Hurley High School to be closed for up to a year after fire
HURLEY, Va. (WJHL) – Students in Hurley, Virginia may not see the inside of their high school for a year, according to school district officials.
A letter from Buchanan County Public Schools superintendent Melanie Hibbitts states that Hurley High School has been inspected after a fire Tuesday.‘Can’t catch a break:’ Students, teachers recall Hurley High School fire
“The building has been inspected and is confirmed to have significant smoke, water, and
structural damage from the fire,” Hibbitts wrote.
The school district is working with Paul Davis Restoration to work on the building. The letter states the restoration process at the school is expected to take 6-12 months.
In the meantime, all Hurley students will attend classes at Hurley Elementary/Middle School, where space has been made to accommodate older students.
“Our high school students can expect to have access to the necessary equipment and
furniture to continue their coursework beginning Monday,” Hibbitts wrote.
No students were injured in the fire, but a staff member was treated for smoke inhalation.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.
Comments / 1