and the Restless," St. John says that it definitely feels like he's returned home. Speaking about his return to the soap world, he told Soap Opera Digest in an interview, "My first day couldn't have been better. Everyone, and I mean that literally, was welcoming and helpful. They've created a culture there of generosity and positivity that's really impressive and makes me feel fortunate to be there."
The Bold And The Beautiful Fans Weigh In On A Possible Brooke And Bill Reunion
"The Bold and the Beautiful" has had fans in a tizzy over the soap's latest couple shuffle. It seems like there are many people, like Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye), who can't decide which one of their multiple ex-partners they want to spend the rest of their lives with. In fact, many fans have even expressed just how furious they've felt over Ridge choosing Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) over Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang).
Sydney Mikayla Gives An Out-Of-This-World Update On Her Post-General Hospital Life
From the "School of Rock" TV series to "Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts" to "Craig of the Creek," former "General Hospital" star Sydney Mikayla has been a very busy and popular actress and voiceover artist. Playing the role of Trina Robinson on the sudser, Mikayla quickly became a fan favorite. But according to Soaps in Depth, when signing her contract with "GH" Mikayla was up front that when the time came for college, she'd test scheduling out and possibly have to leave. It turned out that her schedule at UCLA and her schedule at "GH" didn't allow for any room in between, so she opted to leave the show and thanked her co-workers and fans upon exiting on Instagram.
Inside Rebecca Ferguson's Relationship With Tom Cruise
Tom Cruise has been the top-billed star of every "Mission: Impossible" flick since 1986, but as with James Bond movies, it's often the female actors who keep our eyes glued to the screen (and our butts in the theater seats). If you've seen Rebecca Ferguson's depiction of the mysterious and...
What You Don't Know About Hallmark Star Jill Wagner
Jill Wagner is certainly not an unfamiliar face to viewers of Hallmark Channel's heartwarming movies. That's because, since making her Hallmark Channel debut in the 2015 rom-com "Autumn Dreams," she's appeared in a whopping 16 of 'em. Of those made-for-TV movies, seven have them have been under the "Mystery 101" franchise, in which Wagner portrayed college professor and amateur sleuth Amy Winslow, whose deep-dive knowledge of literary whodunits is put into service of solving actual murders by teaming up with police detective Travis Burke (Kristoffer Polaha).
Days Of Our Lives Actor James Lastovic Has Reportedly Gone Missing. Here's What We Know
Daytime television fans are hoping for the safe return of James Lastovic, who has gone missing in Hawaii. The actor — who is best known for playing Joey Johnson on "Days of Our Lives," as well as his role on the Netflix series "Insatiable" — was reported missing by his mother, Lucienne, after he and his roommate, Nevin Dizdari, never returned from a hike. The two have been vacationing on the Hawaiian island of Kauai, and were reportedly last seen heading to Kokee State Park, per TMZ.
The Bold And The Beautiful's John McCook Offers The Inside Scoop On Donna And Eric's Stunning Affair
Despite his many relationships on "The Bold and the Beautiful," Eric Forrester (John McCook) seems to have had more luck in his love life than others. Particularly his son Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye). While Ridge goes back and forth between Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen), so much so that fans are furious with him, things seem to be less dramatic with his father. At least to a certain extent.
Who Soap Vet James Hyde Will Play On The Young And The Restless
"The Young and the Restless" fans have seen a lot of familiar soap faces return to the canvas in recent months. Of course, the biggest name of them all happens to be Susan Walters, who reprised her role as Diane Jenkins on the hit CBS soap. Her return came as a shock mostly because everyone had assumed that Diane was dead when she was in fact hiding out in California. In addition to Walters' return, actor Trevor St. John has also returned to Genoa City as Katherine Chancellor's son, according to TV Insider. When asked about his new role, he told the site, "The producers gave me an overview, but I've been mostly learning on the job. His connections are complex."
Rosaline's 'Fearlessness' Attracted Actor Kaitlyn Dever To The Hulu Original Film
We all know the story — Romeo meets Juliet, they fall hopelessly in love, warring families keep them apart, and their plot to fake their deaths goes horribly awry. But what's missing from the beloved tale by William Shakespeare? The ex-girlfriend. "Rosaline" — a sure to be smash hit...
Keanu Reeves Is More Musical Than You Thought
Keanu Reeves stole everyone's hearts as the brave Jack Traven in the 1994 action thriller "Speed," in which he risks his own life to save innocent passengers on a bus with a bomb attached to it. He's also well-remembered for playing the iconic character of Neo in the "Matrix" trilogy movies — "The Matrix" (1999), "The Matrix Reloaded" (2003), and "The Matrix Revolutions" (2003). Yet despite his fame, the 58-year-old actor has maintained a relatively quiet existence, preferring to keep his personal life private, per Smooth Radio.
The Home Edit's Clea Shearer And Joanna Teplin Talk Their New Podcast - Exclusive Interview
Whether you're a minimalist, maximalist, or somewhere in between, our home space is something that matters to all of us. But sometimes, storage piles up, the dust collects itself, and we're using parmesan cheese that expired four years ago. We've all been there — but we also sometimes don't even know where to start when it comes to organizing and trying to take pride in where we live. Now, before we panic just thinking about our home to-do lists, The Home Edit's Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin have a (highly popular) business model for that.
How To Pull Off A Marvel Superhero-Themed Nursery
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. The fearless superheroes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have taken the world by storm in recent years. From "Avengers: Endgame" and "Spider-Man: No Way Home" to "Eternals" and "Thor: Love and Thunder," viewers can't get enough of Marvel's action-packed heroic adventures, all of which are naturally filled to the brim with witty one-liners.
