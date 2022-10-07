On October 7, 2022, New York State Police arrested two people after two incidents in Cortland County. At approximately 8:54 a.m., a trooper assigned to the Traffic Incident Management Unit (TIM) was monitoring traffic on Interstate 81 traveling northbound. The trooper observed a vehicle speeding near Hoxie Gorge in Cortlandville and initiated a traffic stop. The vehicle originally stopped but then sped off. The trooper also learned that the vehicle that was failing to comply was also stolen. The operator fled through several roads in the city of Cortland then intentionally exited the roadway into a field and struck a tree near McDonald Road in the town of Homer. Three occupants fled on foot into a wooded area. All three were taken into custody shortly after noon. A female was located in a cornfield near Pine Hill Trailer Park by a Cortland County Sheriff’s Deputy. Two males were located running behind Pine Hill Trailer Park by a trooper and a member of the City of Cortland Police Department.

