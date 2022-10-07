Read full article on original website
whcuradio.com
Troopers: Two stolen cars, two arrests in Cortland County
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Two 20-year-old Onondaga County men are accused of bringing stolen cars into Cortland County. State Police say troopers pulled over a car for speeding on I-81 in Cortlandville Friday morning. Authorities say the driver sped away before crashing into a tree in Homer, then all three people ran away. The trio were eventually caught. Troopers say someone in another stolen car tried picking them up but was arrested.
ithaca.com
Subject Arrested Following Brief Chase
On Monday afternoon October 10th, 2022, at approximately 2:25pm in the area of Cecil A. Malone Drive near the rear of Wegmans, an Ithaca Police Officer observed a person he knew to have two active arrest warrants. The Officer attempted to stop the subject, but he didn’t comply. The...
Inmate overdoses inside Broome County Jail
On October 7th, a 34-year-old male inmate at the Broome County Jail did not respond to calls to come out of his cell.
ithaca.com
Two arrested after fleeing from Troopers and Sheriff's in stolen vehicles
On October 7, 2022, New York State Police arrested two people after two incidents in Cortland County. At approximately 8:54 a.m., a trooper assigned to the Traffic Incident Management Unit (TIM) was monitoring traffic on Interstate 81 traveling northbound. The trooper observed a vehicle speeding near Hoxie Gorge in Cortlandville and initiated a traffic stop. The vehicle originally stopped but then sped off. The trooper also learned that the vehicle that was failing to comply was also stolen. The operator fled through several roads in the city of Cortland then intentionally exited the roadway into a field and struck a tree near McDonald Road in the town of Homer. Three occupants fled on foot into a wooded area. All three were taken into custody shortly after noon. A female was located in a cornfield near Pine Hill Trailer Park by a Cortland County Sheriff’s Deputy. Two males were located running behind Pine Hill Trailer Park by a trooper and a member of the City of Cortland Police Department.
whcuradio.com
Ithaca man arrested in connection with summer crime
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – An Ithaca man is facing felony charges related to a July crime in the Town of Dryden. Investigators from the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office arrested 22-year-old Joshua Payne Friday. Payne is charged with grand larceny and burglary for alleged thefts at Autoworks, including a vehicle. The Sheriff’s Office has warrants for Tashawn Payne and Sky Forest Volckhausen related to the crime as well. Authorities say they are aware of the whereabouts of these two and are working with other law enforcement entities to execute the warrants.
whcuradio.com
Suspect leads police on bicycle and swim pursuit near Ithaca Wegmans
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A brief chase Monday afternoon near the Ithaca Wegmans ended with an arrest. Police say an officer recognized James Kastenhuber because of two active arrest warrants issued. Kastenhuber was spotted by the officer around 2:25 yesterday afternoon and tried getting away on a bicycle. Police say the 32-year-old Ithaca man then swam to the area around Nate’s Floral Estates before he was eventually found hiding underneath a canoe.
Otsego Co. man arrested for meth possession, vehicle violations
An Otsego County man was arrested in the Town of Morris on October 1st on numerous traffic and drug charges.
whcuradio.com
Arrest made in connection with February crimes in Town of Homer
CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Syracuse man faces two felonies in Cortland County. Sheriff’s Deputies have been investigating 25-year-old Braxton Bostic since February in relation to a larceny at a Town of Homer business. Bostic allegedly stole and forged a check and attempted to cash it in the Town of Cortlandville, unsuccessfully. The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office arrested Bostic in Cortlandville for an unrelated warrant on October 4th. While in custody, he was booked and charged with felony criminal possession of a forged instrument, felony criminal possession of stolen property, and misdemeanor attempted grand larceny for the February crimes.
whcuradio.com
IPD says suspect arrested in Oct. 4 burglary
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A 46-year-old Ithaca man has now been charged with burglary. Police say Miguel Rodriguez was beaten up by the homeowner during an attempted burglary on North Plain Street early last Tuesday morning. Authorities say Rodriguez was arrested Friday night after they received a tip he was located in the 100 block of Cherry Street.
Man accused of trying to steal catalytic converter from Southport business
SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) – A man previously charged with burglary earlier this year has now been accused of stealing a catalytic converter from a business in Southport over the weekend. Jeremy Cornell, 46, of Nichols, N.Y., was arrested by New York State Police late at night on October 9, 2022. NYSP said officers responded to […]
4 officers injured after inmate attack at Seneca County prison: NYSCOPBA
Medical officials treated them for lacerations to the cheek, forehead, abrasions to arms, back pain, shoulder pain and a bite to the forearm.
Ithaca employee arrested for returning items she didn’t buy
An employee at Claire's located at the Shops at Ithaca was arrested on September 30th for returning items that she had never bought.
Ithaca man charged for home burglary
An Ithaca man has been charged with burglary after police said he was injured by the homeowner during the break-in last week.
Wayne Co. man allegedly drives intoxicated, strikes house
Dewaters refused all subsequent DWI tests, officers said, and was charged with DWI-refusal, open container, and moving from a lane unsafely, police said.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Johnson City Man Arrested in Tioga County
The Tioga County Sheriff's Office says a Johnson City man is accused stealing from a Tioga County business. Nicholas P. Skiba, 42, is accused of stealing more than $1,000 worth of property from a Newark Valley business. Skiba was arrested on October 6th and charged with one count of Grand...
Syracuse and Camillus men arrested after a multi-county, two-car, police chase, troopers say
Tully, N.Y. — A man from Syracuse and another man from Camillus were arrested after leading police on two chases - both separate but connected - in Onondaga and Cortland counties Friday, troopers said. At 8:54 a.m. on Friday a trooper saw a speeding stolen vehicle on Interstate 81...
Tractor Trailer on I81 in Cortland County Ends Up on Road Below
New York State Police are investigating the cause of a tractor trailer crash in Cortland County that ended up with the rig on a road below the interstate, entirely blocking traffic. Authorities say the crash happened at around 5:30 in the morning Saturday, October 8 when the tractor trailer driven...
Ithaca man charged with stealing car, issuing bad check
An Ithaca man has been arrested for stealing a vehicle and issuing a bad check in two separate incidents over the summer, the Tompkins County Sheriff's Office announced.
Local Sheriff’s Offices to face off in competition for kids’ summer camp
DIX, N.Y. (WETM) – Sheriff’s Offices from around the Southern Tier, as well as New York State, will participate in the “Sheriff’s Showdown” later this week to help send kids to camp over the summer. Chemung County Sheriff Bill Schrom, Steuben County Sheriff Jim Allard, and Schuyler County Sheriff Kevin Rumsey joined 18 News to […]
WETM
Three arrested after burglary on West Water Street
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Elmira Police arrested three individuals for breaking into an apartment on West Water Street on October 7. Police responded to a multi-unit residence at the 500 block of W. Water Street for a reported burglary in progress. Once on scene, officers learned from another tenant that several people had broken into one of the apartment units and were still inside.
