epicstream.com
Marvel Reveals Bucky Barnes' New Winter Soldier Costume
The Winter Soldier has always been one of Marvel's most compelling characters and it's no longer surprising how Bucky Barnes transformed from a mere sidekick to one of the Marvel Universe's most popular heroes. The character also grew in popularity over the years thanks to the MCU which pretty much turned him into a bonafide top-tier character.
msn.com
Latest Marvel News: ‘Werewolf by Night’ scares up a major multiversal tie-in as the ‘She-Hulk’ spinoff no one wants to see takes a leap
What has been a banner week in the Marvel world capped off today with the release of Werewolf by Night, the MCU’s very first Halloween special which just opened the doors to the horror side of the universe in a big way. And, who knows, it may even feed into the ongoing Multiverse Saga storyline, too. Meanwhile, a devastating Black Panther 2 theory predicts a tearful fate for a former favorite as the worst idea for an MCU TV series ever is found.
Silver Surfer: Ghost Light introduces "a new Marvel superhero 54 years in the making"
Silver Surfer returns to the spotlight for a new 2023 limited series
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Werewolf by Night’ has a massive ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Easter Egg everybody missed
As a project set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, recent Disney Plus debutant Werewolf by Night was of course packed with nods, winks, and Easter Eggs connecting to the past, present, and potential future of the superhero franchise. However, one major Thor: Love and Thunder connection has managed to slip almost completely under the radar, and it’s a doozy.
Streaming: the best werewolf films
We’re firmly into October, and though Halloween is still three weeks away, plenty of streaming outlets are already donning their Halloween garb. Disney+ got in on the act last week with Werewolf By Night, their first ever “special presentation” – which is to say, an hour-long one-off – and yet another outgrowth of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Megan Fox rocks super tight jeggings catsuit with big boots
The actress/model did her best to set off the return of jeggings by sporting a full bodied catsuit in an eye-grabbing pink acid wash with minimal accessories.
How Yellowjackets Star Sophie Thatcher Got Ready for Her First-Ever Emmy Awards
It may have been Sophie Thatcher’s first-ever Emmy Awards, but the actor’s presence on the red carpet felt essential, an eddy of idiosyncrasy in a glamorous river. Like her character in the dark and addictive Yellowjackets, Thatcher’s style comes with an edge, a blend of doe-eyed pretty and jagged punk that infuses every look, the juxtaposition making it stronger. Thatcher and her glam team met at her boyfriend’s house in Sherman Oaks, combining their distinct visions to create an equally distinctive look.
msn.com
Exclusive: Chris Evans Returning To Marvel In Secret Wars
Chris Evans is going to be part of the upcoming Secret Wars event. According to our trusted and proven sources, the Captain America actor will be returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the future Avengers movie, which promises to be the next Avengers: Infinity War-style massive group event. This will presumably be the first appearance of Chris Evans in Marvel movies since 2019's Avengers: Endgame, which will make Cap showing up in Secret Wars a pretty big deal.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jennifer Lawrence Says She’s Done With Franchises: “I Lost Control”
Don’t expect Jennifer Lawrence to be starring in any more franchise films. Jennifer Lawrence says that she’s finished making blockbuster franchise films, despite the success of The Hunger Games. Speaking with Francine Stock for the London Film Festival’s Screen Talk series, Lawrence recently explained that she felt she lost control of her career.
epicstream.com
Chris Evans' Captain America Return Reportedly Revealed
Fans were left heartbroken when Chris Evans decided to exit the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2019 along with original Avengers cast members Robert Downey Jr. and Scarlett Johansson. But the whole multiverse concept led many to believe that there's still a chance for either one of them to make their MCU return down the line.
ComicBook
Blade's Daughter to Star in Upcoming Marvel Series
Blade's daughter is about headline her own Marvel series. Announced today at New York Comic Con, Bloodline: Daughter of Blade, from writer Danny Lore and artist Karen S. Darboe, follows Brielle Brooks, daughter of Eric Brooks, a.k.a. Blade. Marvel Comics introduced Brielle Brooks into the Marvel Universe earlier this year in the pages of Free Comic Book Day: Avengers/X-Men. Now, it's time for Brielle to discover her parentage and enter an entirely new world on the darker side of the Marvel Universe. You can see the cover of Bloodline: Daughter of Blade#1 below. Here's the synopsis for the series, provided by Marvel Comics in a press release:
ComicBook
Star Trek: Defiant Series Announced
Star Trek: Defiant has been announced, offering a darker, edgier Star Trek story with an unusual crew. IDW Publishing announced Star Trek: Defiant during its Star Trek comics panel on Saturday at New York Comic Con. Christopher Cantwell writes the series, with Angel Unzueta providing the artwork. The series spins out of the upcoming flagship Star Trek series, with Worf stealing the USS Defiant (the ship from Star Trek: Deep Space Nine) after a falling out with Capt. Benjamin Sisko during his mission aboard the USS Theseus. Worf's hand-picked crew for this mission includes B'Elanna Torres, Spock, Ro Laren, and Lore. Torres' involvement is particularly interesting since her husband, Tom Paris, is aboard the Theseus.
thedigitalfix.com
New Star Trek movie teased by Patrick Stewart and TNG cast
Patrick Stewart has suggested that he, and the rest of the Star Trek: The Next Generation crew, would be up for a new Star Trek movie. Star Trek: Picard season 3 is seeing the entire crew of the Enterprise-D reuniting for the first time since Star Trek: Nemesis. Star Trek:...
She-Hulk episode 8 had a reveal even bigger than Daredevil
While you should remember that She-Hulk is Jennifer Walters’ (Tatiana Maslany) show, the series has also delivered plenty of exciting reveals about the MCU. She-Hulk episode 8 is no different, dropping massive MCU news with the help of a Daredevil (Charlie Cox) cameo. Cox appearing in She-Hulk isn’t the...
iheart.com
Lookin' At Girlzzz: Miley Cyrus, Bella, Lil' Kim, Marisa Tomei, Tara Reid!
New just broke about country music star Billy Ray Cyrus becoming engaged to his new girlfriend, an artist called Firerose. Miley Looked Amazing Playing With Def Leppard at Taylor’s Tribute!. Happy Birthday SATURDAY…Bella Thorne is 25. Actress who made millions on the adult subscription site Only Fans while...
Primetimer
Adult Animated Comedy Koala Man Adds Jemaine Clement, Hugo Weaving & Others to A-List Voice Cast
The star-studded voice cast of Koala Man just got bigger. Jemaine Clement (Flight of the Conchords, What We Do in the Shadows), Rachel House, and Jarrad Wright will lend their voices to the adult animated comedy, while Hugo Weaving (The Matrix) and Mirando Otto (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, The Lord of the Rings) are set to appear in a guest star capacity.
ComicBook
Werewolf by Night: The Bloodstone's Powers Explained
The latest, greatest Marvel MacGuffin has arrived. With the arrival of Werewolf by Night, the fabled Bloodstone has officially entered Marvel Cinematic Universe canon. While fans may notice it looks awfully similar to the Infinity Stones Thanos just spent years collecting, a Marvel producer says the item couldn't be any more different.
wegotthiscovered.com
Dwayne Johnson effectively confirms the ‘Black Adam’ news we’ve all been waiting for
As we get closer to the release of Black Adam, Dwayne Johnson has been gradually getting more and more open in teasing the potential Superman appearance we’ve been hearing about for years. The A-list superstar has clearly had his ear to the ground when it comes to giving the...
‘Big Bang Theory’: Kaley Cuoco Only Got Penny Role After 1 Actor Was Fired
'The Big Bang Theory' stars Johnny Galecki and Jim Parsons, co-creator Bill Prady and casting director Nikki Valko share how they fired 1 actor before casting Kaley Cuoco.
epicstream.com
MCU Fans Continue Campaigning for Stranger Things Star to be Human Torch
We've learned over the last month that Marvel Studios has yet to finalize the official cast of the upcoming Fantastic Four reboot and it instantly put the long-standing rumors to rest. As baffling as it is, it turns out that the studio is prioritizing the reboot's screenplay or at least its first draft before looking for actors who would fit the Marvel Cinematic Universe iteration of the First Family.
Primetimer
