Prince William County, VA

fox5dc.com

Prince George's County extending juvenile curfew to the end of 2022

Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks has announced the county will be extending the juvenile curfew to the end of the year after implementing it last month. The curfew was put in place on Sept. 9 in an effort to address the record deadly month of August. Under the curfew, those under 17 years old have to be home between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. Sunday to Thursday and just before midnight (11:59 p.m.) to 5 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays unless there is some kind of exemption. Otherwise, the juvenile has to be with an adult.
fox5dc.com

Prosecutors say deadly police shooting during Woodbridge drug bust was lawful

MANASSAS, Va. - Prosecutors in Virginia have ruled out criminal charges against four police detectives who shot at three men, killing one of them, during an undercover drug investigation in September. Prince William Commonwealth’s Attorney Amy Ashworth’s office announced Friday that it found no "criminal liability" by the officers in...
fox5dc.com

Shooter in ski mask gunned down man in northeast DC: police

WASHINGTON - Police say a man was gunned down in northeast D.C. early Tuesday morning by a person carrying a firearm and wearing a ski mask. The shooting was reported around 6 a.m. in the 800 block of 21st Street. Officers arrived and found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds....
fox5dc.com

2 men shot in Takoma Park: police

TAKOMA PARK, Md. - Authorities say two men were shot early Monday in Montgomery County. Officers say the men were shot around 5:40 a.m. in the 700 block of Fairview Avenue in the Takoma Park area.. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. Police say one of the men was taken to the...
fox5dc.com

Escaped donkey reunited with owner in Stafford County

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. - Authorities reunited an escaped donkey with its owner over the weekend after the animal was found early Saturday morning on a roadway in Stafford County. Police say they found the animal just after 1 a.m. Saturday walking in the 400 block of Brooke Road in the Fredericksburg area.
fox5dc.com

1 hospitalized, 21 displaced after apartment fire in Prince George's County

GREENBELT, Md. - One person is hospitalized, and 21 people are displaced, after an early morning fire on Sunday at an apartment building in Prince George's County. According to the Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department, crews responded to the fire in the 8500 block of Greenbelt Road in Greenbelt around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday.
fox5dc.com

Concerns over new cell towers in Montgomery County

What is supposed to make life easier for residents in Montgomery County is generating resentment from residents who say the cell towers standing just a few feet away from their homes are frustrating. FOX 5's Sierra Fox is live in Potomac to explain why neighbors are worried.
fox5dc.com

4 juveniles hurt in shootings across Southeast DC Sunday

WASHINGTON - Authorities say four juveniles were injured in shootings across Southeast, D.C. on Sunday, according to police. Metropolitan Police Department officials say the call for the first shooting came in around 12:56 p.m. in the 2600 block of Birney Place. At the scene officers found a juvenile male, who...
fox5dc.com

Protesters block lanes of I-495 in Montgomery County

SILVER SPRING, Md. - Authorities rounded up a group of protesters who were blocking the lanes of Interstate 495 Monday causing traffic delays. A group of approximately twelve protesters lined up across all lanes of the inner loop of the Capital Beltway near Route 29 in Montgomery County around 10:30 a.m.
fox5dc.com

Residents protest cell towers in Montgomery County

POTOMAC, Md. - Cell towers that are supposed to make life easier for residents in Montgomery County are generating resentment from some. The detractors say the cell towers standing just feet away from their homes is frustrating. There are three main concerns people have with more cell towers being built:...
fox5dc.com

Fire in trash chute sparks 2-alarm blaze at College Park high-rise

COLLEGE PARK, Md. - Smoke filled several floors of a high-rise apartment in College Park Tuesday morning after a fire started in the building's trash chute. Authorities were called to the 9300 block of Cherry Hill Road just after 3:15 a.m. for the report of the fire. Firefighters called for...
COLLEGE PARK, MD

