ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dryden, NY

Comments / 0

Related
whcuradio.com

Troopers: Two stolen cars, two arrests in Cortland County

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Two 20-year-old Onondaga County men are accused of bringing stolen cars into Cortland County. State Police say troopers pulled over a car for speeding on I-81 in Cortlandville Friday morning. Authorities say the driver sped away before crashing into a tree in Homer, then all three people ran away. The trio were eventually caught. Troopers say someone in another stolen car tried picking them up but was arrested.
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
ithaca.com

Subject Arrested Following Brief Chase

On Monday afternoon October 10th, 2022, at approximately 2:25pm in the area of Cecil A. Malone Drive near the rear of Wegmans, an Ithaca Police Officer observed a person he knew to have two active arrest warrants. The Officer attempted to stop the subject, but he didn’t comply. The...
ITHACA, NY
ithaca.com

Two arrested after fleeing from Troopers and Sheriff's in stolen vehicles

On October 7, 2022, New York State Police arrested two people after two incidents in Cortland County. At approximately 8:54 a.m., a trooper assigned to the Traffic Incident Management Unit (TIM) was monitoring traffic on Interstate 81 traveling northbound. The trooper observed a vehicle speeding near Hoxie Gorge in Cortlandville and initiated a traffic stop. The vehicle originally stopped but then sped off. The trooper also learned that the vehicle that was failing to comply was also stolen. The operator fled through several roads in the city of Cortland then intentionally exited the roadway into a field and struck a tree near McDonald Road in the town of Homer. Three occupants fled on foot into a wooded area. All three were taken into custody shortly after noon. A female was located in a cornfield near Pine Hill Trailer Park by a Cortland County Sheriff’s Deputy. Two males were located running behind Pine Hill Trailer Park by a trooper and a member of the City of Cortland Police Department.
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dryden, NY
Dryden, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Lansing, NY
Tompkins County, NY
Crime & Safety
Lansing, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Tompkins County, NY
whcuradio.com

Ithaca man arrested in connection with summer crime

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – An Ithaca man is facing felony charges related to a July crime in the Town of Dryden. Investigators from the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office arrested 22-year-old Joshua Payne Friday. Payne is charged with grand larceny and burglary for alleged thefts at Autoworks, including a vehicle. The Sheriff’s Office has warrants for Tashawn Payne and Sky Forest Volckhausen related to the crime as well. Authorities say they are aware of the whereabouts of these two and are working with other law enforcement entities to execute the warrants.
ITHACA, NY
whcuradio.com

Suspect leads police on bicycle and swim pursuit near Ithaca Wegmans

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A brief chase Monday afternoon near the Ithaca Wegmans ended with an arrest. Police say an officer recognized James Kastenhuber because of two active arrest warrants issued. Kastenhuber was spotted by the officer around 2:25 yesterday afternoon and tried getting away on a bicycle. Police say the 32-year-old Ithaca man then swam to the area around Nate’s Floral Estates before he was eventually found hiding underneath a canoe.
ITHACA, NY
whcuradio.com

Arrest made in connection with February crimes in Town of Homer

CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Syracuse man faces two felonies in Cortland County. Sheriff’s Deputies have been investigating 25-year-old Braxton Bostic since February in relation to a larceny at a Town of Homer business. Bostic allegedly stole and forged a check and attempted to cash it in the Town of Cortlandville, unsuccessfully. The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office arrested Bostic in Cortlandville for an unrelated warrant on October 4th. While in custody, he was booked and charged with felony criminal possession of a forged instrument, felony criminal possession of stolen property, and misdemeanor attempted grand larceny for the February crimes.
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Burglary#Grand Larceny#Tops Friendly Markets#Auto Theft#Sky Forest Volckhausen#The Sheriff S Office
whcuradio.com

IPD says suspect arrested in Oct. 4 burglary

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A 46-year-old Ithaca man has now been charged with burglary. Police say Miguel Rodriguez was beaten up by the homeowner during an attempted burglary on North Plain Street early last Tuesday morning. Authorities say Rodriguez was arrested Friday night after they received a tip he was located in the 100 block of Cherry Street.
ITHACA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Johnson City Man Arrested in Tioga County

The Tioga County Sheriff's Office says a Johnson City man is accused stealing from a Tioga County business. Nicholas P. Skiba, 42, is accused of stealing more than $1,000 worth of property from a Newark Valley business. Skiba was arrested on October 6th and charged with one count of Grand...
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
WETM

Three arrested after burglary on West Water Street

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Elmira Police arrested three individuals for breaking into an apartment on West Water Street on October 7. Police responded to a multi-unit residence at the 500 block of W. Water Street for a reported burglary in progress. Once on scene, officers learned from another tenant that several people had broken into one of the apartment units and were still inside.
ELMIRA, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy