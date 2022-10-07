Read full article on original website
Upstate NY Changes Colors in the Fall – But why are Buildings Red?
Upstate NY Changes Colors in the Fall - But why are Buildings Red?. You may have seen photos on your social media, or perhaps even driven by or live near some of the landmarks throughout the Capital Region that were lit up bright red recently. When Summer turns to Fall...
Upstate New York Pumpkin Patch Voted 5th Best In Nation
We are in the heart of the fall harvest and Halloween season and one Upstate pumpkin patch is among the nation's best to get that all-important seasonal symbol. This time of year is all about apples, foliage, and everything the fall harvest has to offer. Many argue that this is the most beautiful time of the year in Upstate New York and there is certainly no shortage of ways and destinations to get outside and enjoy everything autumn has to offer. That includes getting outside to grab one of the most important symbols of the season: pumpkins!
Q 105.7
See the Fall Foliage In New York By Rail! Are Tickets Still Available?
Fall is is full swing and the out-of-state leaf peepers have arrived! Before you know it all of the cool stuff to do in our region will be booked! Sold Out! There is still some time to experience one of the most unique ways to take in the changing colors of New York, by Rail Bike!
These Critters In NY Want to Invade Your Home This Winter! Gross!
We have been pretty fortunate so far with a mild Fall season. Temperatures around the Capital Region over the next 7 days will be averaging in the mid-sixties. When that changes, and it will, everyone will want to be in-doors. The list of house guests could range from creepy insects to cagey rodents .
Mouth Watering Albany Grilled Cheese Sandwich Named Best in New York
According to one foodie website, the most perfect New York state grilled cheese lives right here in the Capital Region. One of the most underrated and maybe underappreciated comfort foods is a perfect grilled cheese sandwich. Perfectly grilled bread, with that gooey cheese, and maybe some bacon or tomato was thrown in - does it get any better? Ok, maybe a little tomato soup to dip that sandwich in can enhance the experience - but the perfect grilled cheese is a down-home tasty treat that deserves way more love than it gets.
Q 105.7
Does New York Officially Have the Worst Roads in the Entire Country?
New Yorkers know our roads suck, but could they actually be the worst in ALL 50 states?!. A recent analysis by MoneyGeek took a hard look at roads across the U.S. to determine which states had the most work to do on their infrastructure. Local and state governments spend billions of dollars annually to help maintain their roadways, but sometimes it doesn't seem that way. Taxpayers are left gritting their teeth and swearing at the top of their lungs when they hit an unsuspecting pothole.
Q 105.7
Post-COVID Economy Is Closing Another Downtown Troy Coffee Shop
New York’s Capital Region has seen a huge number of restaurant closings in 2022. Post-pandemic business has put a strain on many eateries, not to mention the economic problems of inflation and the supply chain. Whether it’s the stress of running on smaller staff or the financial burden, many have chosen to hang up the apron and turn off the lights.
NY State Fall Foliage Report! Which Areas Will Reach Peak This Weekend?
Nobody likes change unless it's the leaves changing colors in New York State and man we are about to his the best time of year for leaf-peeping!. According to I Love New York, we are closing in on peak Fall foliage conditions in the Adirondacks and much of the Catskills. By this weekend you should see peak color in those areas of the state! Check out the maps below.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NY Hobbit House For Sale In Hudson Valley! Want to Live In A Hill?
What is a Hobbit House? If you are thinking it's some fantasy home from 'Lord of the Rings' you aren't wrong. A hobbit house is a dwelling built either underground or in a hillside but you don't have to be a hobbit to live in one. In this case you would just have to move to the Hudson Valley of New York.
Q 105.7
10 Celebrities Spotted In NY State in 2022! Did You Miss Them?
New York State has become a very popular destination to shoot movies and television shows. It is becoming almost as likely to encounter actors and actresses doing scenes in Troy, Syracuse and Albany as you would in Manhattan. Combine that with concerts and comedy shows are you just might bump into a celebrity in Upstate New York.
Will Latham Business Owner Hook a Shark on ABC’s Shark Tank?
Have you ever been at your kids' sporting events, on a boat, or outside when the weather turns cooler and it begins to rain or you start to get wet? You try and warm up with a blanket but it gets soaked in the elements. There is an entrepreneur out of Latham who just might hook a shark with her invention that solves this dilemma.
Albany Alum, Awkwafina Throws First Pitch At Mets Playoff Game
Well, for many Mets fans Sunday night was not an evening to remember. New York lost in their Game 3 elimination match-up with the San Diego Padres. However, for one University at Albany alum, it was probably another cool experience on an incredibly impressive resume. What makes this Great Dane so special that she was throwing out a first pitch prior to the biggest Mets game of the year, in front of a national TV audience?
Drunken Crowd-Surf With Students Led To Upstate NY Super’s Arrest
In the A-tier of professions that shouldn’t drink of the job would be surgeon, pilot, and bomb technician. Those are the obvious answers, but dig a little deeper and you’d probably get to education. Nobody wants their kid’s teacher stumbling and slurring their way through the American Revolution or Beowulf.
Q 105.7
Fisherman Found Dead In Battenkill River From Delmar
The Battenkill River runs nearly 60 miles long, originating in Vermont and emptying out into the Hudson River in New York. This time of year, the Battenkill, especially as it travels through Washington County, is one of the prettiest stretches of preeminent trout fishing territory in the country. On Thursday evening, the pristine waterway was marred by tragedy. A fisherman, now being reported from Delmar, was found dead in the river.
Can The Utility Company Control Your Heat This Winter In New York
Autumn has arrived in the northeast and as temperatures begin to cool off, a lot of us are thinking about if it's time to turn the heat on. Now, while we may see a mini-fall heatwave or two before winter really sets in, we all know it's pretty much downhill from here weatherwise.
College Hoops Star From Upstate New York Arrested & Suspended
It was a long road just to choose a destination for Dior Johnson and his on-court talents. ESPN ranked him amongst the best 40 freshman college basketball players in the nation coming into the season. Six high schools and three college commitments over the past four years may have been a troublesome sign for some collegiate programs. However, University of Pittsburgh head coach Jeff Capel was confident that his team was a good fit for Johnson. Now, that all could be in jeopardy for the Kingston, New York native.
Q 105.7
Jamey Johnson Returning To Schenectady For Special Appearance
Fresh off a show at Frog Alley earlier this month, Jamey Johnson is set to return to the Electric City in November. If you left Jamey's show in Schenectady wanting to hear more from him, this is great news. Although this next engagement in the Capital Region will be a little different than what you are used to seeing from Jamey. Because for this latest concert appearance, Jamey will be leaving his amazing catalog of songs at home to take on the soundtrack from a legendary rock and roll concert movie from a legendary rock band.
Stolen Yankees Memorabilia and More On Facebook! Can You Help NYS Police?
Have you ever purchased something on Facebook Marketplace, eBay or Craig's List? If you purchased something from the Hudson Valley recently, the items you bargained for might be stolen. Now, New York State Police are asking for your help to locate these items and the people that sold them. Facebook...
Q 105.7
Don’t Miss These 11 Upstate New York Famous Military Sites
There are numerous historic military sites throughout Upstate New York. Big or small, they all are fascinating and worthy to be put on your road trip bucket list. Our list tells of 11 different places scattered all over Upstate New York that you should visit. Some are very well-known on a national level, like the Saratoga battlefield or the West Point Military Academy. Others are much smaller in scope, maybe just a rural museum, or a famous ship, or a fort, but they should be noted for their historical importance.
Upstate Nostalgia For Sale: Water Slide World Listing Shocks Fans
Capital Region summers haven’t been the same since Water Slide World closed in 2018. Not only are our sliding and gliding quotas way down, but the absolutely iconic jingle hasn’t been heard on the airwaves for five years. Things didn’t get any better for park devotees after a...
Q 105.7
