Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Galion Inquirer
Morrow County Chamber presents Student of the Month
MORROW COUNTY- Her name is Anna Erlsten. She is a senior at Northmor HS and her parents are Mark and Katy Erlsten. Brendan Gwirtz is the principal there and he spoke very highly of Anna. She is not only kind and caring, but also artistic, creative, and extremely bright. She uses her artistic abilities at her school by painting a large mural in the library. She is working on painting the locker room as well. She is also active in the agriculture program as well as the cheer team. Anna plans to attend college for either art therapy and/or art education. The Chamber was proud to present her as their “Student of the Month” at their September luncheon.
Galion Inquirer
Galion Homecoming and Connections Weekend kick-off
GALION — Galion City School District is gearing up for Connections Weekend, a weekend celebrating not only Tiger alumni but current students and their achievements. Setting the tone Wednesday (Oct. 12) evening is the Galion High School Choir at 6 p.m. An old-fashioned pep rally will send spirits roaring...
Galion Inquirer
Council on Aging hopes to serve Thanksgiving meals to 300 seniors
BUCYRUS – The Crawford County Council on Aging is looking for sponsors to help provide a free Thanksgiving meal to 300 senior citizens this November. For many seniors, this holiday meal will be their only celebration of the season. The holiday meal will be served drive-thru/carryout at the Council on Aging, 200 S. Spring St. The meal includes ham, mashed potatoes and gravy, green bean casserole, stuffing, dinner roll, margarine, and pie catered by Special Occasions Catering.
Galion Inquirer
Volleyball gallery: Highland at Galion
GALION — Galion defeated Highland, 3-2, on Monday evening to give the Lady Tigers the lead in the Mid Ohio Athletic Conference standings. Enjoy these shots from Don Tudor!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Galion Inquirer
Fall Fest to be held at Signature Healthcare
GALION- After the hard times of COVID, the residents are ready to see the sweet faces of their loving and supporting community. Signature Healthcare of Galion, located at 935 Rosewood Avenue, is hosting a Fall Fest on Thursday, October 13th from 4:30-7:00pm. This event is free, open to the public,...
Galion Inquirer
GALION POLICE REPORTS
There was a non-injury accident reported on Portland Way. A female was evicted after squatting inside of a home for a period of time on Clay Street. An individual reported money was stolen from their bank account on Harding Way East. Oct. 5. A male was arrested for disorderly conduct...
Comments / 0