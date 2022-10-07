Read full article on original website
Loudoun County man wrongfully released from jail traveled with parents, 2-year-old in Georgia
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. - The Loudoun County man who was mistakenly released from jail last week was arrested during a traffic stop in Georgia with his mom, dad, and a 2-year-old in the car. According to a Pooler Police Department incident report, Stone Colburn and his parents Charles and Heather...
Prince George's County extending juvenile curfew to the end of 2022
Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks has announced the county will be extending the juvenile curfew to the end of the year after implementing it last month. The curfew was put in place on Sept. 9 in an effort to address the record deadly month of August. Under the curfew, those under 17 years old have to be home between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. Sunday to Thursday and just before midnight (11:59 p.m.) to 5 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays unless there is some kind of exemption. Otherwise, the juvenile has to be with an adult.
Prosecutors say deadly police shooting during Woodbridge drug bust was lawful
MANASSAS, Va. - Prosecutors in Virginia have ruled out criminal charges against four police detectives who shot at three men, killing one of them, during an undercover drug investigation in September. Prince William Commonwealth’s Attorney Amy Ashworth’s office announced Friday that it found no "criminal liability" by the officers in...
Homicide investigation in Capitol Heights after man found dead; person of interest in custody
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. - A man is dead in Prince George's County in what police are investigating as a homicide. Officers were called to the 5300 block of Sheriff Road in Capitol Heights around 11:15 p.m. Sunday for a call for a pedestrian struck and found a man unresponsive on the ground.
Child seriously injured after being accidentally shot with pellet gun in McLean
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - A child is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being shot by another juvenile over the weekend in McLean, Virginia. Fairfax County police said they responded to the report of an accidental shooting in the 6300 block of Georgetown Pike just before 1 p.m. on Saturday.
Officers fire at man who tried to run them over with vehicle in Bladensburg: police
BLADENSBURG, Md. - Authorities have taken two men into custody after they say one of them tried to run over officers with a vehicle late Sunday night in Prince George's County. Officers say they responded to the 5100 block of 57th Avenue in Bladensburg just after 11:50 p.m. Sunday for...
Firearm recovered, arrests made after vehicle crashes into US Secret Service cruiser: officials
WASHINGTON - Authorities say a firearm was recovered after two people fleeing a traffic stop in a vehicle were arrested following a crash involving a U.S. Secret Service cruiser late Monday night in the District. The crash was reported just before midnight in the 3300 block of M Street in...
Shooter in ski mask gunned down man in northeast DC: police
WASHINGTON - Police say a man was gunned down in northeast D.C. early Tuesday morning by a person carrying a firearm and wearing a ski mask. The shooting was reported around 6 a.m. in the 800 block of 21st Street. Officers arrived and found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds....
2 men shot in Takoma Park: police
TAKOMA PARK, Md. - Authorities say two men were shot early Monday in Montgomery County. Officers say the men were shot around 5:40 a.m. in the 700 block of Fairview Avenue in the Takoma Park area.. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. Police say one of the men was taken to the...
Crime on the rise in Montgomery County
Crime is on the rise in Montgomery County. According to the latest report given to the county's public safety committee, several types of crime saw dramatic increases compared to last year.
Escaped donkey reunited with owner in Stafford County
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. - Authorities reunited an escaped donkey with its owner over the weekend after the animal was found early Saturday morning on a roadway in Stafford County. Police say they found the animal just after 1 a.m. Saturday walking in the 400 block of Brooke Road in the Fredericksburg area.
Prince George's County moves closer to police accountability board
LARGO, Md. - Prince George's County is one step closer to an police accountability board with members expected to name the appointees Tuesday. FOX 5's Melanie Alwnick says the decisions comes from a state mandate for Maryland’s 22 counties and the city of Baltimore to form police accountability boards.
1 hospitalized, 21 displaced after apartment fire in Prince George's County
GREENBELT, Md. - One person is hospitalized, and 21 people are displaced, after an early morning fire on Sunday at an apartment building in Prince George's County. According to the Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department, crews responded to the fire in the 8500 block of Greenbelt Road in Greenbelt around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday.
Concerns over new cell towers in Montgomery County
What is supposed to make life easier for residents in Montgomery County is generating resentment from residents who say the cell towers standing just a few feet away from their homes are frustrating. FOX 5's Sierra Fox is live in Potomac to explain why neighbors are worried.
4 juveniles hurt in shootings across Southeast DC Sunday
WASHINGTON - Authorities say four juveniles were injured in shootings across Southeast, D.C. on Sunday, according to police. Metropolitan Police Department officials say the call for the first shooting came in around 12:56 p.m. in the 2600 block of Birney Place. At the scene officers found a juvenile male, who...
Protesters block lanes of I-495 in Montgomery County
SILVER SPRING, Md. - Authorities rounded up a group of protesters who were blocking the lanes of Interstate 495 Monday causing traffic delays. A group of approximately twelve protesters lined up across all lanes of the inner loop of the Capital Beltway near Route 29 in Montgomery County around 10:30 a.m.
Multiple arrests made after climate protesters block lanes of I-495 in Montgomery County
SILVER SPRING, Md. - Maryland State Police have arrested seven people after a group of climate protesters shut down a portion of I-495 Monday morning in Montgomery County. Troopers responded to the inner loop of I-495 at U.S. Route 29 following multiple calls of protestors dressed in neon vests holding signs and blocking the road around 10:30 a.m.
Residents protest cell towers in Montgomery County
POTOMAC, Md. - Cell towers that are supposed to make life easier for residents in Montgomery County are generating resentment from some. The detractors say the cell towers standing just feet away from their homes is frustrating. There are three main concerns people have with more cell towers being built:...
Fire in trash chute sparks 2-alarm blaze at College Park high-rise
COLLEGE PARK, Md. - Smoke filled several floors of a high-rise apartment in College Park Tuesday morning after a fire started in the building's trash chute. Authorities were called to the 9300 block of Cherry Hill Road just after 3:15 a.m. for the report of the fire. Firefighters called for...
1 rescued after crash involving cement truck, landscaping vehicle in Montgomery County
GAITHERSBURG, Md. - Officials say one person was rescued after a crash Monday morning in Montgomery County. The crash was reported around 8:30 a.m. near Shady Grove Road and Pleasant Road in the Gaithersburg area. Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services Spokesperson Pete Piringer says several vehicles, including a cement...
