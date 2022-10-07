ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Comments / 0

Related
The List

What The Bold And The Beautiful Fans Really Think Of The Soap's Latest Couple Shuffle

The drama on "The Bold and the Beautiful" lately has certainly kept fans on the edge of their seats, especially when it comes to all of the complicated relationships between the Forresters, Logans, and Spencers. In fact, many "The Bold and the Beautiful" fans are furious at Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) for giving up on his marriage to Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) in order to be with Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen).
TV SERIES
The List

Do The Bold And The Beautiful Fans Really Think Thomas Has Changed For The Better?

"The Bold and the Beautiful" character Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) is certainly a player that a lot of people have had to keep their eye on for one reason or another. There's no doubt that many viewers recall the story behind Thomas falling in love with a mannequin or all the things he's done in the past — like when he first started getting creepily obsessed with Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) or punched his father Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Ridge) in the face, as detailed by Soaps. But he's also shown some redeeming qualities, too. He's displayed a lot of interest in wanting to raise his son Douglas Forrester full-time again, so much so that even fans have been clashing over his new custody battle with Hope.
TV SERIES
The List

Significant Other Directors Dan Berk & Robert Olsen On Their New 'Anti-Date Movie' - Exclusive Interview

It's that time of year again to snuggle up with a cup of hot cocoa and get your scare on. Luckily, Paramount Pictures' new horror film "Significant Other," described by directors Dan Berk and Robert Olsen as "the perfect anti-date movie," offers a perfect option for a scary movie night. "Significant Other" tells the tale of young couple Ruth and Harry (portrayed by Maika Monroe and Jake Lacy) who embark on a weekend backpacking trip in the remote Oregon woods of the Pacific Northwest. But Ruth can't seem to shake the feeling that something feels off, and she may be right.
MOVIES
The List

Soap Vet Charles Shaughnessy Reveals How His Role On The Nanny Came To Be

"General Hospital" star Charles Shaughnessy has had an amazing career so far. Hailing from London, his first role was on "GH" in 1984 as Alistair Durban, cousin to Holly Sutton (Emma Samms), per Soaps She Knows. Not only has he been in several TV shows and done a bevy of voiceover work, but he also cemented himself as a soap opera star when he played role of superspy Shane Donovan on "Days of Our Lives," also in 1984.
TV SHOWS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
The List

The Heartbreaking Death Of Angela Lansbury

She might have not been showbusiness' most sensational spotlight, but she was one of its warmest. Today Hollywood is mourning the loss of Angela Lansbury, whose multi-awarded acting career spanned more than seven decades. Dame Lansbury died at the age of 96, her family confirming the news in a statement.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The List

The Bold And The Beautiful Star Heather Tom Shares Heartbreaking Family News

For several months now, a lot of people have been wondering whether or not "The Bold and the Beautiful" star Heather Tom will leave her character Katie Logan behind for a new career. She's been off the canvas for such a long time that a lot of viewers have been asking where Katie Logan has been this entire time. Well, the good news is that Katie is still around, as she's part of the soap's latest couple shuffle. She also told Soap Opera Digest in an interview that she never would have guessed that she would have stayed on the soap for so many long years. She told the publication, "When I did start on 'B&B,' I only signed a six-month contract, so I wasn't sure what was going to happen and then once I jumped in, I was like, 'I hope this show goes forever and I hope I can be a part of it.' It's been a wonderful place to go to work."
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The List

The Huge Honor The Queen Once Bestowed Upon Angela Lansbury

On October 11 the world learned of the heartbreaking death of Angela Lansbury. The beloved actress — who is known for roles in both theater and film, such as "The Picture of Dorian Gray," "Murder, She Wrote," "Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street," and "Beauty and the Best" according to IMDb – was 96 (via Broadway World). Her children released a statement announcing her passing which read in part, "The children of Dame Angela Lansbury are sad to announce that their mother died peacefully in her sleep at home in Los Angeles ... just five days shy of her 97th birthday."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marguerite Macintyre
Person
Julie Plec
The List

Who Is Tucker McCall On The Young And The Restless?

Trevor St. John is a name that daytime television fans are certainly very familiar with thanks to his role as Todd Manning on "One Life to Live." That, and he also has an extensive list of credits to his name that include roles in "Rosewell, New Mexico," "The Fosters," "Containment," "Youthful Daze," and more, according to IMDb. Now that he's on "The Young and the Restless," St. John says that it definitely feels like he's returned home. Speaking about his return to the soap world, he told Soap Opera Digest in an interview, "My first day couldn't have been better. Everyone, and I mean that literally, was welcoming and helpful. They've created a culture there of generosity and positivity that's really impressive and makes me feel fortunate to be there."
TV & VIDEOS
The List

The Bold And The Beautiful Fans Weigh In On A Possible Brooke And Bill Reunion

"The Bold and the Beautiful" has had fans in a tizzy over the soap's latest couple shuffle. It seems like there are many people, like Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye), who can't decide which one of their multiple ex-partners they want to spend the rest of their lives with. In fact, many fans have even expressed just how furious they've felt over Ridge choosing Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) over Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang).
TV SERIES
The List

Sydney Mikayla Gives An Out-Of-This-World Update On Her Post-General Hospital Life

From the "School of Rock" TV series to "Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts" to "Craig of the Creek," former "General Hospital" star Sydney Mikayla has been a very busy and popular actress and voiceover artist. Playing the role of Trina Robinson on the sudser, Mikayla quickly became a fan favorite. But according to Soaps in Depth, when signing her contract with "GH" Mikayla was up front that when the time came for college, she'd test scheduling out and possibly have to leave. It turned out that her schedule at UCLA and her schedule at "GH" didn't allow for any room in between, so she opted to leave the show and thanked her co-workers and fans upon exiting on Instagram.
CELEBRITIES
The List

Inside Rebecca Ferguson's Relationship With Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise has been the top-billed star of every "Mission: Impossible" flick since 1986, but as with James Bond movies, it's often the female actors who keep our eyes glued to the screen (and our butts in the theater seats). If you've seen Rebecca Ferguson's depiction of the mysterious and...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vampire Academy#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#The Vampire Diaries#Design#The Vampire Academy
The List

What You Don't Know About Hallmark Star Jill Wagner

Jill Wagner is certainly not an unfamiliar face to viewers of Hallmark Channel's heartwarming movies. That's because, since making her Hallmark Channel debut in the 2015 rom-com "Autumn Dreams," she's appeared in a whopping 16 of 'em. Of those made-for-TV movies, seven have them have been under the "Mystery 101" franchise, in which Wagner portrayed college professor and amateur sleuth Amy Winslow, whose deep-dive knowledge of literary whodunits is put into service of solving actual murders by teaming up with police detective Travis Burke (Kristoffer Polaha).
CELEBRITIES
The List

Days Of Our Lives Actor James Lastovic Has Reportedly Gone Missing. Here's What We Know

Daytime television fans are hoping for the safe return of James Lastovic, who has gone missing in Hawaii. The actor — who is best known for playing Joey Johnson on "Days of Our Lives," as well as his role on the Netflix series "Insatiable" — was reported missing by his mother, Lucienne, after he and his roommate, Nevin Dizdari, never returned from a hike. The two have been vacationing on the Hawaiian island of Kauai, and were reportedly last seen heading to Kokee State Park, per TMZ.
CELEBRITIES
The List

The Bold And The Beautiful's John McCook Offers The Inside Scoop On Donna And Eric's Stunning Affair

Despite his many relationships on "The Bold and the Beautiful," Eric Forrester (John McCook) seems to have had more luck in his love life than others. Particularly his son Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye). While Ridge goes back and forth between Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen), so much so that fans are furious with him, things seem to be less dramatic with his father. At least to a certain extent.
RELATIONSHIPS
The List

Who Soap Vet James Hyde Will Play On The Young And The Restless

"The Young and the Restless" fans have seen a lot of familiar soap faces return to the canvas in recent months. Of course, the biggest name of them all happens to be Susan Walters, who reprised her role as Diane Jenkins on the hit CBS soap. Her return came as a shock mostly because everyone had assumed that Diane was dead when she was in fact hiding out in California. In addition to Walters' return, actor Trevor St. John has also returned to Genoa City as Katherine Chancellor's son, according to TV Insider. When asked about his new role, he told the site, "The producers gave me an overview, but I've been mostly learning on the job. His connections are complex."
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
The List

Keanu Reeves Is More Musical Than You Thought

Keanu Reeves stole everyone's hearts as the brave Jack Traven in the 1994 action thriller "Speed," in which he risks his own life to save innocent passengers on a bus with a bomb attached to it. He's also well-remembered for playing the iconic character of Neo in the "Matrix" trilogy movies — "The Matrix" (1999), "The Matrix Reloaded" (2003), and "The Matrix Revolutions" (2003). Yet despite his fame, the 58-year-old actor has maintained a relatively quiet existence, preferring to keep his personal life private, per Smooth Radio.
MOVIES
The List

The Home Edit's Clea Shearer And Joanna Teplin Talk Their New Podcast - Exclusive Interview

Whether you're a minimalist, maximalist, or somewhere in between, our home space is something that matters to all of us. But sometimes, storage piles up, the dust collects itself, and we're using parmesan cheese that expired four years ago. We've all been there — but we also sometimes don't even know where to start when it comes to organizing and trying to take pride in where we live. Now, before we panic just thinking about our home to-do lists, The Home Edit's Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin have a (highly popular) business model for that.
HOME & GARDEN
The List

How To Pull Off A Marvel Superhero-Themed Nursery

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. The fearless superheroes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have taken the world by storm in recent years. From "Avengers: Endgame" and "Spider-Man: No Way Home" to "Eternals" and "Thor: Love and Thunder," viewers can't get enough of Marvel's action-packed heroic adventures, all of which are naturally filled to the brim with witty one-liners.
MOVIES
The List

The List

58K+
Followers
39K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.

 https://www.thelist.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy