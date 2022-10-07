Read full article on original website
WRDW-TV
1 burglary suspect caught, 1 at-large after Augusta foot chase
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One burglary suspect was captured and after an apparent foot pursuit around midday in the 2900 block of Milledgeville Road. Authorities said the residential burglary happened around 11:56 a.m. Monday. A foot pursuit then unfolded around 12:20 p.m., ending with a large law enforcement presence in...
Deputies searching for burglary suspect along Milledgeville Road
Investigators are advising residents in the area of Milledgeville Road and Gordon Highway to be on the alert for a burglary suspect they are searching for.
WRDW-TV
Robbery suspect caught after pursuit in Burke County
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Burke County deputies captured a robbery suspect after an early morning vehicle and foot chase. The robbery was reported around 4:25 a.m. Monday at the Taylor Bros. X-Press store at 3938 U.S. 25 a few miles north of Waynesboro. Sheriff Alfonzo Williams said the robber entered...
Columbia County student charged after admitting to spraying pepper spray during homecoming dance
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A Columbia County student has been charged after being accused of spraying pepper spray at a homecoming dance. According to the Columbia County School District Police, a Greenbrier High Student admitted to spraying pepper spray an unknown number of times during the school’s homecoming dance on Saturday, October 1st. Investigators […]
WRDW-TV
Suspect in 5 S.C. murders captured in Burke County
WAYNESBORO, Ga. - The suspect in the murder of five people in South Carolina was captured in Burke County. On Monday, deputies from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office arrested James Douglas Drayton, 24, of Spartanburg, S.C., after a robbery at Taylor Bros. X-Press on U.S. 25 north of Waynesboro.
WRDW-TV
17-year-old suspect arrested in fatal Augusta traffic accident
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with an August traffic accident that claimed the life of a dirt bike rider. The crash happened Aug. 27 in the 3000 block of Peach Orchard Road. The initial call was for an accident with injuries involving a vehicle and a dirt bike.
wfxg.com
UPDATE: Burke County armed robbery suspect identified
BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - The Burke County Sheriff's Office says it is investigating an early morning armed robbery at Taylor Brothers Express on Highway 25. Officials say that while they were responding they spotted a potential suspect vehicle. Deputies say that is when a brief chase began, eventually ending when the suspect crashed the vehicle shortly later.
WRDW-TV
Deputies search for possibly suicidal man in Aiken County
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Helicopters have been buzzing overhead and deputies have been on the ground all day in the area of Wire and Beaver Dam roads outside Aiken. The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office says deputies have been looking for a man who wrecked his car in the area.
wfxg.com
Richmond County student sets another student's hair on fire, report shows
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - A Glenn Hills Middle School student will be assigned to the Alternative Education Center for the remainder of this semester after allegedly using a lighter to set another student's hair on fire. According to documents from the Richmond County School System, the incident happened on Sept....
WRDW-TV
Columbia County official arrested over family altercation
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The deputy director of engineering services for Columbia County was arrested on suspicion of choking a family member around 10 p.m. Friday. Stephen Exley was arrested and charged with simple battery and family violence in response to a dispatch call for a domestic assault at the block of 700 Spotswood Drive in Evans, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.
wfxg.com
Deputies arrest man following two-county car chase
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - 36-year-old Christopher Meyer is behind bars following a pursuit with deputies that spanned two counties early Saturday morning. According to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office, Deputies tried to pull Meyer over at South Belair Road near Oakley Pirkle Road around 1 a.m. Saturday after he was seen speeding.
WRDW-TV
Missing man found safe, Richmond County deputies say
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office was asking for the public’s help locating a missing man. Deputies say, Cyrus Bernard Miller, 59, was located safe.
Efforts made to reduce crime at Augusta apartment complex
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – There’s a new name and even new features to help make, The Landings at 237, formerly known as Fox Trace/Den, safer. We spoke with the Augusta Commissioners working with the owner of these apartments as well as people who live there to find out if it’s working. “I was at home. […]
Man shot and killed at Circle K on Peach Orchard Road, investigation underway
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating the shooting death of a 29-year-old man. The victim was pronounced dead at 3:00 a.m. Monday morning at the Circle K located at 2822 Peach Orchard Road. The man was shot at least one time and an autopsy will be done. The name of the […]
WRDW-TV
Waynesboro Police Department searches for missing woman
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Waynesboro Police Department needs the public’s help finding a missing woman. Xiomara Montes, 48, was last seen in the 100 block of Lee Street in Waynesboro on Oct. 3 around 7 a.m. According to officials, Montes is hearing impaired and has a tattoo on...
Fire consumes structures on North Leg Court in Augusta
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Augusta Fire crews responded to two structure fires on North Leg Road and North Leg Court in Augusta. The call came in at 4:26 a.m. Monday morning as fully involved, but it’s now under control. Though the cause of the blaze is undetermined at this time, the woods behind the businesses caught […]
WRDW-TV
Greenbrier charged with using pepper spray at homecoming dance
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County School District police have charged a Greenbrier High student with reckless conduct and disruption of public school over a pepper-spray incident at a dance. The student is accused of using the spray an unknown number of times during the school’s homecoming dance on Saturday,...
‘Lit a pair of panties on fire’: Windsor woman charged with arson, attempted murder in house fire
An Aiken County woman was arrested on charges of arson and attempted murder after an incident where she allegedly set a pair of underwear on fire and locked herself in a room.
WRDW-TV
29-year-old man shot dead in Augusta’s latest homicide
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 29-year-old man was shot dead early Monday in Augusta, the Richmond County Coroner’s Office reported. The shooting victim was found at a Circle K at 2822 Peach Orchard Road, Coroner Mark Bowen said. CSRA’S SURGE IN SLAYINGS:. What are deputies doing about local...
WRDW-TV
Wrecks kill pedestrian, motorcyclist in Augusta, 2 in Orangeburg County
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Traffic accidents in the region claimed four lives in less than 24 hours, including a pedestrian and a motorcyclist in Augusta. The motorcyclist died in a crash that was reported around 8:26 p.m. Monday near mile marker 3 of Interstate 520 near Gordon Highway. Richmond County...
