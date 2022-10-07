ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Charleys Cheesesteaks Moving Into DFW Walmart Stores

By Amber D. Browne
What Now Dallas
What Now Dallas
 4 days ago
If you love to savor the flavors of a Philly cheesesteak, you are in luck! A number of Charleys Cheesesteaks will soon start opening in Walmart stores across the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.

Charleys began expanding into former restaurant spaces inside Walmart locations back in 2020, and the expansion continues. According to recent project filings, the following Charleys will open in coming months.

  • 401 N US Highway 75, Denison , TX 75020 (Late 2022)
  • 3060 Justin Rd., Highland Village , TX 75077 (Early 2023)
  • 8555 Preston Rd., Frisco , TX 75034 (Early 2023)
  • 1035 Hickory Creek Blvd., Hickory Creek , TX 75065 (Early 2023)
  • 2501 Lakeview Pkwy., Rowlett , TX 75088 (Spring 2023)
  • 2750 W. University Dr., Denton , TX 76201 (Spring 2023)

Founder Charley Shin opened the first Charleys restaurant as Charley’s Steakery near the Ohio State University campus in 1986. The brand has grown to more than 700 locations in 46 U.S. states and in 17 countries.

Charleys uses 100% USDA choice steak, 100% all-white meat chicken, all-natural cheeses, and hand-cut vegetables made fresh to order. The brand also gives back to local neighborhoods through philanthropic efforts such as Charleys Kids, which provides grants to non-profits that serve youth.

Charleys is known for its cheesesteaks, fries, and real-fruit lemonades with sandwich options such as Steak Philly Cheesesteak, Chicken Buffalo, and Veggie Delight. You might want to add Cheese and Bacon Fries to your order plus a Peach Lemonade.



Comments / 3

Clark Savage
4d ago

Hahaha. I used to live in Sherman, which is right next to Dennison TX. Trust me it is nowhere near to being part of DFW. Whoever wrote this doesn't have a clue where DFW even is.

Reply
2
 

What Now Dallas

What Now Dallas

Dallas, TX
