What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today

Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading lower by 3.08% to $216.09 going into the close of Tuesday's trading session. The stock is trading lower despite a lack of company-specific news from the session. What's Going On In The Broader Market?. Shares of several auto & auto component companies are trading...
Boeing Reports Increased Orders, Deliveries In September

Boeing Co's BA deliveries rose in September to 51 airplanes, while orders rose by 90. Last month, Boeing had 51 new 737 MAX airplane orders and 45 widebody airplanes, including 14 777s. In September, Boeing delivered 14 widebody planes, including seven 787s, including three 787-8s, to American Airlines Group Inc...
Dow Surges Over 100 Points; Crude Oil Down 2%

U.S. stocks pared some losses midway through trading, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 100 points on Tuesday. The Dow traded up 0.51% to 29,350.50 while the NASDAQ fell 0.59% to 10,480.20. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.26% to 3,603.05. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer staples shares rose...
Tesla Shows Signs Of An Imminent Bounce: Here's What To Watch

Tesla Inc. TSLA was trading flat in the premarket Tuesday after forming a long-legged doji candlestick on Monday, which indicated a bounce may be in the horizon. The stock has suffered eight bearish red candlesticks in a row, plunging over 21% since opening the trading day on Sept. 29. On...
US Semiconductor Analyst Sees Analog Party Over, Cuts Estimates

Citigroup analyst Christopher Danely maintained NXP Semiconductors N.V. NXPI with a Neutral rating and reduced the price target from $190 to $150. Danely maintained Microchip Technology Inc MCHP with a Neutral and slashed the price target from $72 to $62. His checks indicate the pushouts and cancellations that hit Analog...
Why FlexShopper Stock Is Surging After Hours

FlexShopper Inc FPAY shares are trading higher in Tuesday's after-hours session after the company announced an exclusive long-term marketing relationship with Liberty Tax. FlexShopper will now be able to offer its consumer loans in Liberty Tax locations across the United States. Liberty Tax has 2,700 locations in the United States and Canada. FlexShopper will also market other financing alternatives, including lease to own and complementary financing products, in the same locations.
Bird Amends its Apollo Vehicle Financing Credit Facility

Amended Terms Better Align with Seasonality of the Business and Provides Greater Financial Flexibility. Bird Global, Inc. ("Bird" or the "Company") BRDS, a leader in eco-friendly electric transportation, today announced that its subsidiary, Bird Rides, Inc., has amended its existing $150 million vehicle financing credit facility with MidCap Financial Investment Corporation and MidCap Financial Trust (each managed or advised by Apollo Capital Management, L.P. or its affiliates, collectively "Apollo"). The amendment better aligns amortization payments with seasonal peaks of the business in the summer months when vehicles generate the most cash and provides greater financial flexibility in the winter months. Additionally, the Company will pay down $45 million of the current facility loan balance using its restricted cash, which will significantly reduce future interest and amortization payments.
3 REITs With 10%+ Dividends Priced Under $20 Per Share

Income investors sometimes look for higher-dividend yields on low-priced stocks. But buying stocks below $10 can be a high-risk venture as these stocks are usually cheap for good reasons. Therefore, it is usually better to purchase stocks above $10. Funds from operation (FFO) is the best measure of operating performance...
Why Netflix Shares Are Falling

Netflix Inc NFLX shares are trading lower by 6.56% to $214.90 going into the close of Tuesday's trading session. The stock is trading lower despite a lack of company-specific news from the session. What's Going On In The Broader Market?. Shares of several companies in the broader communications, media and...
With Meaningful Upside, This Cancer Stock Earns Analyst Upgrade

BMO Capital Markets upgraded Seagen Inc SGEN from Market Perform to Outperform with a price target of $178 from $177, saying the core business is undervalued. BMO forecasts SGEN's commercial portfolio to deliver $1.6 billion in product sales in 2022, relatively in line with consensus, and estimates sales of ~$5.3 billion in 2026, above the consensus of ~$4.9 billion.
Expert Ratings for Cinemark Hldgs

Within the last quarter, Cinemark Hldgs CNK has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Cinemark Hldgs. The company has an average price target of $16.5 with a high of $22.00 and a low of $11.00.
Where Scorpio Tankers Stands With Analysts

Scorpio Tankers STNG has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 6 analysts have an average price target of $45.33 versus the current price of Scorpio Tankers at $42.345, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 6 analysts...
