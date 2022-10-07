ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trick Daddy Paid 'Pennies' For Ozzy Osbourne To Clear 'Let's Go' Sample

Trick Daddy has revealed that he not only had Ozzy Osbourne’s blessing to sample his work, but that the up front cost to use the sample was beyond reasonable. Speaking to HipHopDX on the red carpet at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards, the Miami OG recounted how he came to use Osbourne’s 1980 track “Crazy Train” on his hit single “Let’s Go,” which featured Lil Jon and Twista.
The Game Claims Dr. Dre Never Produced Any Of His Songs - Not Even On 'The Documentary'

The Game has claimed Dr. Dre has never actually produced a song for him — not even on his debut album, The Documentary. During an appearance on Uproxx’s Fresh Pair series, the Compton rapper told co-hosts Just Blaze — who produced the album cuts “Church for Thugs” and “No More Fun & Games” — and sneaker customizer Katty Customs that Dre oversaw his 2005 LP, but never actually made any of the beats.
Iggy Azalea Responds To Backlash After Announcing Tory Lanez Collaboration

Iggy Azalea appeared to fire back at backlash from fans over her collaborating with Tory Lanez. Iggy Azalea reacted on Twitter, Friday, to the criticism she received after it was announced that she’ll be collaborating on a new project with Tory Lanez. The controversial singer is expected to executive produce Azalea’s next album.
Vince Staples
Baby Keem
Gavin Newsom
UC Berkeley to offer a Nicki Minaj course for spring semester

BERKELEY, Calif. (KTLA) — The University of California, Berkeley, will offer a Nicki Minaj course for the upcoming spring semester. The course, “Nicki Minaj: The Black Barbie Femmecee & Hip Hop Feminisms,” will encourage students to think about how Minaj’s impact on the hip-hop music industry connects to the “broader historical-social structures and hip-hop feminisms,” […]
The Rise Of Sami Bundlez: The CEO Of One Of The Best Cannabis Menus In The USA

At the tender age of 11 years old Sami Bundlez knew the future of weed. He used to sell weed in the bathroom of Jackman Middle school while he was in the 7th grade. He remembers telling his mother “watch it be legal one day” after getting in trouble. Little did he know getting caught selling weed in the seventh grade would open a whole new world for him.This is where he became Sami Bundlez!
