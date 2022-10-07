At the tender age of 11 years old Sami Bundlez knew the future of weed. He used to sell weed in the bathroom of Jackman Middle school while he was in the 7th grade. He remembers telling his mother “watch it be legal one day” after getting in trouble. Little did he know getting caught selling weed in the seventh grade would open a whole new world for him.This is where he became Sami Bundlez!

