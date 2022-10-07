Read full article on original website
Related
MLive.com
Bay City area boys soccer district pairings, schedules, results for 2022
BAY CITY, MI -- A look at the MHSAA boys soccer district pairings and schedules for the 2022 season for tournaments involving teams from the MLive Bay City coverage area. Will be updated with results as they become available. Area coaches are asked to report scores and highlights the night of each postseason game by emailing lthomps2@mlive.com.
See which 18 Flint-area high school football teams are holding down playoff spots
FLINT – With two weeks remaining in the high school football regular season, 18 Flint-area teams are holding down playoff spots. That’s down from 19 last week. The top 32 teams in each 11-player division qualify for the postseason and the top 16 teams in the 8-player divisions make it. Neither of the Flint-area’s 8-player divisions are holding down playoff spots.
MLive.com
Recognizing top performers with Bay City Player of the Week poll for Week 7
BAY CITY, MI – We’ve entered the homestretch of the regular season. And many area standouts are hitting full stride. We spotlight some of the top performers from the area’s 23 teams from Week 7 of the 2022 high school football season and ask for your help in voting for the MLive Bay City Player of the Week. Cast your vote as often as you’d like before the poll closes at 8 a.m. Friday, Oct. 14.
MLive.com
30 surprise players from Michigan’s 2022 high school football season
Between a pair of 5-star quarterbacks and another couple dozen more players committed to Power Five college football programs, Michigan has a lot of high-level talent taking the field on Friday nights this fall. But there are many more players that entered the 2022 high school football season flying under...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MLive.com
No. 1 Ferris State football rallies late to fend off Saginaw Valley State
The top-ranked Ferris State University football team found themselves in an unfamiliar position Saturday at Saginaw Valley State University. The Bulldogs trailed the Cardinals 28-20 entering the fourth quarter of play in the team’s first contest in Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference action. The defending Division II national champions responded by outscoring SVSU 13-0 in the final frame to secure a 33-28 comeback road win.
Vote for Flint-area football Player of Week 7
FLINT – We’ve got 13 candidates for your consideration as Flint-area football Player of the Week. The poll will remain open until 9 a.m. Oct. 14.
MLive.com
Golden Helmet winners show grit is the main ingredient in Week 7 victories
BAY CITY, MI – The Bay City Times and Coca-Cola are teaming up for the 58th year of the Golden Helmet Award, honoring the Bay City area’s top performers each week of the high school football season. Coaches are asked to nominate candidates when reporting their results. Weekly...
MLive.com
Fast-rising USA runner has posted new season low six times in seven races
SEBEWAING, MI – Isaac Bignall isn’t just improving year-by-year, he’s getting better race-by-race. So his Unionville-Sebewaing Area cross country team can’t wait to see what the next race brings.
RELATED PEOPLE
recordpatriot.com
Fundraiser for Midland pro wrestler's funeral shatters goal
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. More than $100,000 has been raised for the family of a pro wrestler and Midland County native who died last week. Sara Lee, 30, a former contracted pro-wrestler for WWE, died last week. She is survived by her husband,...
$820K in EGLE brownfield funding to help redevelop contaminated sites in Bay City, Sebewaing, and West Branch
BAY CITY, MI— Improvements will be made to places in three Michigan towns that are receiving $820,000 in Brownfield redevelopment grants awarded by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) to redevelop a handful of contaminated properties across mid-Michigan. The property redevelopments include the formation of...
Decade after his shooting death, Milton Hall mural painted across from police station
SAGINAW, MI — Cornelius “Neil” Phelps laughs sometimes in place of the pain. The 29-year-old Saginaw man hasn’t been able to control his laughter lately, especially when looking upon the mural he helped create of the late Milton Hall. Phelps barely knew Hall, but their lives...
Gene Rademacher’s retirement puts Laurie Jeske against 3 for Bay City School Board seats
BAY COUNTY, MI-- Bay City Public Schools Board of Education President Gene Rademacher announced near the end of the 2021-22 school year that he would not be running for re-election, opting to spend more time with his family at the end of his term on Dec. 31. That opens up...
IN THIS ARTICLE
1 Died, 1 Injured After A Three-Car Crash In Lapeer (Lapeer, MI)
Lapeer Police reported a three-car crash on South Lapeer Road on Monday. According to the police, an 18-year-old Davison woman was driving a 2009 Dodge Avenger as she exited eastbound I-69 when it was hit [..]
PhillyBite
Best Michigan Hot Dog Spots
- When it comes to hot dogs in Michigan, there are dozens of options. You're sure to find a favorite from Lafayette Coney Island to American Coney Island to Angelo's Famous Coney Island in Flint. There's also the Starlite Diner & Coney Island in Burton. Lafayette Coney Island in Lafayette.
WNEM
Bay Co. crash kills woman days before birthday
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - A 24-year-old woman has died following a crash that happened Monday morning in Bay County according to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to reports of a truck versus pedestrian crash around 6:08 a.m. The truck was merging from M-47 to 10. The woman was walking in the merge lane when she was struck.
sanilacbroadcasting.com
Saturday night rollover in Vassar Twp. claims life of Vassar man
A rollover crash in Vassar Township on Saturday, October 8, claimed the life of a 34-year-old man. It was around 7:14 pm when Michigan State troopers were dispatched to the scene at Waterman and Kirk Roads, where they determined the driver to be Aaron Nathan Ward of Vassar. Further investigation...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
recordpatriot.com
Midland native Faith Rempe dies after 11-month cancer battle
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. After a nearly year-long battle with cancer, Midland native Faith Rempe, 31, died Sept. 28 from health complications. Rempe grew up in Midland from the age of 6 years old, graduated from Central Michigan University with a degree in...
Bay County commissioner facing off against incumbent Beson for 96th House seat
BAY CITY, MI - Two Bay County businessmen are facing off for the 96th House seat during the Nov. 8 election. Democrat Kim Coonan is challenging incumbent and Republican Timothy (Timmy) Beson for the seat, which oversees and represents the residents of Bay County. Coonan is a lifelong Bay City...
Two newcomers vying for 4th District seat on Bay County Board of Commissioners
BAY CITY, MI - Two newcomers are running against each other for a chance to take a seat on the Bay County Board of Commissioners. Democrat Colleen Maillette and Republican Lance Anson are both running for the 4th District seat on the Bay County Board of Commissioners. The seat is currently held by Democrat Kim Coonan who opted to run for the 96th House Seat against Republican and incumbent Timothy Beson this November instead of running for his current seat. The 4th District covers the west side of Bay City as well as a portion of Bangor Township.
Two healthcare professionals vying for Bay County 3rd District seat
BAY CITY, MI - Two healthcare professionals are competing for the seat overseeing Bay County’s 3rd District on its Board of Commissioners. Democrat Sandy Shutt is challenging Republican incumbent Vaughn Begick during the upcoming Nov. 8 election for the 3rd District seat, which oversees areas such as Williams and Monitor townships as well as the city of Auburn.
Comments / 0