Read full article on original website
Related
Car going 100 mph on I-81 leads to drug arrest, police say
SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say two people have been arrested after speeding on I-81 while possessing drugs. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on October 3 around 12:40 a.m. troopers pulled over a car speeding at 100 mph in a 55 mph zone north on Interstate 81. PSP stated they found Shandler […]
Man allegedly videotapes PSP conversation with victim
HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say while conducting a missing juvenile investigation a man was arrested after videotaping police’s conversation with the victim. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Saturday troopers were working an active investigation involving missing juveniles. While speaking with a victim of a missing juvenile, police said they saw a man […]
WOLF
Man accused of videotaping, recording PSP conversation with juvenile victim
HAZLETON, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — State Police arrested a man after they say he videotaped a police conversation with a juvenile victim while discussing sensitive information related to a case. According to PSP, troopers were working on an active investigation involving a juvenile victim on Saturday. While conducting the...
WOLF
PSP search for suspect accused of stealing vehicle during test drive
CHESTNUTHILL TWP, MONROE CO, (WOLF) — State Police are investigating an incident involving a BMW that was taken for a test drive and never returned. According to PSP, the owner of Old Brand Auto in Gilbert allowed a suspect to take a 2013 BMW 328ix for a test drive sometime between September 9th and October 9th.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
PSP shuts down party, multiple teens arrested, cited
ROARING BROOK TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they shut down an underage drinking party that led to three teens being arrested and others cited. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on September 30, around 11:00 p.m., troopers were alerted to an underage drinking party in the 100 block of Homestead Driver in Roaring Brook Township. […]
Woman applies for benefits, realizes identity stolen
CHESTNUT HILL TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police Fern Ridge say they are investigating a case of unemployment fraud. According to a PSP press release, on October 5, just after 12:45 p.m., troopers received a report of unemployment fraud. As the release reads, the 65-year-old, female victim, from Effort, Monroe County, first learned […]
Nescopeck man accused of plowing car through crowd faces 38 new charges
BERWICK, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Nescopeck man accused of running his car through a crowd of people at a Berwick fundraiser is facing an additional 19 counts of attempted homicide. On Monday, state police announced Adrian Oswaldo Sura Reyes, 24, of Nescopeck, is facing 19 additional counts of attempted criminal homicide and 19 counts […]
Warrant issued for alleged Monroe County car thief
POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have issued a warrant for the arrest of a man they believe stole a vehicle in Monroe County earlier this week. Pocono Township Police say they issued an arrest warrant for William J. Minnick, age 50 from Lancaster, on October 8 for allegedly stealing a 2019 Gray Ford […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
WOLF
Additional criminal charges filed against man accused of driving into crowd at fundraiser
BERWICK, COLUMBIA CO, (WOLF) — Additional criminal charges were approved and filed against a man accused of driving through a crowd at a Berwick fundraiser, killing one person at the event and injuring 17 others, then returning home and beating his mother to death. State Police say 24-year-old Adrian...
Man dies, Hazleton shooting ruled homicide
HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Lehigh County Coroner announced a 22-year-old man has died after a shooting that occurred in Hazleton Friday evening. According to the coroner, Felix Dini, 22, of Freeland, was pronounced dead on Monday around 4:10 a.m. at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest. Police stated on Friday around 5:47 p.m., a […]
Cop hurt in 1 of 2 undercover drug busts at Bethlehem area hotel, police say
A police officer was pinned between vehicles and had his foot run over as undercover investigators made a series of drug arrests Thursday night at a Bethlehem area hotel, court records show. Colonial Regional police and the Northampton County Drug Task Force reported arresting three men on felony drug charges...
PSP investigating body found in abandoned hotel
VALLEY TOWNSHIP, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police have discovered a body in an abandoned hotel in Valley Township. Friday, October 7, at approximately 6:30 p.m., State Police reportedly discovered the body of George W. Sholley of Berwick in an abandoned Day’s Inn Hotel. Public officials say the death is not suspicious and that […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WOLF
Bullet shot through window at elementary school
DANVILLE, MONTOUR CO, (WOLF) — State Police in Milton are investigating after a teacher at the Danville Area School District reported that she found a bullet hole in her classroom window. Officials say it appears that someone shot through a window at the Liberty Valley Elementary School sometime between...
WOLF
Woman sent to hospital after rear-ending tractor-trailer
VALLEY TWP, MONTOUR CO, (WOLF) — A woman was transported to the hospital on Friday after rear-ending a tractor-trailer. According to State Police, 25-year-old Torrie Loner, of Danville, was driving on State Route 54 in Valley Township when she rear-ended a loaded tractor-trailer around 6:40 AM. The tractor-trailer was...
WOLF
Police investigate double shooting in Hazleton
Hazleton, Luzerne Co. — Hazelton Police are investigating a shooting that happened last night. Police said they around responded at 5:45 p.m. on Friday to the area of Noble Street and Fulton Court . Hazelton City Police Department said the two male victims were taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital...
Motorcycle chase on I-80 ends with arrest
POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say a motorcycle chase on Interstate 80 ended with the operator’s arrest on Thursday. Officials say they witnessed a Kawasaki motorcycle traveling on State Route 611 at a high rate of speed and passing multiple vehicles in the center turning lane Thursday evening. A police officer from the […]
WOLF
Police search for Walmart theft suspect
SAYRE, BRADFORD COUNTY - WOLF — The Athens Township Police Department is investigating a series of retail thefts and is currently on the lookout for one suspect. Police say that on September 22nd, the pictured male suspect removed a drone and pudding valued at $264 from the Walmart on Elmira Street in Sayre, Bradford County.
Two hospitalized with gunshot wounds in Hazleton
HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say two men were transported to a regional trauma center with gunshot wounds Friday night. Officials from the Hazleton City Police Department said they responded to a report of a shooting in the area of Fulton Court and Noble Street in Hazleton around 5:45 pm on Friday. As officers […]
WOLF
Three displaced following house fire in Hanover Township
HANOVER TWP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Crews responded to a house fire in Hanover Township Monday night and officials say saying three people have been displaced. According to our newsgathering partners at the Times Leader, the call came in around 7:30 PM from 65-67 Luzerne Street. Initial calls indicated that the fire was burning at the back of the home.
Woman with mental disability comes forward with claims of assault
Canton, Pa. — A Philadelphia man is accused of touching a person with intellectual disabilities at a home in Bradford County. Moshe Philippe Narboni allegedly touched the accuser on her vagina at the Martha Lloyd Community Facility in Canton on the night of July 11. The woman came forward with accusations that Narboni had touched her the next day during an interview with State Police in Towanda, according to an affidavit. ...
Comments / 0